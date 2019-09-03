Along with team recognition, the honor also provides the chance to sport a one of a kind ‘Mandrake’ jersey on the practice field.

“It felt great,” Kearse-Thomas said of the recognition. “It’s an honor, it’s a big honor. This is something Coach Herm has brought to the program.”

The yells came just days following the announcement of earlier in the week that the fifth-year senior was the team’s first-ever ‘Mandrake’. An honor that head coach Herm Edwards said is used to signify the top player from the previous game.

As Khaylan Kearse-Thomas stood against the wall talking to media members the shouts could be heard from down the hall.





Featuring a black base, the jersey boasts a large M with wings splitting off of each side on the front with Mandrake spelled out underneath.

On the back of the jersey, Mandrake is featured on the nameplate with the player's number. The honor also features a colored visor that is worn during the week and will possibly come with a black helmet moving forward according to Kearse-Thomas.

Despite being named the team’s Mandrake following a career game at linebacker, in which he set careers highs in sacks and tackles for loss with 1.5 and 3.5 respectively, Kearse-Thomas genuinely wasn’t expecting the award.

“[Coach Edwards] talked about it and everyone had their idea of who it was,” Kearse-Thomas stated. “I thought it was going to be (Michael) Turk the way he was punting was crazy. He deserved it.”

For some Mandrake may have a different meaning given its use around the Sun Devil football program in a variety of ways.

Last year it debuted as what was described in the form of a mythical athlete with freak like physical capabilities that could be a once in a generation type player for the program.

In its new use, the term motivates Edwards’ players and a goal to push for. In an era where programs around the nation boast turnover chains and touchdown rings, ASU has Mandrake. A phrase that Kearse-Thomas even acknowledges is hard to describe.

“I don’t know what exactly it means,” Kearse-Thomas admitted. “I’m a Harry Potter guy so I’ve seen one of these before so I’m like Mandrake, I’ve seen one of those before in Harry Potter. It means you had a good game; you checked all the boxes.”

Kearse-Thomas may not be clear on all the connotations attached to this honor, and was certainly very humble in receiving it. Yet, there was at least one person on the Sun Devil coaching staff who was anything but surprised by the selection.

Linebacker coach Antonio Pierce has been consistent throughout the preseason in his praise of the senior, including labeling him as the only locked in starter at the linebacker position early on in the year.

“I said it in spring, he’s the best linebacker,” Pierce said. “He did that in spring, did that in summer, did it in fall camp and that showed. I’m happy for him. I told him right after the game that I was proud of him. A kid who kind of waited his turn. Got beat out by a freshman last year and look what happens. He’s our star of the game, he’s our Mandrake of the game, he deserved it.”

As Pierce alluded to, the road wasn’t always one that was easy for Kearse-Thomas who had to overcome several obstacles both early in his career and as recently as last year. After injuring his meniscus his sophomore season, he was forced to redshirt as talks of transferring from those close around him began to surround Kearse-Thomas.

“I’ve seen some of my friends and they’re all ‘we’re going to transfer. what are you doing?’” Kearse-Thomas recalled. “I’m just like I think I’m going to stay and see how it works out. I’m not one to try and make any moves just to try to better my situation. The grass is not always greener once you make those moves so if I wanted the grass to be greener, I just got to do it here.”

Needless to say, that Kearse-Thomas’ commitment to stay on the team paid off as he earned a starting position just one year after being beat out by a group of freshmen in Merlin Robertson, Tyler Johnson and Darien Butler in 2018.

Patiently having to wait his turn for most of his career, the now fifth-year senior embraced his long path to becoming a starter. Kearse-Thomas used every precious rep he got on game day, and even the mental reps he had to endure other sidelines as tools to improve himself by learning from those around him and applying his learnings to his own game.

Now with four years of experience under his belt, Kearse-Thomas is now seeking to be a source of experience and leadership on a defense that is largely dominated by underclassmen.

His sense of knowledge and projected composure, traits that derive from being a veteran are ones that Pierce will rely on in 2019, treating it as a precious team commodity.

“He’s calm out there,” Pierce remarked. “This is a fifth-year senior and we don’t got a lot of those guys on defense. Obviously, there are moments where the team got a big play or we weren’t in the right gaps or getting the right call and Khaylan’s calm just along with the other linebackers. Just having that veteran presence, someone who has been here in the program for five years means a lot.”

While Kearse-Thomas hopes to pass down his wisdom to his teammates, he also hopes his fellow linebackers benefit the most. The group as a whole has celebrated Kearse-Thomas being the first Mandrake and want that honor to be exclusive to the team’s linebackers.

“We want to keep it there; we want to keep it in the linebacker room,” Kearse-Thomas stated. “That’s the goal. We keep telling people, that's going nowhere, it’s going to be here for the whole season.

“Hopefully, that’s the case.”