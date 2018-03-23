The most heated competition of Arizona State’s spring practices has nothing to do a position battle.
The coaching duel between running backs coach John Simon and linebacker coach Antonio Pierce has taken center stage, and not just on the practice field either.
Simon and Pierce, both former NFL players, have centered their competitive focuses on out-doing one another, all in good fun of course.
“There’s some built-in animosity,” Simon said with a smirk on Thursday.
Their clash began on the recruiting trail, where prior to Pierce’s arrival in late December, Simon had been compiling a talented and deep class of running backs. During the early signing period, he inked 3-star tailbacks Brock Sturges, A.J. Carter, and Demetrious Flowers. It was a coup for a program in the middle of a coaching change and in dire need of depth in the backfield.
“Before (Pierce) got here, I signed a bunch of guys and I was ‘The Guy’ when it came to recruiting,” Simon explained. “Then he came and he tried to outdo me.”
If Pierce didn’t out-perform Simon on the recruiting trail, especially in Southern California, he sure came close. The former Long Beach Poly High School coach helped land several key defensive commits, including Aashari Crosswell (a player he coached in high school), Jermayne Lole (another high school player of Pierce’s) and Merlin Robertson.
“He did a really good job,” Simon admitted.
Only, Pierce’s recruiting didn’t end on national signing day. Instead, he targeted ASU junior running back Nick Ralston, the eldest and arguably smartest player in Simon’s position group, for a switch to defense.
“Antonio Pierce is recruiting everybody in the country, so he’s recruiting on the offensive side of the ball," Simon said. "[He] wanted to show that he was the dominant recruiter, so he recruited Nick.”
At the start of spring ball, Ralston was lining up at linebacker.
“He ended up taking Nick from running back to linebacker and my GPA went down in my room because Nick’s a 4.0 (GPA) guy," Simon said. "He took Nick from under my wing.”
Pierce’s and Simon’s friendly rivalry has continued online too. It started with Pierce calling out Simon and his running backs earlier this week.
Looking like the LBer CORE swarming "RBs" @johnsimon31 @FootballASU https://t.co/wiKHhmysop— Antonio Pierce (@AntonioPierce) March 21, 2018
“Look at the likes and retweets, isn’t that what it’s all about,” Pierce laughed.
“Coach Pierce wants to go back and forth with me,” Simon said. “That’s what that is.”
So, the running back coach responded.
Simon tweeted a video from his NFL playing days, when he caught a touchdown pass as a member of the Tennessee Titans, scoring on a Washington Redskins defense that included Antonio Pierce.
#TBT In the Spirit of Spring Ball, as the RB’s prepare to dominant the LB’s today, let’s just say ... the score is Simon-1 @AntonioPierce -0 and don’t be trying to blame @LaVarArrington pic.twitter.com/Kz73nUrTV5— John Ray Simon Jr. (@johnsimon31) March 22, 2018
“You saw the touchdown I scored on him,” Simon said. “Don’t let him tell you he wasn’t on that film. He fell.”
Asked who would win more “one-on-ones” between the combative couple, Pierce’s otherwise low and composed voice jumped a few octaves.
“It’s not even a question,” he promised.
Pierce extended that dominance to his position group as a whole too.
“The LBs (would win), just check Twitter out every day. You see who’s whooping ‘em,” Pierce said. “We have to show film every day of the running backs on the ground. They can’t stay up.”
Simon, however, also cites the film to support his cause.
“You saw the film today. The film speaks for itself.”
In a spring camp that is otherwise trying to mesh ASU’s new coaching staff and roster together, Pierce’s and Simon’s good-natured disputes have added a competitive edge to the offseason workouts.
Just don't tell Pierce that.
“Competitive?” Pierce said. “Everything we do is win. It ain’t no competition, it’s a one-way street.”