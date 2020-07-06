ASUDevils - Shawn Munnerlyn, a recent ASU offeree, to weigh family heavily in decision

Shawn Munnerlyn is at the time of his young life when his whole future seems to revolve around one decision. Football recruitment tends to make picking a college feel like the end of the world.

Quickly, that one decision feels like the only decision. And with the COVID-19 pandemic leaving even more uncertainty in the recruiting process, being 100 percent confident about anything at the moment has proved to be a struggle.

But while Munnerlyn has been contemplating where he’ll play football for the next four years, his mom has been working through significant decisions of her own. Most involve deciding on the best ways to keep someone alive.

His mother, Liatrice Pass, recently returned to the family’s home in Columbus, Ohio having born witness to the hell of the pandemic. Pass, a trauma nurse, traveled to what was the US’ coronavirus epicenter in New York, leaving comfort behind to offer help where help was needed most.

“She witnessed some people passing, but she witnessed some people getting better as well. I don’t know; she’s just strong. That’s strong to me,” Munnerlyn said of his mom. “I know where I get my strength from. If I’ve got a quarter of the strength she has, I know where I get it from. It’s from my mom.”

The image of sacrifice and determination has forced Munnerlyn to think a bit differently about his future. Proximity to his home won’t be an issue anymore after his mom vowed to follow him to whatever college town he lands at. Her courage has also influenced his academic future, as he admitted he’ll factor in what school can help him major in nursing, minor in business, and collect a master’s degree in four years.

On top of all that, his family’s trying time has helped him understand to a larger extent how paramount it is that a coaching staff be an extension of his family.

It’s why, right now, Rutgers, he said, is leading his recruitment.

“They’ve built the best relationship with me ... They hit me in some spots that I needed to be hit in by coaches,” Munnerlyn said. “My family is going through something right now, and for them to reach out and try to talk and get to know the rest of my family, not just recruit me, I thought that was cool,”

But right in the mix for Munnerlyn, a three-star wide receiver with a lengthy 6-foot-5, 200-pound frame, is Arizona State, which is recruiting him as a wide receiver, tight end hybrid. The Sun Devils offered Munnerlyn a day after he released his top eight -- which included Rutgers and four other power-five schools -- a list that will evolve, Munnerlyn said, as more schools, like ASU, offer him.

The official Sun Devil offer came from wide receivers coach Derek Hagan, the first phone conversation between the pair. Prior to that, it had been ASU graduate assistant Adam Breneman laying the foundation for ASU’s involvement in Munnerlyn’s recruitment.

“He doesn’t beat around the bush, and we’re really building off that,” Munnerlyn said of Breneman. “I think we’re going to have a pretty good relationship.”

But, of course, there’s one Sun Devil Munnerlyn is anticipating a conversation with.

“I feel like I’m still going to be nervous when coach Herm calls me. I’m going to be nervous because that’s a famous person, like in the football world,” Munnerlyn said, letting out a few nervous laughs.

“I saw coach Herm speak (on ESPN) about the Colin Kaepernick thing, and I just thought he was the coolest person in the world. I was in like eighth grade … There are a lot of (people talking about) it now because there’s a lot going on, but he got up, said what he said, and didn’t care how anyone felt. That was cool.”

At Independence High, Munnerlyn’s versatility was on display every Friday. He has flexed around to outside receiver, slot, wing, a few snaps at tight end, and noted that he expects to catch some passes this season out of the backfield.

Hagan, Munnerlyn said, has told him the Sun Devils would most effectively use his 6-foot-5 build at tight end, which is expected to become a significant position of importance in newly-hired offensive coordinator Zak Hill’s scheme, but some who could also see time at different receiver positions.

“If you put me in front of a linebacker, throw me the ball. He’s going to get outrun,” Munnerlyn said. “If you put me in front of a DB, throw it up. I’ll catch it over his head.”