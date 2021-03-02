ASUDevils - Slow start preceded by a fast finish in ASU’s 13-4 win over Nevada

Sometimes it can take a few minutes for the bats to wake up. Sometimes it takes five innings.

The latter was the case Tuesday afternoon as Arizona State (5-2) defeated Nevada (4-4) in its first of two single-game series against the Wolfpack this year.

A series of defensive faults on Nevada’s behalf was the catalyst for a four-run 6th inning, following a back-and-forth affair through the first five frames. An error, batter hit by pitch, and a walk loaded the bases for freshman Hunter Haas, who drove in redshirt freshman Kai Murphy on a single up the middle.

This is our HAAS. @hunterhaas02 stays hot with this RBI infield single with the bases loaded.



4-3, Devils! pic.twitter.com/t4e0afx56Y — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) March 2, 2021

Redshirt junior Hunter Jump carried the momentum with a two-RBI double, scoring redshirt junior Drew Swift and redshirt freshman Sean McLain. Freshman Ethan Long stayed true to Tracy Smith’s preseason ‘small ball’ promise with a sacrifice fly to score Haas.

Redshirt senior Sam Ferri was near-perfect behind the plate, firing his rocket launcher to catch both Wolfpack runners who dared to steal second base. After the game, Ferri said he thinks the team has “hit its stride.”

Haas returned to the spotlight in the 7th inning, driving a hit into left field that snuck under the glove of a diving Anthony Flores. Swift, McLain, and Ferri all scored to bring Haas’ tally to four RBIs on two hits.

WELCOME TO OUR HAAS@hunterhaas02 breaks this baby open with a base-clearing, bases-loaded double.



10-3, good guys, B7. pic.twitter.com/ZykIZuYTsE — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) March 2, 2021

In the 8th inning, freshman Blake Pivaroff singled to left with two outs on the board. The Laguna Beach, California, native now has two hits in two at-bats, as pointed out by Hunter Jump during postgame availability. The single set the table for Pivaroff’s classmate, Kade Higgins, to take his third hit of the season for a ride to right field.

Like father, like son.



The legacy continues as @Kadehiggins14 launches his first career home run on the first pitch he sees in the bottom of the eighth.



Papa Higgins, the former Sun Devil All-American, will be proud. pic.twitter.com/tiZcUBXzjc — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) March 2, 2021