How can a tight end with only three career receptions heading into his senior season be considered an ASU "legend?" Well, besides having one of the most epic names in all of college football, Ceejhay French-Love was on the receiving end, perhaps accidentally, of a Manny Wilkins pass that sealed a hard-fought and tense win over then #5 ranked Washington Huskies at Sun Devil Stadium last October. As much juice as that single play gave French-Love, he's looking forward to putting last season behind him, and ending his college career as a more well-rounded and consistent contributor, as well as a leader for an inexperienced group of tight ends.

TE Ceejhay French-Love walks off the field after a 2018 evening practice Ralph Amsden

DevilsDigest: How are things going for the offense? It feels like the defense has come out with the goal of laying the wood on you guys, has that livened the offense up a bit?

Ceejhay French-Love: We're just trying to get better every day. The defense is going to be the defense. The physical play is all good, we'll bounce back. DD: Speaking of the defense, you played with Kobe Williams in high school. Did you have high expectations for him? Did you know he could hang at this level? CFL: Yeah, of course. Kobe's a dog. I already knew he'd make it. I knew he's come to a D1 and do his thing. I already knew all that. We're from the same school, people form Long Beach Poly, we come to take over. DD: What's it like to see so many people from your former high school out here representing in the Maroon and Gold? CJF: It's a blessing. Our legacy is what it is, and next year it'll be the same thing. There's always going to be Long Beach Poly kids playing all around the U.S..

Ceejhay French-Love just became an ASU legend. pic.twitter.com/EIv9KCa1J7 — The Devil's Junkie Podcast (@ASU_Rivals) October 15, 2017

DD: You went D2, and then JuCo, and then somehow ended up a Sun Devil after signing day in 2017. Tell me about your path to ASU. CFL: Out of JuCo I only had one option, and that was Bethune-Cookman. I visited, and it was a good school, but I just couldn't see myself going there. Then ASU offered, and I just fell in love with this campus. Everything is so beautiful out here. I mean, the weather's crazy, but it's just a great school, man. DD: How did it feel to sign your name, and accomplish this goal for yourself? CFL: I just felt blessed to know I made D1. That had always been my dream. It was just a blessed feeling. DD: I know you have high expectations for yourself, and that's part of what landed you here, but did you ever expect to end up a part of Sun Devil history like this? Tell me about how that play unfolded against Washington. CFL: During the play it was a blur. I didn't know what was going on. I was just doing my job, which was going to the outside shoulder of the DB. Then the ball just flew over two dudes' heads and I caught it. I was just doing my job. It was just a blur. DD: Be honest. Was that ball meant for you? CFL: (Long pause) Um, I don't know. (laughs) Let's just keep people thinking.

Ceejhay French-Love earned himself multiple random middle-aged man hugs tonight. pic.twitter.com/r9mVwotYOY — The Devil's Junkie Podcast (@ASU_Rivals) October 15, 2017