It wasn’t always pretty, but Arizona State (12-5 overall, 3-2 conference) was able to escape Thursday night’s contest with a thrilling 70-67 win over Oregon State.







Leading by as many as 18 points early in the second half, it appeared the Sun Devils would cruise to an easy victory, but the Beavers made a furious comeback in the closing minutes, cutting the deficit to one point with less than a minute remaining.





After an Oregon State turnover, Rob Edwards hit two clutch free throws with 12 seconds remaining to give the Sun Devils a three-point advantage. A potential game-tying three from Beavers’ guard Ethan Thompson misfired at the buzzer – and the Sun Devil nation breathed a collective sigh of relief.





On a night when ASU was truly abysmal from the charity stripe (10-of-22), it’s ironic that free throws sealed the victory.





Poor free-throw shooting, which has been a season-long struggle for the Sun Devils, plagued the team once again. For a second consecutive game, ASU failed to make at least 50 percent of its free throw attempts.





The shooting woes from the free-throw line have undoubtedly contributed to an even bigger issue: ASU’s inability to put away opponents, especially when the Sun Devils have a large lead.





“We have a lot to learn from today,” said ASU guard Remy Martin. “We have to do a better job closing them out. They’re a great team, they hit tough shots, but at the end of the day, great teams put their foot on their throat.”





The Sun Devils’ second-half collapse, however, should not overshadow a strong defensive effort from the team.





Coming off a road trip in the Bay Area, in which the team’s defense left much to be desired, ASU exhibited tremendous energy against Oregon State. They contested shots, had multiple deflections and dove on the floor for loose balls.





The Sun Devils’ defense stifled the Beavers, especially in the first half, when they held the Beavers to a mere 22 points on 26 percent shooting from the field.





“I loved our effort,” head coach Bobby Hurley said. “Our effort, our intentions, how we guarded in the first half, it was excellent. We didn’t play the best offense in the first half, but the defense was really good and kept us in the game.”





Thursday night was the latest example of ASU parlaying a strong defensive performance into a victory. When this group is engaged and plays with energy, they have the capacity to be an elite defensive team.





Oregon (11-6, 2-2) enters Saturday’s matchup on the heels of an impressive 59-54 win at Arizona. According to the metrics, it was the Ducks’ best win of the season, and they seem to be rounding into form after a tough start to the 2018-19 season.





They lost their star center—and projected NBA lottery pick—Bol Bol to a season-ending injury (foot) last month. And to complicate matters, reserve forward Abu Kigab transferred out of the program a few weeks ago, which left Oregon with only nine scholarship players on its roster.





However, coach Dana Altman and his squad got a boost on Thursday night, when forward Kenny Wooten returned to action after missing four games with a broken jaw.





Wooten, a sophomore, is one of the most athletic players in the Pac-12, and when healthy, he is the anchor of Oregon’s defense, which is the stingiest in the conference.





The Ducks allow only 64.2 points per game on 39.3 percent shooting from the field. No other team in the Pac-12 allows fewer points or a lower shooting percentage than Oregon.





An essential part of Oregon’s defensive formula is dictating the tempo. In a nutshell, they want to play slow, very slow.





They average only 66.2 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks 295th in the nation. In fact, the only Pac-12 team that plays at a slower pace is Utah.





This grind-it-out, half-court style of basketball, which Oregon adopted last season, is a stark departure from Altman’s Final Four and Elite Eight teams, which played at a much faster pace.





On offense, the Ducks have utilized a scoring-by-committee approach this season. Junior guard Payton Pritchard leads the team in scoring (11.5 points per game), but he’s become more of a facilitator in recent weeks with the emergence of freshman Louis King, who was top-20 recruit coming out of high school.





King missed the first seven games of the season with a knee injury, and not surprisingly, it took some time for him to shake off the rust. However, the former five-star recruit has become the focal point of the Ducks’ attack in recent weeks. He’s averaging 17 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in conference play.





Returning players Paul White, a senior forward, and Victor Bailey, a sophomore guard, have assumed bigger roles this year, especially since Bol went down with his injury. They are both talented scorers, who have the ability to stretch the defense with their outside shooting.





As mentioned above, the Ducks don’t have a deep bench, but they do have quality depth. Guards Will Richardson and Ehab Amin could start for most Pac-12 teams, while freshmen forwards Francis Okoro and Miles Norris give the Ducks even more size and versatility in the frontcourt.





Probable Starters:

G – Remy Martin (12.4 PPG, 4 APG) / G – Payton Pritchard (11.5 PPG, 4.5 APG)

G – Luguentz Dort (16.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG) / G – Victor Bailey Jr. (9.9 PPG, 41.3 3-PT%)

G – Rob Edwards (10.5 PPG, 3 RPG) / F – Paul White (10.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG)

F – Zylan Cheatham (11.8 PPG, 9.6 RPG) / F – Louis King (9.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG)

F – Romello White (9.2 PPG, 6 RPG) / F – Kenny Wooten (6.5 PPG, 5.1 RPG)





Why ASU Can Win: The Sun Devils continue to display toughness and defensive prowess to grind out wins. In games decided by six points or less, ASU has a record of 5-2 this season. That’s a big improvement from last year’s mark of 4-7.





ASU’s ability to control the glass—they’ve only been out-rebounded twice this season—should help negate Oregon’s stingy defense.





And as good as the Ducks have been on defense, it is worth mentioning Oregon has struggled on offense this season. They rank 11th in the conference in scoring (72.5 points per game) and tenth in field goal percentage (.450).





Why Oregon Can Win: The Ducks are one of the best, if not the best, defensive team in the conference. Their adjusted defensive efficiency, which ranks 23rd in the country according to KenPom, is quite impressive.





Oregon does a tremendous job of mixing up their defenses, and over the last two seasons, Altman has become more committed to playing the 2-3 zone, which has given the Sun Devils issues this year.





If the Ducks can control the tempo and force ASU to play at a slower pace, they have a legitimate chance of leaving the state of Arizona with a road sweep.





Key Stat: The Sun Devils have lost eight straight games against the Ducks. The last time ASU beat Oregon was on Feb. 8, 2014, when Jordan Bachynski scored a career-high 26 points and blocked Joseph Young’s reverse layup at the buzzer to secure the victory.





X-Factor: How will ASU respond to Oregon’s zone defense? The Sun Devils have had varying levels of success against the zone this season. They looked great against Colorado, but have also looked awful at times. Being able to shoot over the top of the defense is always a key against the zone, and for what it’s worth, ASU shot the ball well on Thursday night, converting 10-of-25 shots from 3-point range.





Prediction: ASU 64, Oregon 60





Game Info:

When: 7:30 pm MST

Where: Wells Fargo Arena – Tempe, Ariz.

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Network / 98.7 FM