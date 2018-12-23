Bobby Hurley called Saturday night’s 80-76 win over Kansas, ASU’s first-ever win over a no. 1 ranked team, “one of the great sports moments of my life.” Hearing that statement come from a two-time NCAA champion truly manifests the heights that the Sun Devil basketball program has reached this season.





This contest was a true tale of two halves. In the first 20 minutes, ASU shot a season-low 29 percent from the field, trying to fight through what seemed like a never-ending offensive struggle. Yet, even the ever-demanding Hurley, saw the light at the end of the tunnel despite playing an unbeaten Jayhawk squad.





“To be shooting that number and to be only down eight points,” Hurley said, “I looked at it as a positive; it could’ve been a lot worse. A lot of adversity in the game, we have a lot of winners in the locker room, even the freshmen really aren’t afraid of the moment and can play at such a high level, it was a great team win.





“As the game wore on I think we gained more confidence to think that we should win this game. Our depth helped us, helped us stay fresh enough to make some plays at the end of the game.”









This despite Kansas forward Dedric Lawson who finished the first half contributing nearly 50 percent of his team’s points scored with a near double-double of 18 points (8-10 from the field) and eight rebounds. The senior looked like a bona fide NBA lottery pick and more importantly the proverbial thorn in the side for the Sun Devils.





“We just to try to make his touches a little more difficult give him more attention,” Hurley stated on the decision to double-team Lawson. “We just wanted to make them keep shooting contested jump shots.





“We had to make someone else beat us.”





And no one stepped up to the plate for the visitors from Lawrence, and the hosts were all too happy to take full advantage of that opportunity.





ASU grabbed their first lead following an 11-2 run that started with 4:13 left in the game. A cold shooting half was all but a distant memory as the Sun Devils were on a torrid pace in the second half converting at a 53.1 percent clip from the field.





“We kept saying ‘hey we are right there,’ Hurley commented. “We are down 3, 5, 7 whatever it was we are missing a lot of layups and free throws, we are right there, just gotta stay in the fight.





“We have tough kids who have big-time grit and heart, believe in themselves, really confident kids, they're the hardest working group I have had, and if they did not work that hard they would not have the confidence to do what they did today.”





We all know about the incredible depth the 2018-19 Sun Devils have. Nevertheless, the resiliency factor is what can truly make this group of ASU players special than any other we have seen since the glory days of the early 1980’s.





Just this season, ASU has fought tooth and nail to secure multiple precious wins.





- ASU already came back from a 14-point halftime deficit versus Georgia a week ago.





- It survived a double OT game in their season over versus Cal State Fullerton.





- It nearly saw a 15-point halftime lead over no. 15 Mississippi State vanish in the second half just to prevail for another win over a ranked team.





When you find a way seemingly time and time again to come away victorious, and again doing so at times against some of the best teams in the nation, you can truly start to dare to dream big, as in imagining your first ever conference championship.





What was even more amazing than ASU’s improbable 12-0 start last year, is that only ONE non-conference win was in single digits. Even last year’s win against Kanas, a game that started with a 15-2 Jayhawk lead still culminated in a convincing 95-85 win.





“Last year was a little bit surreal,” ASU sophomore guard Remy Martin recalled. “Damn, we’re hitting shots from almost half court. ridiculous…There’s no way they are going to beat us.”





That was hardly the vibe at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night, but the end result was the same.





Moreover, some will argue that ASU’s surprising struggles in Pac-12 play to follow a prefect non-conference season, were because the largely lack of adversity it faced in November and December.





This season ASU seems more battle-tested, and tasting defeat already twice in this year’s 9-2 mark can only motivate these players and elevate the hunger level to remedy the errors of last game in search of collective growth as a team.





These Sun Devils, at least against the higher caliber opponents on its schedule this season haven’t even come close to playing a well-balanced game with minimal peaks and valleys.





And yet, here they are guaranteed to be ranked in the Top-15 when the new polls come out on Monday and poised to once again remain the conference’s lone representative.





Granted, it’s easy to point to another ho-hum formidable record in the non-conference portion of the schedule (and yes I’m being sarcastic), which ends on Saturday afternoon at home against Princeton. Perhaps some ASU fans after what they witnessed last season now take these achievements for granted.





Conceivably some of the more demanding/skeptical ASU fans feel that just because this year’s non-conference portion of the schedule, featured more bumps in the road, that maybe the Sun Devils won’t be able to realize their full potential when Pac-12 play begins next month.





I’m here to tell that you should be content with the “scary” proposition that ASU hasn’t come even close to playing its best basketball yet.





The comeback efforts and display of grit, are exactly the character display you want to see now, knowing that it will come in handy when facing Pac-12 foes. And that could prove to be a departure from a disappointing eighth-place finish and 8-10 conference mark last season.





“This was just a huge moment for our basketball program,” Hurley remarked on the win versus Kansas, “I remember when I started my first couple of games here, to see what it is like now is just unreal.”





And the best is yet to come.