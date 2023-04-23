Coming into their most crucial three-game series in the Willie Bloomquist era, the No. 19 Sun Devils (27-12, 13-5 Pac12) and No. 21 Beavers (26-13, 11-10) entered Phoenix Municipal Stadium on two completely different planes. Oregon State had rebounded from a hellacious non-conference schedule to win seven straight games. At the same time, ASU trudged back up I-10 following a gargantuan 20-0 loss in Tucson to the lowly Arizona Wildcats. But as these three games proved, not everything is supposed to make sense, especially in baseball. And up against one of the Pac-12’s best pitching staffs, Arizona State knocked in 34 runs off the Beavers, including 12 on Sunday, to come away as the victors in an intense series.





Having won on Saturday in grand fashion only added fuel to the fire of a pivotal Sunday afternoon matchup that had ASU’s top spot in the Pac-12 in jeopardy. Oregon State sure looked ready to knock the Sun Devils off that pedestal with a three-run first inning before expanding their lead to five by the third. However, OSU had been jumping out in front early all series, and ASU had no problem answering their call in the only way they know how to.





“We got down 5-0, and we came in from defense, and I said, ‘We got them right where we want them,’” head coach Willie Bloomquist said postgame. “‘Let’s go, time to get to work.’”





“Find a way on and trust the guy behind you,” second baseman Luke Keaschall offered as a solution. “Don’t try and be the hero; just trust the guy behind you.”





Whether he was trying to steal the spotlight or not, Keaschall certainly made himself the man of the hour at the bottom of the third. After consecutive doubles off the bats of Luke Hill and Nick McLain to cut the deficit to 5-3, Keaschall stepped to the plate and launched a first-pitch fastball over the left-field bullpen to put the Sun Devils ahead. It was his third home run of the weekend, part of his team-leading ten, which would cap off a six-run third for the Devils and give them their first lead of the day.





Like any good team, as Bloomquist put it, Oregon State had a response. In one-up style, Travis Bazzana came to the plate in the fifth and popped a grand slam over the right-center field wall, pushing the Beavers to a 10-6 lead. Again though, the Sun Devils proved that no lead is safe against them.





Down by three in the bottom of the sixth, Wyatt Crenshaw roped his first hit of the weekend into the right field gap to score Nu’u Contrades, who also found his first knock of the series earlier in the inning. Crenshaw was denied the ability to score after a double review took a potentially critical run off the board, much to the chagrin of Bloomquist. But the second-year head coach knew dwelling on the call would do his club no good in the long run.





“Don’t let the umpires dictate the outcome of this game,” Bloomquist said. “Keep grinding runs, and thankfully they did.”





The Sun Devils’ response to the unfortunate call would be delivered first by Nick McLain, who finished off his impressive debut series at Phoenix Muni with a two-out, two-run double to tie the game. Usual closer Owen Stevenson would get the call to the mound a few innings early, and the former starter showed off his longevity out of the bullpen with a scoreless 7th and 8th innings. The heroic efforts of the hard-throwing Stevenson gave Bloomquist reverse dejá vu after a 2022 season where Bloomquist saw his bullpen lose games more than save them.





“This is where we need him (Owen), in the back end of this ‘pen to finish out games,” Bloomquist said. "Experience has told me that when you give up games late, it stings a lot more. I’d rather have the back-end guys that are consistent and can really, really lock it down when you have a lead. He’s done an outstanding job at that.”





Stevenson’s work would be rewarded by the bats, ironically after ASU pitchers saw their efforts go for naught due to the Sun Devils’ eight errors throughout the weekend. Instead of letting their arms down, ASU would pick them up in the 7th with three consecutive singles to open the inning and load the bases with nobody out. This time, Oregon State’s defense would fold under pressure, as a wild pitch would enable Tobias to score the go-ahead run. Add in a sacrifice fly from Wyatt Crenshaw for insurance, and that’s all Stevenson and Blake Pivaroff would need to close out the Beavers and clinch the top-25 series to the maroon and gold.





“This is arguably the most important stretch that we have,” Bloomquist emphasized. “The most games we have are in this short amount of time, and they’re all important. This was an extremely important weekend for us against a very good team. We came out on top and took the series, so that’s huge for us.”





What makes this series win even more impressive for ASU is the fact that they did it without star catcher Ryan Campos, who is still on the sidelines from a lingering oblique injury. At the time of his injury, Campos led the team in nearly all major offensive statistical categories, and Bloomquist thinks the team’s trio of 10-plus run games is telling of the kind of positive attitude his team carries, no matter the situation.





“It’s a pretty good lineup to put up three straight games of over ten runs against that pitching staff. That’s impressive, and we’re without our best hitter. That to me, is an indication of how good these guys can be if we stick to the plan and stay resilient.”





Bloomquist sees his team’s efforts this weekend while undermanned as the true measure of his team’s character and how they’ve handled their business all season long.





“Proud of the resilience of these guys,” Bloomquist noted. “They just keep coming after you and don’t give in no matter what adversity they get. Extremely proud of these guys. The character of the guys in the clubhouse, guys are buying into what they’re supposed to do.”





With the wins stacking up and the nod of approval from their head coach, the Sun Devil players can’t help but enjoy this special run they’ve been on, having already eclipsed last year’s win total with more than a month to go in the season.





“It’s pretty electric,” freshman shortstop Luke Hill noted. “It’s fun to be a part of.”





“It’s a ton of fun,” Keaschall added. “Everyone’s on board; we’re winning; everyone’s excited about what we can do. It’s special.”





The Sun Devils can’t bask in the glory of their first series win over a top-25 team for too long, though, as they must turn around on Tuesday for a rare two-game midweek set with Cal State Fullerton before heading to Eugene for a clash the No. 23 ranked Oregon Ducks. Having used nearly their entire bullpen and the lineup taking four-five at-bats at night, one wouldn’t be amiss to assume fatigue could start to set in. But like a 5-0 deficit in the third inning, ASU isn’t backing down.





“We’re gonna have to have some guys step up for us these next couple of days,” Bloomquist admitted.





His clubhouse leader in, Luke Keaschall had fewer doubts than his coach.





“We’ll be ready to go Tuesday.”