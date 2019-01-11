Arizona State (11-4 overall, 2-1 conference) will complete the second leg of its Bay Area road trip on Saturday with an afternoon tilt against Stanford. They enter the contest on the heels of an 80-66 win over Cal on Wednesday night, in what proved to be a gut-check game for the Sun Devils.







ASU came out flat -- and their offense looked completely out of sorts.





In a season full of offensive lulls, the beginning of Wednesday’s game may have been the worst one yet. The Sun Devils made only 3-of-19 shots—including 2-of-10 from 3-point range—in the first 13:45 of the game.





ASU found itself trailing by 14 to perhaps the worst team in the conference, who was playing the game without its leading scorer, Paris Austin, who was sidelined with an ankle injury.





The situation looked bleak.





… And then Remy Martin came to the rescue.





The sophomore guard spearheaded a 22-10 run – scoring 12 points and dishing out five assists in the final 6:15 of the first half. In total, Martin had a role in all but one of ASU’s baskets during the pivotal stretch, which brought the Sun Devils within two heading into halftime.





Martin, who came off the bench for the second consecutive game, continued his strong play in the second stanza. He finished with a career-high 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including five 3-pointers, which was also a career-best. He also had eight assists for the second consecutive contest.





On a night when ASU’s offense desperately needed a shot in the arm, Martin delivered a heroic performance.





His career night in Berkeley may have also earned him a spot back in the starting five, according to ASU coach Bobby Hurley.





“The lineup’s fluid and it’s always going to be because we have a collection of guys that I’m really comfortable starting,” Hurley told reporters after Wednesday’s game. “Remy’s most likely going to be in the starting lineup on Saturday…because I’m not a fool.”





Stanford (7-8, 0-3) enters Saturday’s matchup after a 75-70 loss to Arizona on Wednesday night. It was the Cardinal’s third straight loss, but this one was particularly disappointing because they out-played the Wildcats for most of the contest.





They shot a better percentage from the field (54 percent-to-Arizona’s 41 percent) and won the battle on the glass (35-to-31), but still managed to drop the game and remain winless in Pac-12 play.





The culprits behind the latest setback: atrocious free-throw shooting (15-of-26) and an inability to take care of the ball (19 turnovers).





This continues a season-long trend for the Cardinal, who have been plagued by inconsistency on the offensive end. In fact, Stanford is one of the worst shooting teams in the conference -- from both the field (44.6 percent) and the free-throw line (66.2 percent).





Ball control has been another area of concern. They average a league-worst 15.7 turnovers per contest.





These stats have contributed to the team’s adjusted offensive efficiency, which ranks 165th nationally (and dead last in the Pac-12), according to KenPom.





One bright spot in Wednesday’s defeat, however, was the play of sophomore KZ Okpala, the team’s leading scorer (17.5 points per game). He almost willed his team to victory behind a career-high 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Okpala was in the “zone,” and regardless of who tried to defend him, he was nearly unstoppable on drives to the hoop.





This type of scoring outburst, however, is nothing new for Okpala, who has registered 20 or more points in eight games this season. Always known for his ability to drive to the basket, the 6-foot-8 wing has now added a consistent jumper to his offensive repertoire. After shooting only 22.6 percent from 3-point range as a freshman last year, he’s increased that mark to over 44 percent this season.





Okpala, who is one of the Pac-12’s most improved players, is the anchor of this young Stanford squad.





Joining him in the starting backcourt is a couple of talented underclassmen: sophomore Daejon Davis (12.1 PPG) and freshman Cormac Ryan (10.5 PPG). Davis, an ultra-athletic point guard, is among the league leaders in assists and steals, while Ryan is a hard-nosed two guard who is always a threat from beyond the arc.





Sophomore Oscar Da Silva (8.6 PPG) and senior Josh Sharma (7.8 PPG) typically round out Stanford’s starting five. Da Silva, a long and versatile forward, is the team’s best defender, while Sharma is a legit 7-footer with good athleticism and shot blocking ability.





Stanford coach Jerod Haase has been known to play up to 11 players, but his rotation has shortened in Pac-12 play, with a bulk of the bench minutes going to reserves Bryce Wills and Jaden Delaire.





Probable Starters:

G – Remy Martin (12 PPG, 4 APG) / G – Daejon Davis (12.1 PPG, 4.1 APG)

G – Luguentz Dort (17.5 PPG, 5.1 RPG) / G – Cormac Ryan (10.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG)

F – Kimani Lawrence (11.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG) / F – KZ Okpala (17.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG)

F – Zylan Cheatham (11.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG) / F – Oscar da Silva (8.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG)

F – Romello White (9.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG) / C – Josh Sharma (7.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG)





Why ASU Can Win: The Sun Devils have really put the clamps on opponents in the last two games, allowing 63.5 points per game on a mere 35 percent shooting. They also seem to be more comfortable mixing up their looks on defense (between man-to-man and the 2-3 zone).





Look for ASU to pressure Stanford’s young backcourt. The Sun Devils’ stifling defense should be able to exploit a turnover-prone Cardinal squad, which averages more miscues than any other Pac-12 team.





Another thing to consider: Stanford’s frontcourt is long and athletic, but they don’t like to mix it up in the paint. This should bode well for ASU, who is one of the most physical teams in the Pac-12.





Why Stanford Can Win: The Cardinal have been solid, but not great, on defense this season. However, with their length and versatility, they do a tremendous job of deflecting passes and altering shots.





As a result, don’t be surprised to see them play some zone against the Sun Devils, who have had issues scoring against it throughout the season (sans the Colorado game).





On offense, it’s always a luxury to have a player like Okpala, who is capable of taking over a game at a moment’s notice. With an improved jump shot, he’s become even more difficult to defend this season.





Key Stat: 0-for-30. ASU has not swept a conference road trip dating back to January 2010, when the Sun Devils beat the Oregon schools in consecutive games. Since then, ASU has failed to secure a sweep in its last 30 road trips (discounting the single-game trips to Tucson).





X-Factor: The availability of Zylan Cheatham. The senior forward is expected to be a game-time decision due to his brother’s funeral, which is also scheduled for Saturday. With his athleticism and versatility, it’s no secret that Cheatham is the anchor of ASU’s defense. If he is available to play, he’ll likely get the assignment of slowing down Okpala.





Prediction: ASU 74, Stanford 71





Game Info:

When: 4:00 pm MST

Where: Maples Pavilion – Stanford, Calif.

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Network / 620 AM