Devils Digest was first to report that Chandler High School’s head coach Shaun Aguano interviewed with Arizona State today for the vacancy created by the departure of John Simon. According to multiple team sources, Aguano has accepted the job offer by the Sun Devils and will be the team’s running backs coach. His hire is officially expected to be announced on Friday.

A guy who played college running back, and who sent running backs to UCLA, ASU, Utah, Northwestern and Cal would make a pretty good hire for a college’s open RB coach position.

Aguano, a native of the island of Kauai, was hired by the Chandler Wolves as their head coach prior to the 2011 season. He has been with the program for 18 years serving as offensive coordinator and wide receivers’ coach. At the time that he was hired as head coach, the program was at a low point as they never beaten their rival Chandler Hamilton in 14 tries (and since Hamilton’s inception) and recorded their last state championship in 1949.

Chandler broke that losing 17-game losing streak to Hamilton in 2013, and after losing that year to their rival in the semi-finals, have not lost a game since to the Huskies.

As head coach he has led the Wolves to the 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 6A State Championships, in addition to being the 2016 & 2017 Geico State Bowl Series Champions. Aguano has also coached in the Under Armour, Semper Fidelis, and Army All-American Bowls.

Aguano’s hire is expected to help ASU enhance their in-state recruiting efforts, as well as further develop their recruiting of Polynesian prospects both on the mainland and on the islands of Hawaii and American Samoa.

During his tenure with Wolves ASU landed two of Chandler’s most notable stars this decade in five-star wide receiver N’Keal Harry, considered by some experts as the top player in his position in this year’s NFL draft, as well as four-star prospect Chase Lucas who played running back for the Wolves and was a 2017 second team All-Pac 12 selection at cornerback.

Aguano has earned a Master's in Education - Endorsement in Special Education and Physical Education from the University of Phoenix; He holds a Bachelor's of Science degree in Financial Management from Linfield College, where he was an all-American running back.