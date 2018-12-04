TEMPE – Sun Devil Football placed seven student-athletes on the Pac-12 All-Conference Team, as announced by the league office on Tuesday. Sun Devil Football placed seven student-athletes on the Pac-12 All-Conference Team, as announced by the league office on Tuesday. Pac-12 Player of the Year honors - including Freshman Player of the Year - and Coach of the Year will be unveiled Tuesday evening by the Pac-12 Networks on Inside Pac-12 Football that airs at 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. MT.

Junior N'Keal Harry led the haul with his second consecutive First Team nod as a wide receiver. He was also named to the Pac-12 All-Conference team as a Second Team return specialist. Sophomore running back Eno Benjamin earned First Team honors as well while junior center Cohl Cabral was named to the Second Team offense. Additionally, offensive linemen Quinn Bailey and Casey Tucker, defensive lineman Renell Wren and defensive back Aashari Crosswell earned Honorable Mention nods as well. The seven Sun Devils are this year's list bring ASU to 429 all-time Pac-12 All-Conference selections in history. For notes on ASU's All-Conference choices, see below: N'Keal Harry – First Team Wide Receiver/Second Team Return Specialist

Harry is third in program history in both career receptions (213) and career receiving yards (2,889). That latter tally is within 50 yards of second in program history, despite the fact that seven of ASU's 10 all-time leading receivers did so in four seasons.Harry posts an 83.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, among the Top-15 highest graded wide receivers nationally and the 7th-highest graded offensive player in the Pac-12 – regardless of position. The junior ranks in the Top-30 nationally in receiving touchdowns (9/21st), receiving yards (1,088/15th), receiving yards per game (90.7/18th) and receptions per game (6.1/24th).Harry has a 119.0 Pro Football Focus QB rating when targeted this season, good for 13th nationally among receivers that have logged at least 50 percent of their team's targets. He has forced 17 missed tackles this season, which is good for 9th-most among Power Five receivers.N'Keal Harry has a reception in all 37 games of his career at Arizona State - tied for the 10th-longest active streak among all current FBS players At 5.76 receptions per game in his career, Harry is third among the NCAA's active career leaders in the category. His 78.7 career receiving yards per game are fifth among all active players.His 213 career receptions are 7th among all active players but first among players that are not seniors. All six players ahead of him in the category are seniors.

Eno Benjamin – First Team Running Back

At 1,524 yards this season, he is 42 yards away from the ASU all-time single season school rushing record (1,565 yards by Woody Green in 1972)Set the ASU school record with 277 carries this season. Is tied for third nationally with 1,524 rushing yards and his 15 rushing touchdowns are seventh in the country. Both totals lead the Pac-12 Conference.His 147.6 all-purpose yards per game are ninth nationally. He is the highest-graded running back in the Pac-12 and 10th-highest graded offensive player in the Pac-12, regardless of position (81.3).Has forced 83 missed tackles this season – second-most in the FBS.Averaged a first down or touchdown on 30.5 percent of his carries this season – 8th-most among FBS running backs with at least 200 carries this year. His 29 explosive runs this season are second among FBS running backs

Cohl Cabral – Second Team Offensive Lineman

One of just 15 Power Five centers to not allow a sack this season.The third-highest graded center in the Pac-12 as a run blocker (63.3).Has a positive run impact on 9.8 percent of plays this season, the 20th-best total among all FBS centers. Helped anchor an offensive line that allowed just 15 sacks all season – good for the third-fewest allowed by a Sun Devil offensive line in program history.ASU had 6 games this season where it didn't allow a sack. Since at least 2000, no ASU team had had more two such games in an entire season.ASU hasn't finished in Top-100 in fewest sacks allowed per game since 2011 (74th). In fact, since 2003 (as far back as easily accessible team rankings go), ASU has finished in the top-100 just 3 times, and never better than 70th. ASU is currently tied for 19th in the FBS with 1.25 allowed per game.

Quinn Bailey – Honorable Mention Offensive Lineman

Started every game at right tackle for ASU this season and has made 34 starts over his career at ASU.Helped anchor an offensive line that allowed just 15 sacks all season – good for the third-fewest allowed by a Sun Devil offensive line in program history.ASU had 6 games this season where it didn't allow a sack. Since at least 2000, no ASU team had had more two such games in an entire season.ASU hasn't finished in Top-100 in fewest sacks allowed per game since 2011 (74th). In fact, since 2003 (as far back as easily accessible team rankings go), ASU has finished in the top-100 just 3 times, and never better than 70th. ASU is currently tied for 19th in the FBS with 1.25 allowed per game. Bailey is for 20thamong all offensive tackles in the FBS with just one sack allowed this season.His 12 total pressures allowed are 7thamong all Pac-12 offensive tackles and tied for 36thamong all FBS tackles nationally.Bailey is the 34th-highest graded offensive tackle as a pass blocker this season, according to Pro Football Focus (84.2)

Aashari Crosswell – Honorable Mention Defensive Back

Led the team in interceptions with three (t-6thamong FBS freshmen) while recording 121 yards in interception returns – the latter good for the ninth-most nationally and the most for a freshman in the countryLed the team with 9 pass breakups on the season – more than any Sun Devil recorded last season and tied for third among freshmen in the FBS this seasonHis 10 forced incompletions are tied for 10thamong all Pac-12 secondary players.One of just two Pac-12 true freshman to play at least 700 snaps (722), one of just 7 freshmen to do so nationally in a Power Five conference

Casey Tucker – Honorable Mention Offensive Lineman

Started at three positions over the course of the season, seeing time at left tackle, left guard and right tackle.Pivotal in paving the way for the conference's leading rusher in Eno BenjaminHelped anchor an offensive line that allowed just 15 sacks all season – good for the third-fewest allowed by a Sun Devil offensive line in program history.ASU had 6 games this season where it didn't allow a sack. Since at least 2000, no ASU team had had more two such games in an entire season.ASU hasn't finished in Top-100 in fewest sacks allowed per game since 2011 (74th). In fact, since 2003 (as far back as easily accessible team rankings go), ASU has finished in the top-100 just 3 times, and never better than 70th. ASU is currently tied for 19th in the FBS with 1.25 allowed per game.

Renell Wren – Honorable Mention Defensive Lineman

Posted a positive run impact score on 19.2 percent of rushing plays this season, the 6th-best total among all Pac-12 Front Seven players.It was the 23rd-best percentage among all defensive interior players in the FBSWas the 8th-highest graded defensive interior player in the Pac-12 on running plays this season with an 81.1 score. Also the 15th-highest graded defensive lineman in the FBS when dropping back in coverage.His 23 defensive "stops" this season were tied for fourth among all Pac-12 interior defenders.