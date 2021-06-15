SoCal cornerback Maliki Crawford impressed by his ASU visit
Maliki Crawford, it seems, doesn’t need all the flash.
After his Arizona State visit last week, the 2023 cornerback didn’t emerge in awe of all the big rooms and fancy stuff. The best part of visits for most recruits is the facility tours – where they can picture themselves running out of the tunnel – or the ever-popular and made-for social media photoshoots – where they can picture themselves suiting up on game day. Not for Crawford.
“My favorite part of the whole thing was the academic meetings,” he said. “Basically, they just said that they’re going to help make me successful. They also mentioned that they put all the student-athletes in their own academic program to help them graduate early and all that.”
Two years away from high school graduation, Crawford is already looking at the big picture.
Even before his visit, though, Crawford had some familiarity with the Sun Devils. The 6-foot-3, 171-pound cornerback out of Oxnard, Calif. And went to the same high school (Pacifica) as ASU redshirt freshman linebacker Caleb McCullough.
“He’s like my older brother. We’re cool, like really good friends,” Crawford said of McCullough. “He told me that the (ASU) coaches treat you like family. The energy at the school is amazing. He was basically saying that with my personality, I’d fit in with everyone there.”
Crawford said he ran into his buddy a few times during his visit but that the pair only chatted briefly as Crawford ran through his itinerary.
Part of that included meeting ASU coach Herm Edwards.
“Hearing coach Herm speak was amazing. When he talks, you just listen – you have to listen,” Crawford said. “He was really impactful with what he was saying. He promised all the parents in the room that we would come out of ASU a better man and basically that he was going to coach us hard.”
Crawford said he recognized some other faces on his visit, mostly from his Southern California 7-on-7 team, Premium Trendsetters, including 2023 defensive backs RJ Jones and Jshawn Frausto-Ramos.
All three of those guys, too, are being mainly recruited by ASU defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins.
“Me and coach Hawk, honestly we talk almost every day. We’ve been getting closer and closer. It’s a good relationship,” Crawford said of Hawkins. “As a recruiter, he definitely doesn’t take no for an answer. He’s always checking up on you. He recruits really hard and puts a lot of energy into his recruiting.”
Crawford said he most a man corner at Pacifica, which suits him as an uber-tall 6-foot-3 cornerback. Even with his height, too, Crawford noted that he is still able to get out of breaks and flip his hips to change direction.
“What he (Hawkins) loves about my game basically is my length,” Crawford said. “He loves that I have good hips, that I’m still fresh and still young. He also loves the aggressive part of me as well.”
With just two high school seasons under his belt, Crawford currently holds 15 offers but said the four schools recruiting him the hardest are Arizona State, Oregon, Cal, and UCLA – the only other school he’s taken an unofficial visit to.
For the rest of the summer, Crawford said he’s still unsure if he’s going to visit any other schools. Perhaps that’s a good sign for the Sun Devils.
“What makes ASU stand out to me is the coaches are really down to Earth; they’re easy to talk to. Their whole secondary, they had a really good secondary last year, so that stood out to me as well,” Crawford said. “(The coaches); they all pretty much have NFL experience, whether it’s playing in the NFL or having coaching experience – so that’s another thing that stood out.
“What I’m looking for in a school is just a winning culture. Not necessarily a winning program, but a winning culture,” Crawford added. “Like the mindset of everybody at the school – from academics to on-the-field stuff.”
