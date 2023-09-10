Although there was no actual dust storm this week at Mountain America Stadium Saturday night, a theoretical one seemed to engulf the Arizona State offense. Going silent in the second half, ASU left their defense out to dry as the Cowboys took the game over their future Big 12 opponent 27-15.





The game was very balanced for both teams in the first half, as in all the Sun Devil points were scored in the first two quarters. After the break, the ASU offense could not stay on the field as the defense did what they could do before an OSU fourth-quarter closing.





Alan Bowman, one of three quarterbacks featured in the contest for OSU, took the field first as his first drive started quickly. Bowman’s first completion went for 20 yards as he found De’Zhaun Sribling. After the first play, the Sun Devil defense stepped up as Chris Edmonds came up with his lone pass breakup of the game, sending the Cowboy punt team out.





The first drive for freshman Quarterback Jaden Rashada went somewhat similar to Bowman's as a quick three-and-out had both teams one drive in with no points. The significance of ASU’s first drive, though, was right tackle Emmit Bohle going down with a lower leg injury. Bohle was carted off the field, with many of his teammates coming over to console the veteran right tackle. Max Iheanachor would come in to replace Bohle for the rest of the game.





Oklahoma State came back out on the field where the Sun Devil defense showed early that the defensive line would be a vocal point for the entire game. Here, Tre Brown had a tackle for loss on the first play. On the second third down of the drive, Sam Benjamin and Shamari Simmons combined for a tackle for loss.





Rashada came back out on the field to lead the team on what would be their first score of the game. The first play saw a handoff across the field to wide receiver Elijhah Badger for a 17-yard gain. Running back DeCarlos Brooks had an 11-yard gain of his own, along with a nine-yard reception. The drive was highlighted by the “Sparky” formation, a direct snap set up with running back Cam Skattebo taking a direct snap and running. The first play of this type saw Skattebo rush for six yards. The second play had Skattebo follow Brooks on the left side for a 13-yard rushing touchdown. 7-0 Sun Devils with 4:28 left in the first quarter.





After the touchdown, both teams would have another drive amounting to no points before the quarter ended. BJ Green, nonetheless, would add a sack to his night, forcing the Cowboys to punt on a big third down. Green’s night entailed three total tackles, three for loss, including two sacks.





The second quarter saw the most action as Oklahoma State marched down the field, setting up a two-yard touchdown rush from Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon to tie the game at seven. The Sun Devils would respond in a big way. After two plays that resulted in one yard, Rashada scrambled for nine yards and the first down. The ensuing play was a 65-yard touchdown pass to Badger on a ball thrown perfectly in stride. In a surprise move, Kenny Dillingham went for a two-point conversion after Oklahoma State was called offsides. The try was successful as the “wildcat” formation worked again to make the score 15-7 in favor of ASU.





The Cowboys responded again on the ensuing drive as the second quarterback, Gunnar Gundy, took the team down the field despite being sacked once by Prince Dorbah. On a third down, Green and Simmons hurried the QB, setting up a 52-yard field goal try for Alex Hale. The attempt was good. 15-10 Sun Devils with 7:41 left in the half.





The Sun Devil drive following saw them go 27 yards down the field before Rashada got sacked on fourth down by Anthony Goodlow. This would not be the only fourth down try of the night, as ASU was 1-5 on the night. The Cowboys took over but did not do much, as ASU got the ball back to take a knee, sending the game into halftime.





After the break, the wheels came off the offensive wagon much last week against Southern Utah. This time, there was no storm to blame. The offense in the third and fourth quarters was held to no points. The offense only racked up 49 total yards in the third quarter while only averaging 3.4 yards on ten attempts. Rashada threw an interception on the third drive.





“I thought I could have done a way better job,” Rashada said. “Offense could have had the defenses back more, but that’s why we're here. We learn, learn from it. There are a lot of things I could have done better tonight”.





With the offensive struggles looming, the defense only gave up one score to the Cowboys as Gunnar Gundy took the offense 60 yards down the field for a touchdown. Oklahoma State took the lead 17-15 with 9:02 left in the third quarter. The ASU defense also held Oklahoma State to a 49-yard field goal try after the interception. This try was missed, giving the offense the opportunity to still take hold of the game. That did not happen.





A two-point lead going into the fourth proved to be too much for the Sun Devils to overcome as, again, they were outplayed no matter how many times the defense gave them another opportunity. The Sun Devil defense stopped the Cowboys offense on their opening drive of the fourth before their second drive ended in a field goal (20-10 OSU) and the third drive somewhat sealing the deal with a touchdown. Both these drives were led by third quarterback Garret Rangel That had the score 27-15 OSU with 2:56 left in the game.





Looking at fourth-quarter statistics, ASU was 2-9 passing with 56 total yards. They were 1-3 on fourth downs and also only averaging 2 yards per carry in the last frame. A critical mistake was a drop by Xavier Guillory on 3-and-4 that could have affected momentum and possibly end up in a score. The game plan was simply not executed as multiple factors were noticed by Dillingham.





“You just got to get more vertical movement and more movement in the run game,” Dillingham said. “We got to be better; we got to make some people miss too. I think it’s an accumulation of multiple things, not just the O-line. It's myself putting together the best scheme; it’s our tight ends blocking, our wide receivers blocking, our O-line blocking, our running backs hitting the hole, and our quarterback controlling the players he needs has to control.”





The game would end 27-15 in favor of the Cowboys. Although the defense gave the offense multiple opportunities to respond in the game, the offense never took advantage of the drives given. The Sun Devils did not play sloppy football, as they only had 30 penalty yards, only five being on the offense. Execution being the drawback, as Rashada's 16-29 passing day and 277 total yards were not enough to balance the mere 6-15 third down conversion statistic. Not to mention, poor punting (37-yard average) did not help the field position battle, which affected the outcome.





The Sun Devils look to take Green's mentality as the game is a lesson, not a loss. ASU will host Fresno State next week at Mountain America stadium, looking to move forward and better prepare. Dillingham takes a lot of the blame but encapsulates the preparation agenda.





“It’s all 11 and the coaching staff,” Dillingham said. “It starts with me; I got to do a better job putting those guys in a position to be successful.”