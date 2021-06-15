SoCal cornerback Maliki Crawford impressed by his ASU visit

Maliki Crawford, it seems, doesn’t need all the flash.





After his Arizona State visit last week, the 2023 cornerback didn’t emerge in awe of all the big rooms and fancy stuff. The best part of visits for most recruits is the facility tours – where they can picture themselves running out of the tunnel – or the ever-popular and made-for social media photoshoots – where they can picture themselves suiting up on game day. Not for Crawford.





“My favorite part of the whole thing was the academic meetings,” he said. “Basically, they just said that they’re going to help make me successful. They also mentioned that they put all the student-athletes in their own academic program to help them graduate early and all that.”





Two years away from high school graduation, Crawford is already looking at the big picture.









Even before his visit, though, Crawford had some familiarity with the Sun Devils. The 6-foot-3, 171-pound cornerback out of Oxnard, Calif. And went to the same high school (Pacifica) as ASU redshirt freshman linebacker Caleb McCullough.





“He’s like my older brother. We’re cool, like really good friends,” Crawford said of McCullough. “He told me that the (ASU) coaches treat you like family. The energy at the school is amazing. He was basically saying that with my personality, I’d fit in with everyone there.”





Crawford said he ran into his buddy a few times during his visit but that the pair only chatted briefly as Crawford ran through his itinerary.





Part of that included meeting ASU coach Herm Edwards.





“Hearing coach Herm speak was amazing. When he talks, you just listen – you have to listen,” Crawford said. “He was really impactful with what he was saying. He promised all the parents in the room that we would come out of ASU a better man and basically that he was going to coach us hard.”