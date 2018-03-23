The most heated competition of Arizona State’s spring practices has nothing to do a position battle.

The coaching duel between running backs coach John Simon and linebacker coach Antonio Pierce has taken center stage, and not just on the practice field either.

Simon and Pierce, both former NFL players, have centered their competitive focuses on out-doing one another, all in good fun of course.

“There’s some built-in animosity,” Simon said with a smirk on Thursday.

Their clash began on the recruiting trail, where prior to Pierce’s arrival in late December, Simon had been compiling a talented and deep class of running backs. During the early signing period, he inked 3-star tailbacks Brock Sturges, A.J. Carter, and Demetrious Flowers. It was a coup for a program in the middle of a coaching change and in dire need of depth in the backfield.

“Before (Pierce) got here, I signed a bunch of guys and I was ‘The Guy’ when it came to recruiting,” Simon explained. “Then he came and he tried to outdo me.”

If Pierce didn’t out-perform Simon on the recruiting trail, especially in Southern California, he sure came close. The former Long Beach Poly High School coach helped land several key defensive commits, including Aashari Crosswell (a player he coached in high school), Jermayne Lole (another high school player of Pierce’s) and Merlin Robertson.

“He did a really good job,” Simon admitted.

Only, Pierce’s recruiting didn’t end on national signing day. Instead, he targeted ASU junior running back Nick Ralston, the eldest and arguably smartest player in Simon’s position group, for a switch to defense.

“Antonio Pierce is recruiting everybody in the country, so he’s recruiting on the offensive side of the ball," Simon said. "[He] wanted to show that he was the dominant recruiter, so he recruited Nick.”

At the start of spring ball, Ralston was lining up at linebacker.

“He ended up taking Nick from running back to linebacker and my GPA went down in my room because Nick’s a 4.0 (GPA) guy," Simon said. "He took Nick from under my wing.”

Pierce’s and Simon’s friendly rivalry has continued online too. It started with Pierce calling out Simon and his running backs earlier this week.