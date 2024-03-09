In recent weeks, Arizona State has demonstrated on one or more occasions its offensive difficulties. And now, this element has become an even more enhanced shortcoming as senior guard Jose Perez has left the team, according to a team spokesman. Blaze Radio's Cavan Malayter reported that Perez was not in the warm-up line prior to the Sun Devils' tip-off against UCLA on Saturday night despite the fact that Perez not only played just two nights ago against USC but also led ASU in minutes shots and free throws.





Devils Digest learned tonight that Perez abruptly left the team for a personal reason, which was not rooted in any coach's decision or disciplinary action taken within the last 48 hours.





Perez, who started in 27 of 30 games this year, is the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 13.5 points, and was one of the most prolific scorers on the team, tallying 20 points eight times during this season.





The 25-year-old Perez has been quite the journeyman, starting his career at Gardner-Webb and playing one year each both at Marquette and Manhattan. He transferred to West Virginia with hopes of gaining immediate eligibility but was denied and then left the Mountaineers after head coach Bob Huggins was fired.





Without Perez, ASU would be hard-pressed to replace the offensive production that he brings to the table. One would assume that true freshman Braelon Green may be the player to replace him in the rotation.