The Arizona State women’s basketball team had some first-game jitters but showed promise in its 87-56 drubbing of Air Force on Tuesday.







With senior guard Robbi Ryan out due to precautionary measures, the story of the game was mostly the fresh faces on the Sun Devil roster.





Freshman guard Sara Bejedi started her career off with a bang on Tuesday, scoring 12 points, eight of which came in the first half, on 5-9 shooting including 2-3 from three-point land. She also added three assists and two steals.





“First game, super exciting, it’s a dream come true,” Bejedi said of her first game. “And it’s even (more fun) when you have such an awesome team around you. We worked hard, we weren’t perfect but first game…we did good. It’s a win.”





An experienced but new face for ASU, USC graduate-transfer Ja’Tavia Tapley, did exactly what she was expected to do in the game. The tallest player on the Sun Devil roster at 6’3 had 11 points off the bench and added a game-high eight rebounds, one of which stood out over the others. After missing a free-throw, she jumped into the lane and acrobatically rebounded the ball with one hand and was able to pass it to a teammate. The play eventually ended up with an ASU three-pointer.





“…She’s (Tapley) definitely still getting acclimated to…Sun Devil basketball,” ASU head coach Charli Turner Thorne stated. There’s no place to rest. You’re working, you’re working, you’re working and also just offensively finding her groove but I thought it was a really good first game for (Tapley)…”





While Bejedi and Tapley’s performances jumped out, reliable returners also did their part to contribute to the Sun Devil victory.





Senior forward Jamie Ruden led the team with 14 points and grabbed five rebounds. Sophomore forward Jayde Van Hyfte, who started and received extended minutes for the first time in her career, had 12 points on 5-6 shooting.





Another stand-out statistic on Tuesday was the on-ball pressure of the ASU defense. Turner Thorne stressed going into the season the need for her team to play fast. In the victory, the Sun Devils had 11 steals in the game which contributed to the team outscoring the Falcons 22-6 on the fast break. The 11 steals could have been more as the Sun Devils constantly pressured the ball the entire night and made contact with it before Air Force regained possession.





ASU showed its depth in the game as all 11 active Sun Devils recorded points which Turner Thorne was elated about.





The game started as expected with the typical first-game nerves. Air Force hung around for a while in the first quarter as the score was tied at 11 with 4:32 left to play in the period.





ASU proceeded to go on an 11-0 run to end the quarter to lead 22-11 after one.





However, the Falcons fought back and made the score 33-29 with just over three minutes to play in the second quarter but it would be the first quarter all over again as ASU went into halftime on a 7-0 run and a 40-29 lead. The run was triggered by senior point guard Reili Richardson’s only three-pointer to make the game 36-29 with 2:55 left in the half.





It was all Sun Devils from there.





ASU outscored the Falcons 47-27 in the second half, limiting Air Force to just 11-31 shooting and 1-9 from three. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils shot 62.5 percent from the field in the second half en route to their 87-56 win.





After struggling in scoring offense last year, ranking only No. 10 in the Pac-12, Ruden was pleased with the high-scoring performance.





“I think that’s just exciting because you know the whole offseason we had the vision of being a running team this year and trying to get a good margin of our points in transition and so that carried through tonight which is exciting especially going into Pac-12 play,” Ruden stated. “We’re going to want to have some good offensive scoring nights…”





Turner Thorne was mostly happy with her team’s performance on Tuesday.





“Fun team win,” Turner Thorne said. “I’ve been telling everybody that we are going to be faster. You know we are more athletic. We are going to play faster. I was really pleased. Obviously a little first game jitters. Hopefully every day, every game we just clean it up a little bit better and our rebounding is certainly something we are going to keep focusing on. Thought it was a great team win…we have a lot of pieces this year so it’s just kind of continuing to put them together.”





The win was somewhat bittersweet for Turner Thorne as she defeated her friend and mentor, Air Force head coach Chris Gobrecht.





“I don’t ever really enjoy playing against my friends, “ Turner Thorne explained. “Chris Gobrecht is a dear friend, my mentor…I owe her more than I can even articulate today…”





The Falcons were led by freshman guard Kamri Heath, who dropped 16 points on 6-9 shooting and 3-6 from three.





ASU will be home again Sunday to take on another service academy in Army at 5 p.m. MST.





Turner Thorne noted that sophomore guard Jamie Loera will be out 4-6 weeks due to injury.