After a split on the Bay Area road trip, Arizona State (11-5 overall, 2-2 conference) returns home this week to face the Oregon schools. The first leg of the two-game homestand is a Thursday night matchup against surging Oregon State.







The Sun Devils are coming off a disappointing 85-71 loss at Stanford, a game in which they shot a season-low 35 percent (6-of-17) from the free-throw line and committed 19 turnovers, which tied a season-high.





Even more troubling, perhaps, was ASU’s lack of energy to start both halves.





After a slow start, the Sun Devils were able to claw their way back in the first half and cut the deficit to two by halftime. But they came out flat in the second stanza, missing all five shots and committing four turnovers in the first 5:30 of the half. Stanford went on a 12-0 run during that pivotal stretch, and ASU never recovered.





It was the latest setback in what has been a wildly inconsistent season for the Sun Devils.





This season’s high points (wins against Kansas, Mississippi State, and Utah State) are starting to become a distant memory and, fair or not, they are slowing being replaced the team’s recent blunders (losses against Princeton, Utah, and Stanford). After starting the season with a 9-1 record, the Sun Devils have lost four of its last six games.





So what exactly has gone wrong for ASU in recent weeks?





Well, therein lies the problem.





It’s a little bit of everything, which makes it difficult for coach Bobby Hurley to pinpoint the team’s biggest problem area. ASU has suffered from a variety of issues, but not always the same ones, and not always at the same time.





“Some nights it’s been shot selection,” Hurley explained. “Against Stanford, it was turnovers and free throw shooting. Against Utah, it was transition defense. Against Princeton, it was shooting percentage and a lot of missed layups.”





The Sun Devils’ struggles have confounded the fourth-year coach, who has repeatedly said this year’s group is the most talented he’s ever coached.





Complicating matters is the current state of the Pac-12 Conference, which is having a historically bad season. Talking heads have suggested the Pac-12 is a one-bid league this year, and although that might be a stretch, it’s not a preposterous notion.





“This isn’t the Big 12 or the Big 10 or the ACC where you can be 2-2 and you still feel like, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of season left and we can be positive,’” Hurley said. “Not this year with the way things played out in our league, our winning percentage in the non-conference was so low that it puts more pressure on you to have a really good conference regular season -- and so far we’re behind in that regard.”





Oregon State (11-4, 3-0) enters Thursday’s contest as, perhaps, the Pac-12’s biggest surprise of the early season.





They opened conference play in impressive fashion, winning their first three games. They knocked off their in-state rival in Eugene in the Pac-12 opener and swept the L.A. schools at home last week. The last time the Beavers started 3-0 in Pac-12 play was in 1992-93.





Picked 10th in the preseason poll by the Pac-12 media, Oregon State has exceeded nearly everyone’s expectations and enters the game with a NET ranking of 69, which is third best in the conference.





The reason for the Beavers’ hot start? It’s pretty simple: Tres Tinkle.





An early candidate for the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Tinkle has been an absolute stud this season. Not only does he lead the league in scoring (20 points per game), but he also ranks in the top-10 in rebounding (8.4), assists (4.3) and steals (1.6).





With essentially no true point guard in the Beavers’ starting five, the redshirt junior has been utilized as a ‘point forward’ this season and has thrived in his new role. The son of head coach Wayne Tinkle, Tres, is one of the most versatile players in the conference, if not the country.





Oregon State has also received significant contributions from brothers Stephen and Ethan Thompson. Stephen, a senior, is among the league leaders in scoring, steals and free throw percentage. As one of the grizzled veterans on the team, he has been a steadying force for the Beavers this season.





His younger brother, Ethan, has stepped into a prominent role this year as a sophomore. He’s become a more efficient player—his shooting numbers have improved across the board—and he’s averaging 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.





The biggest difference-maker, however, might be junior center Kylor Kelley. The 7-footer has been a formidable presence in the paint and has completely changed the complexion of Oregon State’s defense. Kelley, a JUCO transfer, currently leads the NCAA in blocked shots (4.2 per contest).





Rounding out the Beavers’ starting five is typically sophomore wing Alfred Hollins. However, guard Zach Reichle, also a sophomore, has started in place of Hollins in recent weeks.





Oregon State doesn’t get a lot of production from its relatively thin bench. In recent weeks, Tinkle seems to have settled on a nine-man rotation with reserves Gligorije Rakocevic, Antoine Vernon, and Warren Washington all getting spot minutes.





Probable Starters:

G – Remy Martin (12.6 PPG, 4.1 APG) / G – Stephen Thompson Jr. (15.7 PPG, 3.7 APG)

G – Luguentz Dort (17.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG) / G – Ethan Thompson (12.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG)

F – Kimani Lawrence (10.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG) / G – Zach Reichle (4.2 PPG, 38.2 3-PT%)

F – Zylan Cheatham (11.9 PPG, 9.4 RPG) / F – Tres Tinkle (20 PPG, 8.4 RPG)

F – Romello White (9.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG) / C – Kylor Kelley (8.2 PPG, 4.2 BPG)





Why ASU Can Win: The Sun Devils have typically responded well after a loss (3-1 record this season). Look for them to show a sense of urgency against Oregon State, which is something Hurley referenced in Tuesday’s press conference.





Also don’t be surprised to see ASU play more zone defense on Thursday night. If there is a team you can pack it in against, it’s the Beavers. They are the worst 3-point shooting team in the conference (32.5 percent).





If the Sun Devils can make it an up-and-down game, it should play in their favor. The Beavers don’t have the athleticism or speed to match ASU, and would much rather play a half-court game, as evidenced by their 67.1 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks 262nd nationally.





Why Oregon State Can Win: Tres Tinkle – the Pac-12’s version of the Swiss Army knife. His ability to impact the game in nearly every area is impressive, to say the least. On offense, it’s such a luxury to have a player like Tinkle. When a play breaks down or it’s late in the shot clock, the Beavers can simply give the ball to Tinkle, who is capable of creating for himself or his teammates.





As a team, Oregon State is one of the most efficient teams in the conference. They shoot a league-best 46.9 percent from the field.





On defense, Kelley is truly a game changer. Not only does he lead the nation in blocks, but he alters even more shots. His presence on the back line also allows the Beavers’ perimeter players to play aggressively and take chances. Both Tinkle and Stephen Thompson rank in the conference’s top-5 in steals.





Key Stat: 4.2 blocks per game. Kelley, the nation’s leader in blocked shots, has been the ultimate rim protector. He has recorded nine blocks on three separate occasions this season, but that’s ‘meh’ by his standards. Kelley once swatted 17 (!) shots in a high school game.





X-Factor: Ball pressure. ASU has been at its best when they are active on the defensive end and pressuring the ball. A good gauge of whether this is occurring is the number of turnovers forced by the Sun Devils’ defense. In the team’s 11 wins, they have forced 15.3 turnovers per contest. Conversely, they have forced only 12 per game in ASU’s five losses.





Prediction: ASU 76, Oregon State 70





Game Info:

When: 8:00 pm MST

Where: Wells Fargo Arena – Tempe, Ariz.

TV/Radio: FS1 / 620 AM