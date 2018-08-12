



Both sides of the ball for the Sun Devils were marred in sloppiness during the first part of Saturday night’s scrimmage. The second half though saw ASU settling down and being more effective, yet largely uneventful too. Here are my impressions from the scrimmage.

LOCATION: Kajikawa Practice Fields

ATTIRE: Full pads, scrimmage

MEDIA AVAILABILITY: The scrimmage was open to the public so we were able to watch and record everything.

STRETCH MUSIC: Handgun (YG Feat. A$AP Rocky), Bigger Than You (2 Chianz Feat. Drake and Quavo) and the pre-practice smooth jazz stylings of Tropical Legs (Earl Klough)

IN GREEN: None

PERSONNEL: Cornerback Chase Lucas missed Saturday’s practice because of family reasons, Herm Edwards said. Along with Lucas, freshman running back Brock Sturges, redshirt senior safety Jalen Harvey, redshirt freshman safety K.J. Jarrell, redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Kelley and sophomore Ty Thomas also were not in attendance.

Redshirt senior linebacker Koron Crump, redshirt junior receiver Terrell Chatman, redshirt senior receiver Ryan Jenkins, redshirt sophomore receiver Frank Darby, redshirt junior linebacker Khaylan Thomas, redshirt junior tight end Tommy Hudson and sophomore defensive back Evan Fields -- who is dealing with a pulled hamstring and should be back in a week, defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said -- were dressed but did not participate in the scrimmage.

Redshirt junior defensive end Darius Slade again showed up to practice in a walking boot but was not on crutches. Herm Edwards said yesterday that he suffered the ankle sprain during a walkthrough and should be back next week.

Injuries during the scrimmage: ASU’s scrimmage was not a success for one reason: They did not come out of it healthy. On one of the first plays of the scrimmage, redshirt senior TILLMAN Tyler Whiley went down to the ground with what looked to be a lower leg injury. He left the field on a cart after a few minutes on the ground and by all accounts, this seems like an injury that could be very serious.

“We will see how bad Tyler’s foot is hurt” defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said after practice, possibly alluding to where the injury location is.

Added Herm Edwards: “I am always concerned when guys go out on a cart. But we don’t know the likelihood of what happened, we don’t want to jump to conclusions. The guy was really, really coming on too.”

Redshirt senior Das Tautalatasi garnered the starting reps from then on and freshman Ely Doyle filled in at second-team TILLMAN.

Starting center Cohl Cabral also left practice with an injury about midway through the scrimmage. He came back shortly after, however, with a bag of ice on his left knee and was walking around. Redshirt junior Cade Cote filled in for Cabral with the first-team and redshirt freshman Jonathan Sanchez replaced Cote with the second-teamers.

Sloppiness: Edwards had to stop the scrimmage mid-way through to “try and save” it. Careless penalties and mental errors controlled the night up until that point, depriving the practice of any flow or rhythm.

ASU’s first six fall practices were defined by how free and loose they felt, everything was about teaching. The vibe was different Saturday. Coaches were screaming at players that weren’t even in their position group for mistakes that have mostly been absent from normal practices -- some of which included botched snaps, false starts and offsides penalties. “A couple good practices in a row and guys think they can just walk out of here,” Edwards said.

While practicing kickoffs to begin practice, Angel Ruiz, who lined up on the kicking team, first went up hard for an onside kick and wrestled for the ball. This came just seconds after special teams coordinator Shawn Slocum told everyone there was no tackling. So as one could expect, Slocum became very vocal as he made Ruiz into an example. A few plays later, still with the kicking team, Ruiz tackled Brandon Aiyuk as he returned a kick. Not only did this come after Slocum yelled at him in front of the team but just before the play, assistant coach Donnie Yantis went up to every player and said, “Do not tackle.” That just about sums up the practice: messages weren’t kicking in.

Oklahoma drill: The practice started with a few individual drills before the whole team gathered around in a circle for the Oklahoma or “W” drill. The main ball carriers included freshman running back A.J. Carter, freshman receiver Keith Davis, sophomore running back Trelon Smith and redshirt senior fullback Mark “Goose” Cosgrove. Carter looked the best of each, utilizing the vision Herm Edwards has praised him for as he weaved his way behind blockers and through three defenders on his way to the end zone. On the defensive side, freshman linebacker Stanley Lambert and freshman defensive end Michael Matus both evaded their opponents and registered tackles.

