Camp Tontozona's 2019 had a combination of perfect weather, a perfect playing surface, and perfect play from the defensive backfield. Here are a few of the sights and sounds from Saturday's practice in front of the Sun Devil faithful.

There's nothing quite like the crack of the pads, and while fans want the team to be physically prepared for the season, nobody wants to see anyone sustain a serious injury- something that has happened to players like Jalen Harvey at Camp Tontozona in years' past.

There was a scary moment in Saturday's practice where Evan Fields went up to try and secure an interception, but was undercut ad came crashing down into the turf. Fields later returned to the scrimmage, but you could hear the gathered crowd of around 2,500 Sun Devil fans hold their collective breath.

One encouraging hit on Saturday came when sophomore defensive back KJ Jarrell tackled senior WR Ryan Newsome. Both players have struggled to stay healthy during their tenures at ASU, so watching those two collide, and then walk away from that collision, is an important step toward both of them making a contribution in a live game.

Another big hit came from walk-on freshman LB Fritzny Niclasse, who went from not knowing if he'd have a place to play college football just days before the 2019 signing day, to vying for playing time on ASU's special teams.