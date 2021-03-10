ASUDevils - Short-handed Sun Devils will their way past the Cougars in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - With 30 seconds remaining in the first game of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas, Arizona State (11-13) was in dire straits. Down by one point, it looked as if the Sun Devils had wasted away their final shot after a costly turnover on a two-on-one fast break that was bound to give them the lead over the Washington State Cougars (14-13).





Nevertheless, ASU wouldn’t back down with adversity in its face. As the Cougars inbounded the ball, senior guard Holland Woods cut hard to the pass recipient, forcing his hands on the rock and sparking a jump ball and turnover.





Enriched with fresh blood, head coach Bobby Hurley called upon Wednesday afternoon’s steadiest soldier in this monumental battle, Alonzo Verge Jr.





21 seconds remained. The senior guard began at the right corner outside the three-point line before cutting around to his right to receive the ball. He sprinted to the center of the floor, stopping at the top of the arc before hitting a step back, hesitation move to his right, dribbling to his left, and going full bore to the cup on the right side of the paint. With three Cougars draped all over him, Verge let the shot go from the blocks.





Bouncing off the glass, the ball tickled the twine – giving ASU a one-point lead it would not relinquish. The Sun Devils fought valiantly on the defensive possession and got the ball back, winning a titanic battle 64-59.





While the shot was of seismic levels and magnitude, Verge didn’t seem phased by the stage of his achievement after the contest. After all, he’s scrappy, coming from a junior college background at Moberly Area Community College. The senior has carved his own path, adding another milestone on Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas.





“With me being at Juco, I’ve always been that type of player just to make difficult weird shots, and that’s how I’ve always been,” Verge said after the contest. “I guess it’s the confidence and just keeping that confidence…. nobody can take that away from me when you put in the work, you just trust the results, and that’s what I’ll do; I’ll put in the work.”





The senior scoring aficionado scored 26 points in Wednesday’s win by way of a hyper efficient shooting clip as he went 10-15 from the field. He added six rebounds, two assists, and a pair of steals to the effort as well. With his senior backcourt mate Remy Martin stymied and quiet for the third game straight, Verge stepped up for the Sun Devils when it was needed more than ever.





“Zo has had a lot of practice taking those types of shots; he’s a tough shot maker,” Hurley explained. “That’s why we have to live with (a shot) that you’re not pleased with, maybe you don’t make the defense work enough, but at that point, the game was on the line, the shot clock was winding down…he beat his man and put enough loft to score it over the help defense. It was a hell of a play in a critical moment.”





While Verge made the clutch bucket and kept his confidence, the star of Wednesday’s show was a player who radiates confidence and devotion every time his soles squeak the hardwood. The player in question is the one who handed it off to Verge, sophomore guard Jaelen House.





The local product out of Shadow Mountain High School is normally swarming the floor like an angry wasp, picking up his matchup from 90 feet with suffocating, strenuous defense. On Wednesday, though, House didn’t just play like one killer insect; he played like a hoard of them.





He was all over the floor, racking up just eight points, but found results with six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. His two biggest plays of the game came on a transition assist to a trailing senior forward, Kimani Lawrence, as House threw a one-handed dime into a shoebox for an easy Lawrence layup. House also secured the game-winning steal with less than seven seconds to go, as he picked the pocket of WSU sophomore guard Noah Williams as he drove into the lane.





“He’s extremely valuable to what we’re doing right now,” Hurley said of ASU’s catalytic guard. “He’s probably developed faster than anyone has this year in the program the stat sheet, the box score they do not reflect his value and how disruptive he is, how much energy he provides guarding on defense.”





“That kid has a motor where in order to get that out of him, you have to rip out his heart,” Verge said of his teammate. “He does everything that the other people don’t want to do. Those are the type of people you need on your team because they don’t complain, don’t worry about shot selection, they just go out there and play. Jaelen House is one of those guys.”





Another sophomore forward Jalen Graham had the final massive-impact play of the night. On the play directly after House’s dime to Lawrence, with ASU up by five and just over 10 minutes remaining, the Cougars attempted to cut the deficit.





On a Wazzu transition play, Graham slowed his pace to cut off the player to his left in a three-on-two scenario. Senior WSU guard Isaac Bonton, who scored 19 points in a very respectable, valiant outing, dished the ball to his teammate on the left at high speed on the fast break. WSU sophomore guard DJ Rodman rose and let the ball kiss off the right side of the glass before it fell through the hoop.





Graham had other plans. In what was possibly the highlight play of his ASU career, the sophomore bashed the ball off of the offensive glass before Woods flipped a full-court pass to Verge for a transition bucket. The block proved to be a fitting cap on Graham’s development thus far, as he’s had a stellar second half of the season after returning from bouts with mononucleosis and migraines.





“He’s our anchor back there,” Hurley noted of his second-year big man. “He sees the last line of defense and his block, in particular, was one of the best defensive plays all season, just for him to have to run the floor and make up ground and go as high as he did to block that was unbelievably impressive.”





Wednesday afternoon wasn’t the flashiest showing for the Sun Devils, nor was it the most efficient; however, the win was a product of a collective team effort.





“It’s an example of how far we’ve come that we can come out here and beat a team on the rise,” Hurley said. “(WSU) has great size, youth in the frontcourt, and a really good backcourt, so we beat a good basketball team, and we did it without our best player having a normal game that he’s capable of.”





The player in question, Sun Devil star and Pac-12's leading scorer Remy Martin, perhaps ASU’s most popular athlete on campus in Tempe, had his third straight off-kilter performance after going on an eight-game tear of 20-plus point performances. Martin still was able to make an impact despite only scoring six points, as he added two rebounds, two assists, and three steals, including a crucial board and takeaway in crunch time.





“He did make some significant plays that were very important, and he’s all in to win,” Hurley said of his senior guard’s mentality.





Sitting down on the bench with 10 minutes in the second half, Martin could’ve asked Hurley to go in, but with his teammates clicking on offense, the senior humbly stayed on the bench, opting for team success over individual prowess.





“He didn’t want to come out at the 11-minute mark, he had just hit a three, but I wanted to get him a minute,” Hurley mentioned. “Then we really turned it up, and the other guys were playing great, and he said, ‘No coach, let them go.’ I wasn’t planning on keeping him there that long, but when he’s all in to win and not worried about his stat line.”





The Sun Devils escaped their first game in Las Vegas on Wednesday like a battered ship emerging from a hurricane into calm waters. They had survived the storm and displayed their resiliency to boot, but for the success to continue, they must prepare for a much larger storm, as a titanic foe, the Pac-12 No. 1 seeded Oregon Ducks await them on Thursday morning.





“We emptied the tank today,” Hurley admitted. “Washington State showed a lot of grit, a lot of guts…We had to give everything we had to survive this game, and now we just have to get back into cover. We’ve seen Oregon before; we have to watch some film later today and hit the reset button and get ready for another game early tomorrow.”





While Hurley was honest and clean-cut about the approach for Thursday’s matchup, Verge showed the perspective from the locker room’s point of view, speaking for his teammates with passion. They didn’t quit on Wednesday, and they won’t quit on Thursday. In March, Verge and his teammates have faith in their abilities. They believe.





“We have been through so much this year,” he said. “I lost it mentally (after the costly turnover with 30 seconds left),…But my guys told me to stay with it. They told me there’s still time, that we can still win this…This whole program starts with Coach Hurley; he gives us everything day in and day out. It shows that we have so much fight left in us, and this thing is far from over."





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!