11-on-11: ASU ran 11-on-11 and 8-on-8 tonight. Here is who I had out there:

First-team offense:

QB Manny Wilkins

RB Eno Benjamin

WRs: N'Keal Harry, Kyle Williams, Brandon Aiyuk

TE: Ceejhay French-Love

OL: LT Casey Tucker, LG Alex Losoya, C Cohl Cabral, RG Steven Miller, RT Quinn Bailey

Second-team offense:

QB: Dillion Sterling-Cole

RB: Trelon Smith/Isaiah Floyd

WRs: Curtis Hodges, Ryan Newsome, Keith Davis

TE: Jared Bubak

OL: LT Ralph Frias, LG Roy Hemsley, C Cade Cote/Jonathan Sanchez, RG Jarrett Bell, RT Zach Robertson

First-team defense:

D-Line: Jalen Bates, Renell Wren, Shannon Foreman

LB: Merlin Robertson, Nick Ralston, Jay Jay Wilson

CBs: Kobe Williams, Terin Adams

TILLMAN: Tyler Whiley

Safeties: Langston Frederick (field ranger), Demonte King (boundary ranger)

Second-team defense:

D-Line: Doug Subtyl, George Lea/D.J. Davidson, Jordan Hoyt/Jermayne Lole

LBs: Kyle Soelle/Stanley Lambert, Darien Butler, Malik Lawal/Tyler Johnson

TILLMAN: Das Tautalatasi/Ely Doyle

CBs: Darien Cornay, Dom Harrison

Safeties: Joey Bryant (field ranger), Aashari Crosswell (boundary ranger)

Play charting: Here’s every play from the scrimmage in order, I signified a big and/or big play with a star at the beginning in case you just wanted to look at those. Also, the coaches moved the ball up and down the field constantly to work on situational stuff so if the drives seem confusing, that’s why.

Wilkins against the first-team defense

-- Dump pass to Eno Benjamin -- Shannon Foreman had good pressure off the edge

-- Eno runs to the right -- cornerback Kobe Williams makes the tackle

-- Wilkins completes a pass to N’Keal Harry on a curl route

Michael Sleep-Dalton punts to junior Brandon Aiyuk

Wilkins against the second-team defense

-- Redshirt sophomore running back Isaiah Floyd runs up the middle -- freshman middle linebacker Darien Butler and redshirt junior George Lea combine for the tackle

-- False start on left tackle Casey Tucker

-- Eno runs up the middle

-- Quick pass to Floyd

-- Eno runs up the middle

**** -- Wilkins heaves the ball 45-yards downfield and receiver Kyle Williams, in double coverage, comes down with it. Somehow, field ranger Joey Bryant and corner Dairen Cornay missed the ball completely and Williams was able to jump up and grab it for the longest completion of the scrimmage

Dillion Sterling-Cole against the first-team defense

-- Freshman running back A.J. Carter runs to the right -- defensive end Jalen Bates brings him down with a nice tackle

-- Curtis Hodges catches a 10-yard out route

**** -- DSC’s pass to the left is batted down by linebacker Jay Jay Wilson and field ranger Langston Frederick came sprinting in and made an unbelievable diving interception. It was the only turnover of the game.

-- Carter runs up the middle

-- Carter runs to the right

-- DSC runs the ball for no gain

Wilkins against the second-team defense

-- Wilkins rolls out to his right and completes a pass to sophomore running back Trelon Smith

-- With receivers well-covered downfield, Wilkins took off to his left for a pretty sizeable gain

-- Wilkins rolls out to his left and completes the pass to Newsome. Refs quickly called the pass incomplete because Newsome stepped out of bounds but he was arguing that he was pushed out. I know it doesn’t matter, but I have to agree with Newsome on that call

-- Wilkins’s pass to N’Keal on an out route to the right is batted away at the last second by the fast-charging Dom Harrison

-- Wilkins completes a 15-or-so-yard pass to Newsome -- great pressure from DE Doug Subtyl forced him out of the pocket

-- Center Cade Cote, on his first snap with the first-teamers, messed up the snap and they re-did the play. Wilkins was vocally frustrated

-- Wilkins rolls-out after good pressure from the defense but his pass intended for Newsome was batted down by Stanley Lambert

-- Screen pass to N’Keal

Kurt Walding against the first-team defense

-- Pass complete to freshman wide receiver Keith Davis along the sideline

-- Carter runs up the middle

-- Carter runs up the middle but the play is negated because linebacker Malik Lawal was offsides

-- Center Jonathan Sanchez botches the snap, Renell Wren gets to Walding in an instant

-- Corner Kobe Williams rushed hard off the edge and Walding quick pass was batted down by Lawal

-- Short pass to Jared Bubak -- Demonte King came in quick for the tackle. Geordon Porter was called for an illegal block

-- Trelon runs up the middle

Sleep-Dalton punts -- Aiyuk and Floyd returning

Herm Edwards calls the team together after sloppy play. The team was called for, I believe five penalties before Edwards called the team-wide huddle and had had two starters out due to injury.

After practice, N’Keal Harry said it really gave the team a chance to reflect on the first half of practice.

“We all knew it wasn’t going well,” Harry said. “We really needed that pep talk.”

Alright, now back to the plays.

