PHOENIX – Arizona State’s 12-7 loss to the Pacific Tigers on Sunday afternoon had a little bit of everything.



Admittedly, most of it was ugly.

The Sun Devils committed four errors, walked seven batters and suffered from a host of other mental mistakes in the defeat against the Tigers (20-27) at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, dropping them to 20-28 this year. With just seven games left in the 2018 campaign, ASU clinched a losing record for a second consecutive season, something the five-time national champions have never before done.

“It was very, very disappointing. Very, very unprofessional,” ASU coach Tracy Smith said postgame. “For that to be the product today … was a giant step backward.”

Hardly any of ASU’s players were without fault.

Starter Alec Marsh – who had ascended into the No. 1 spot in the Sun Devils’ rotation this year because of his strike-throwing ability and relatively consistent performances on the mound – struggled to find the zone or his rhythm in a brief 1 2/3 innings outing. He allowed four runs (three earned), walked three batters and committed an egregious throwing error on a short underhand toss that sailed over first baseman Spencer Torkelson’s head with two outs in the second and allowed Pacific’s fourth run of the day to score.

“You set the tone on the mound,” Smith said. “What I saw on the mound to start that game – not just the pitching performance but the lack of even making the [defensive] plays – it clearly sets the tone. … We are not going to be good and good consistently unless we are consistent on the mound. That was my biggest disappointment today.”

ASU’s bullpen didn’t fare much better.

In the top of the fourth, Tigers catcher James Free took ASU sophomore reliever Spencer Van Scoyoc deep on a two-run homer. Later in the inning, the Sun Devils defense imploded. With two on and no outs, sophomore third baseman Carter Aldrete was too quick to field a bunt down the foul line, picking it up before it completely crossed into foul ground to load the bases. Later, freshman left fielder Hunter Jump dropped a fly ball in the gap, pushing across another unearned Pacific run.

At the plate, ASU exploded for seven runs in the first three innings. But over their final six trips to the plate, the Sun Devils left six runners on base. After starting 5-for-9 with runners in scoring position, they finished the afternoon with just one hit in their final 5 at-bats with runners on second or third. Twice, an ASU baserunner was picked off for the third out of an inning.

The blame was sliced up in many ways.

“It was basically everything,” Smith said. “The bad stuff can be spread around. Young guys, old guys, whatever.”

Even ASU’s best players were off.

Sunday was easily the low point in Marsh’s otherwise promising season. Freshman slugger Spencer Torkelson had just one hit on the day – a fortunate double on a two-out pop-up in the bottom of the second that dropped between Tigers’ defenders in shallow right field – while striking out twice. Junior Gage Canning, ASU’s batting leader this year, had two base hits but was also one of the pickoff culprits. Not even freshman pitcher Boyd Vander Kooi, one of the few bright spots on the mound for ASU this season, was blameless after allowing Pacific to pad its lead with three insurance runs in the top of the ninth, one of which scored on a wild pitch.

“It wears on you. That stuff has to change,” Smith said of the continual mistakes that have haunted his team this season. “We are waiting for someone to say ‘enough’s enough.’ It’s happened occasionally this year but not enough.”

In a season full of bad games, Sunday’s might have been the Sun Devils’ worst.

According to NCAA’s RPI rankings, Pacific was the second-worst team ASU has faced all season (only Utah had a worse ranking than the Tigers’ No. 187 and the Sun Devils swept the Utes in a three-game set). Forget this year, Smith called it one of the most disappointing games he’s coached during his four-year tenure at the school.

All season, he said he has done his best to keep his composure with an inexperienced and mistake-prone team. The lack of focus he saw on Sunday came close to throwing his frustration level over the edge.

“This one takes the cake,” he said.

OTHER NOTES

*WITH WINNING RECORD OUT OF REACH, OTHERS MAY GET CHANCE: With the Sun Devils assured of a second consecutive losing record, Tracy Smith said he may look to get others besides his normal producers involved over the season’s final seven games.

“These last games, you are looking at that one-day-better, getting game [by game] better and making sure if it’s not at the [right] level of play, you make a statement,” Smith said.

Freshman outfielder Zach Hogueisson is one such example. After receiving just 12 at-bats in the season’s first 46 games, the El Cajon, Calif. native has five hits in ASU’s past two contests, including a home run in the team’s 12-7 win at San Diego on Wednesday.

Smith said he wants to reward players who deserve the extra playing time. Problem is, few on ASU’s roster have performed at such a level recently.

“What we’re looking for is a standard of level of play that is acceptable here,” Smith said.

*SMITH FRUSTRATED BY HIT BY PITCH WARNING: During the middle of Sunday’s game, ASU and Pacific traded hit-by-pitches. In the bottom of the fourth, Sun Devils’ sophomore Carter Aldrete was plunked by Pacific reliever Shelby Lackey. Aldrete flung his bat in frustration after getting hit, prompting the Pacific dugout to chirp at him as he walked to first. In the next half inning, ASU reliever Brady Corrigan’s first pitch of the frame hit Tigers second baseman, Kevin Sandri.

As Sandri headed to first, the home plate umpire assessed a warning to both dugouts. Smith took exception to the warning, later claiming that Corrigan had no intention of drilling a batter but rather had misplaced a changeup, the pitch Smith had called for from the dugout.

After being tagged with the warning, Smith climbed to the top step of the dugout and began barking with the umpire before flinging his clipboard back down the steps in frustration.

“I doubt that there are very many changeups that are the ‘statement’ pitch,” Smith said.

Smith added that he felt like a couple key calls had gone against ASU on Sunday but, without the benefit of replay, couldn’t make any final judgments. He was also quick to note that the umpiring was the least of his worries after ASU’s sloppy display.

“It’s hard for me to sit here and be critical of that when we played and performed the way we did today,” Smith said.