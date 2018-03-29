An interior defensive tackle his entire football career, Arizona State rising sophomore Shannon Forman has become a first-team defensive end for the Sun Devils this spring.



Two traits have helped pacify Forman’s move to the edge: One has everything to do with his athletic ability. The other has nothing to do with physical skill at all.

On paper, Forman’s 6-foot-2, 304-pound frame profiles as a prototypical nose tackle. But ASU has an abundance of big bodies this year with returning starter Renell Wren, experienced redshirt junior George Lea and promising redshirt freshman D.J. Davidson all be competing for reps at the lone defensive tackle position in the Sun Devils’ new 3-3-5 defense.

So defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales and defensive line coach Shaun Nua decided to experiment. Forman became the test subject. He was the second-team defensive end when ASU began spring practice three weeks ago.

“It was a surprise,” Forman said of the position switch. “Last year I played nose (tackle) so I thought I was going to play nose. When coach (Nua) wrote in, ‘Shannon: Second team end,’ I was alright.

“He must have seen something in me.”

Indeed, Forman has made an impression on ASU’s new defensive line coach. After fellow edge-rusher Darius Slade tweaked his hamstring in the first practice of the spring, Forman was bumped up to the first team. His fighter’s mentality has kept him there since.

“The guy fights through it,” Nua said. “When he gets tired, he fights through it. He doesn’t have the six-pack that (Jalen) Bates and (Darius) Slade have but the guy fights through. He knows how to fight through pain and that’s the reason that he’s with the ones.”

Forman cultivated a laborious work ethic while grinding through his freshman season last year.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native experienced early success last preseason. During the team’s trip to Camp Tontozona in early August, Forman was handed first-team reps (at defensive tackle). Then-defensive coordinator Phil Bennett predicted the true freshman had the ability to feature in the Sun Devils’ rotation of linemen.

But once ASU’s training camp returned to Tempe – and its triple-digit August temperatures – Forman faded.

“After Camp T, I started getting really dehydrated,” Forman said. “I had to go all out every day. I remember being on the phone with my mom, telling her ‘My body is tired.’ She was telling me, ‘This is what it takes to be at a D-I school. This is what it takes to be at a power five school.’”

Forman only saw the field in eight games and made five tackles during 2017. He’s well aware of how fast things change.

“The depth chart changes every day and you have to work your tail off,” he said.

His position coach has taken notice, Forman’s tireless style striking a chord with the former Navy assistant.

“This thing is effort first,” Nua said. “(Forman) has been showing a lot of the mindset we’ve been looking for. We’ve got to put that on the field first, who has the right mindset. It’s doesn’t matter where they fit [right now].”

“It’s going to come naturally to me,” Forman said. “I like how coach Nua teaches it. He goes into the basics with us.”

From afar meanwhile, Gonzales has been pleasantly surprised by how well Forman’s skill set has translated to defensive end.

“The experiment of having him out on the end right now is really good,” Gonzales said. “His lateral movement is excellent. He is quick off the ball, side to side…He has the ability to move side to side and cause a whole lot of trouble.”

Not many 300-pounders are blessed with such quickness, especially on the first step.

“I have a quick step. I got a little twitch and I can get off the line,” he said. “My quickness is always one thing (the coaches) looked at.”

His unique burst originated while he was still at Southern Lab High School, where Forman played basketball his freshman and sophomore years (his dad played basketball collegiately at Memphis University and Forman said it’s the most popular sport in his family). As an undersized center, Forman relied on precise footwork to navigate on the court. He credits his basketball career with helping him develop the lateral quickness that Gonzales has lauded this spring.

“I’m excited to see what he can do as we go forward,” Gonzales said.

Even at a foreign position, Forman has found the learning curve this spring to be far less steep than his whirlwind freshman season.

“In the fall, you jumped in the water and you have to learn stuff faster than it is right now,” he said. “(The coaches) want you to learn. They want you to learn the process, they want you to learn this and take your time.”

He’s had fun learning his new responsibilities at defensive end.

“One minute you can be controlling the B-gap (the gap between the offensive tackle and guard) and containing the B-gap and the next you have outside containment,” he said. “I can go into coverage and then next thing I know I go into pass rush.”

If his trial at defensive end becomes a permanent position move, Forman said he plans on cutting some weight this summer to get lighter on his feet. Nua identified Forman’s conditioning as one of his current weaknesses.

It’s a deficiency that’s mattered little this spring though. Forman’s strengths – mental and physical – have offered more than enough compensation during his move to the edge. This time of the year, the internal drive and physical talents count the same.

“You look at all the other young guys, they’re probably way more athletic,” Nua said. “But Shannon, when he gets tired, he pushes himself.”