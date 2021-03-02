ASUDevils - Slow start preceded by a fast finish in ASU’s 13-4 win over Nevada

Slow start preceded by a fast finish in ASU’s 13-4 win over Nevada
Sometimes it can take a few minutes for the bats to wake up. Sometimes it takes five innings.
The latter was the case Tuesday afternoon as Arizona State (5-2) defeated Nevada (4-4) in its first of two single-game series against the Wolfpack this year.
A series of defensive faults on Nevada’s behalf was the catalyst for a four-run 6th inning, following a back-and-forth affair through the first five frames. An error, batter hit by pitch, and a walk loaded the bases for freshman Hunter Haas, who drove in redshirt freshman Kai Murphy on a single up the middle.
This is our HAAS.
4-3, Devils!
Redshirt junior Hunter Jump carried the momentum with a two-RBI double, scoring redshirt junior Drew Swift and redshirt freshman Sean McLain. Freshman Ethan Long stayed true to Tracy Smith’s preseason ‘small ball’ promise with a sacrifice fly to score Haas.
Redshirt senior Sam Ferri was near-perfect behind the plate, firing his rocket launcher to catch both Wolfpack runners who dared to steal second base. After the game, Ferri said he thinks the team has “hit its stride.”
Haas returned to the spotlight in the 7th inning, driving a hit into left field that snuck under the glove of a diving Anthony Flores. Swift, McLain, and Ferri all scored to bring Haas’ tally to four RBIs on two hits.
WELCOME TO OUR HAAS
10-3, good guys, B7.
In the 8th inning, freshman Blake Pivaroff singled to left with two outs on the board. The Laguna Beach, California, native now has two hits in two at-bats, as pointed out by Hunter Jump during postgame availability. The single set the table for Pivaroff’s classmate, Kade Higgins, to take his third hit of the season for a ride to right field.
Like father, like son.
The legacy continues as @Kadehiggins14 launches his first career home run on the first pitch he sees in the bottom of the eighth.
Papa Higgins, the former Sun Devil All-American, will be proud.
While walking up to the plate, Higgins readied his approach in his head, “[I was thinking,] I can’t miss a fastball early, and I can’t go down swinging.”
Hunter Jump acknowledged the “two-run curse” floating around the team. Multiple times in this seven-game season, the Sun Devils have scored runs early before the offense would slow down. In the first game of the Hawai’i series, ASU scored two runs in the first two innings and did not score another.
“Today, we let it go,” Jump added.
After a 3-3 deadlock between the two teams for the first five, the four-run inning in the sixth, broke open the game for Arizona State.
Despite the slow start, Head Coach Tracy Smith continued to believe in his team: “We weren’t panicking early because we knew we had a few big hitters.”
They had more than a few big hitters.
Swift, Haas, Jump, Long, and Ferri all counted two hits apiece. Haas led the charge with a double and four RBIs, while Jump hit two doubles for three RBIs.
The Sun Devils exercised seven pitchers through Tuesday’s win, with freshman righty Jared Glenn claiming the win. Through 5.2 innings pitched in two appearances this year, Glenn has struck out five batters while walking two and allowing seven hits.
Nevada’s freshman righty, Kade Morris, was handed the loss after compiling a 10.38 ERA, facing ten batters in one inning.
The two teams will meet again in the second week of May for another midweek affair. In the meantime, the Utah Utes (1-5) will travel to Tempe for a weekend series. Friday’s game will begin at 6:35pm MST, and the series will not count toward either team’s conference record.