Wilkins against the second-team defense

-- Quick pass to Kyle Williams

-- 10-yard out to Harry complete -- DE Jordan Hoyt had great pressure off the edge

-- Curl to Aiyuk

**** -- Tight end Ceejhay French-Love caches about a 15-yard pass from Wilkins across the middle for the first touchdown of the night

-- They went for a 2-point conversion here, but the handoff to Floyd was almost dead before. Nose tackle D.J. Davidson wrapped up Floyd in a hurry as he tried to go up the middle

**** -- Wilkins threw a deep pass to Aiyuk down the right sideline and the junior receiver dove for the pylon for the practices second and final touchdown

-- Trelon runs up the middle

DSC against the first-team defense

-- Carter slips out of the backfield and DSC hit him on a short pass

-- False start (Didn’t see on who)

-- Carter run up the middle

-- Carter run up the middle

-- Carter run up the middle -- Doug Subtyl got to him early for a TFL

-- Fullback Mark “Goose” Cosgrove runs up the middle

-- Incomplete pass -- freshman linebacker Merlin Robertson brought great pressure

-- Center Johnathan Sanchez had a high snap and DSC was forced to run with it

Brandon Ruiz makes a 45-yard field goal

Wilkins against the first-team defense

-- Play-action slant to Aiyuk for a big gain

Walding against the second-team defense

-- Play-action pass to Carter

Wilkins against the first-team defense

-- Harry makes an unbelievable catch, hitting the ball with his left hand before bringing it down with both hands

-- Harry catches curl route, came back to the ball really well “Way to catch the ball, Freak,” offensive coordinator Rob Likens yelled after the catch

Sleep-Dalton punt

-- Trelon gets the handoff after ASU was in a two-back set with him and Floyd

-- Curl to Aiyuk -- Kobe Williams had good coverage on the play and made the quick tackle

-- Quick pass to Carter, tackle by Foreman

DSC against the second-team defense

-- Sanchez botched another snap, DSC falls on it

Wilkins against the first-team defense

-- Pass to right batted down by DE Jalen Bates

-- Crossing route incomplete to Harry across the middle

Brandon Ruiz makes a 35-yard field goal, he was 2-for-2 on the night

END OF SCRIMMAGE

Notes: ASU faced off in a scrimmage that went through countless different situations (i.e. changing the down-and-distance frequently). Here are some of the more noteworthy things I saw:

ASU’s front six was extremely fast to the ball and played very disciplined in coverage. To that point, you could definitely tell the group benefited from facing off against a banged up offensive line.

Aside from two big plays, the secondary didn’t really have anyone get by them and they weren’t gambling with their coverage. The group swarmed on receivers quickly and didn’t have very many missed tackles.

Wilkins looked solid when he had time, but he avoided risk at pretty much all costs -- largely staying away from the middle of the field. The only concerning thing was the number of batted balls the defense evoked on him. As we expected, too, he and Dillion Sterling-Cole really utilized the running backs in the passing game.

ASU’s running backs may be more effective in a game than they are in practice. The Devils’ offense was at its best when they rotated the running backs frequently, using the speed to size difference between Isaiah Floyd and A.J. Carter to their advantage. Eno Benjamin and Trelon Smith didn’t play as much, as we expected, but they looked great in their time on the field -- both had a number of catches and were solid in pass-protection.

Jay Jay Wilson looked like the best linebacker on the field. Much has been made about his major ups and downs on the depth charts but it overshadowed the fact that he is perhaps ASU’s smartest linebacker and has football instincts that the newcomers have not fully displayed yet. Wilson was batting down balls, rushing the quarterback and seemingly in the correct position on every run play.

Doug Subtyl on the defensive line was creating pressure on the quarterback more than any other lineman. It’s a little surprising considering his quiet camp, but the redshirt senior was very quick off the ball and created loads of havoc up front.

I know we’ve written about it a lot, but Brandon Aiyuk will have a large role in this offense. Now taking first-team reps at the Z position because of injuries to Terrell Chatman and Frank Darby, he has shown us every weapon in his arsenal and turned into the prototypical “get that guy the ball any way possible,” player. He catches the deep ball extremely well and has turned into a deadly weapon on short screen and slant passes.

We saw Aiyuk and Floyd returning punts, which has been the norm throughout camp. As far as kick returns, the pair of returners rotated between Aiyuk, Floyd, Newsome, and Carter.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

Before the scrimmage started, quarterback Manny Wilkins walked over to defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales and asked him a question: “You going cover 2 or cover 3?”

Flashing two fingers out, Gonzales responded: “The idea yesterday was to run a cover 2 so you wouldn’t throw it over the top and what did you do?” Wilkins laughed and then began to question if Gonzales was just trying to throw him off.

“You can’t get blocked by a tight end in the open field. He’s a tight end,” cornerbacks coach Tony White told redshirt junior defensive back Paul Lucas after a kickoff.

“I don’t care what year you are or how many snaps you’ve taken, you are a starter. When you go in, you are a starter,” Herm Edwards told his team at the conclusion of the scrimmage.

Can't get enough ASU football and recruiting coverage? Join us on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and join your fellow Sun Devil fans!