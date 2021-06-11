Seven prospects descend on Tempe for ASUs’ biggest recruiting weekend

Arizona State, much like its power five program brethren, have been (and will be) plenty busy this month hosting a plethora of recruits from the 2022 class. The weekend of June 11th is likely to go down as the busiest 48 hours of official visitors for ASU in a quiet period that began just over a week and a half ago.

Click here as we go over each of the prospects taking their trip and analyze their recruiting process to date.

Not a subscriber yet? Click here to sign up, and when you enter promo code VISITS2021 you'll receive FREE PREMIUM ACCESS until August 10!