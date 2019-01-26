Fresh off an 84-73 win over UCLA on Thursday, Arizona State (14-5 overall record, 5-2 conference) will conclude its L.A. road trip with a Saturday night tilt against USC.







The surging Sun Devils have won three straight games – and five of its last six. Thursday’s victory, which marked the program’s first win at Pauley Pavilion since 2009, was a total team effort. Behind a balanced scoring attack—six players registered at least eight points—ASU was able to capture a rare road-win at UCLA.





Despite an impressive collaborative effort, however, the game will likely be remembered for the outstanding individual performances of Zylan Cheatham and Remy Martin.





Cheatham—who is now the Pac-12’s leading rebounder after Thursday’s game—tallied nine points and a career-high 20 rebounds. It marked the first time since 1997 that an ASU player grabbed at least 20 boards in a game.





Cheatham’s record-setting night impressed ASU head coach Bobby Hurley, who acknowledged the rare statistical feat of his senior forward.





“You just don’t see that too often,” Hurley said. “It really shows you how dynamic he is, how athletic he is, and how hungry he is.”





In addition to controlling the glass, Cheatham also set the tone for ASU’s defense. In a game that featured 19 lead changes, the Sun Devils were eventually able to gain some separation midway through the second half – due in large part to its stingy defense.





They held UCLA to 32.3 percent shooting from the field, which marked the second straight game—and the fourth time in Pac-12 play—that ASU forced an opponent to shoot less than 36 percent in the second stanza.





While Cheatham led the charge on the defensive end, it was Martin who set the tone for ASU’s offense. The sophomore guard scored 15 points and dished out a career-high 11 assists.





Martin, who has struggled with his shot selection this season, did a masterful job of picking his spots in Thursday’s game. He found the perfect balance of when to score and when to pass.





In the first half, he played the role of facilitator and had eight assists. When the game was tight in the second half, he switched to the role of scorer and pumped in 13 points.





The growth and maturation of Martin have also caught the attention of his teammates.





“The game is slowing down for him,” Cheatham said. “He’s learning time to score, [how to assess] situations, and he’s taking the game one possession at a time. And when he does that, he’s tough to deal with.”





With the first leg of the road trip complete, ASU must now address the elephant in the room: they have not swept a conference road trip since 2010.





The Sun Devils have a golden opportunity to end the streak on Saturday, and in the process, bolster its NCAA Tournament résumé.





It has been an up-and-down season for USC (11-8, 4-2), who has been trending in the right direction the last few weeks. After stumbling early in the year, the Trojans have won six of its last eight games.





USC enters the contest on the heels of a dominant 80-57 win over Arizona on Thursday night. The hero in that game was junior Nick Rakocevic, who scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season.





After playing behind Chimezie Metu his first two seasons, Rakocevic has emerged as one of the Pac-12’s breakout stars in 2018-19. He ranks in the conference’s top-10 in points (15.8 per game), rebounds (9.8), blocked shots (1.8) and field goal percentage (.551). At 6-foot-11 with a unique blend of length, athleticism and ball skills, he is a load to handle on both ends of the floor.





Playing alongside Rakocevic in USC’s frontcourt is senior Bennie Boatwright. After toying with the idea of leaving school early for the NBA, Boatwright returned for a fourth season and has flourished.





Always known for his versatility and marksmanship, the 6-10 stretch forward has become more efficient this season. Boatwright is shooting over 47 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range. He leads the team in scoring (17 PPG) and is averaging 6.7 boards per game.





Rounding out USC’s starting five is a trio of upperclassmen in Derryck Thornton, Jonah Mathews, and Shaqquan Aaron.





Thornton, a redshirt junior, is slowly coming into his own after a shaky start to the season. Early in the year, the shifty point guard struggled with his decision-making and turned the ball over too frequently. In the last nine games, however, he’s run the Trojan offense with near precision, posting a 2.93 assist-to-turnover ratio during that span.





Mathews, a junior, is the team’s best three-pointer shooter (41.3 percent) and a dangerous scoring threat. The 6-3 shooting guard has scored in double figures in all but five games this season.





On the other wing is redshirt senior Shaqquan Aaron. The 6-7 wing has assumed a bigger role this season, starting in every game and averaging 28 minutes per contest. Aaron is the team’s best perimeter defender and the consummate glue guy.





Interestingly the Trojans’ most talented player, Kevin Porter Jr., comes off the bench. The highly regarded freshman is projected as a lottery pick in most NBA mock drafts, despite appearing in only eight games this season and averaging 11.1 points per contest.





Porter was sidelined early in the season with a thigh injury, and most recently, was suspended for two games for “conduct issues.” When he’s healthy and focused, Porter is a sensational talent who is capable of taking over a game. In his first game back from suspension, he posted 14 points (in only 18 minutes of action) and made a trio of 3-pointers in Thursday’s win against Arizona.





USC’s depth chart took a serious hit when sophomore forward Jordan Usher transferred out of the program midway through the season. The Trojans, however, have some young talent coming off the bench.





Porter is the most noteworthy reserve, but fellow freshman Elijah Weaver has given USC some quality minutes this season. The 6-5 point guard is one of the team’s most versatile players and should be a nice building block for the future. Forwards J’Raan Brooks, a freshman, and Victor Uyaelunmo, a sophomore, usually receive limited playing time, but give the Trojans much-needed depth in the frontcourt.





Probable Starters:

G – Remy Martin (12.5 PPG, 4.6 APG)  G – Derryck Thornton (8.8 PPG, 5 APG)

G – Luguentz Dort (16.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG)  G – Jonah Mathews (12.5 PPG, 41.3% 3PT)

G – Rob Edwards (10.3 PPG, 41.5% 3PT)  F – Shaqquan Aaron (9 PPG, 4.7 RPG)

F – Zylan Cheatham (11.9 PPG, 10.2 RPG)  F – Bennie Boatwright (17 PPG, 6.7 RPG)

F – Romello White (8.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG)  F – Nick Rakocevic (15.8 PPG, 9.8 RPG)





Why ASU Can Win: The Sun Devils’ aggressive style of play could pose problems for the Trojans, who are considered more of a finesse team. As a result, don’t be surprised to see ASU control the glass once again. In fact, the Sun Devils have only been out-rebounded three times this season.





Perhaps more importantly, ASU has started to develop its identity in recent weeks. Players have settled into their respective roles, team chemistry has improved, and the defensive effort has been ramped up.









Why USC Can Win: The Trojans’ entire starting five is compromised upperclassmen—two seniors and three juniors—and that is always helpful. There is no substitute for experience in college basketball, and USC’s starters have plenty of that.





The Trojans’ offense is also one of the most dynamic in the Pac-12. They rank third in scoring (78.1 points per game), third in field goal percentage (.463), and second in three-point percentage (.372).





When all else fails, the Trojans can rely on Boatwright and Rakocevic, who might be the Pac-12’s best frontcourt.





Key Stat: When Martin distributes the ball, it’s typically good news for the Sun Devils. ASU has an 8-1 record this season when he tallies five or more assists.





X-Factor: Can ASU slow down USC’s dynamic duo of Boatwright and Rakocevic? They account for 32.8 points per game, which is the second-highest scoring tandem in the Pac-12 -- behind Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle and Stephen Thompson Jr.





Prediction: ASU 80, USC 74





Game Info:

When: 6:00 pm MST

Where: Galen Center – Los Angeles, Calif.

TV/Radio: ESPN 2 / 98.7 FM