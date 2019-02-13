It’s only fitting that two days after losing to lowly Washington State by 21 points, Arizona State (16-7 conference, 7-4 conference) responded with a 75-63 victory over Washington on Saturday night, wrecking the Huskies’ 12-game winning streak and their perfect record in Pac-12 play.







The Sun Devils’ wild week continues a season-long identity crisis, in which the team has alternated between Jekyll & Hyde personas.





In a radio interview on Tuesday, ASU coach Bobby Hurley said the team’s poor shooting has been a common theme in the Sun Devils’ ‘Hyde-like’ performances against Vanderbilt, Princeton, Stanford, and most recently, Washington State.





In other games, the culprit has been turnovers, free-throw shooting, and poor transition defense.





One thing, however, often gets overlooked when analyzing the Sun Devils’ hot-and-cold nature: the team’s overall youth.





“I’ve mentioned this before, but five of our top seven players are either or freshmen or sophomores,” Hurley explained. “You look at us, and you might see that Zylan is an older guy, but we actually have a lot of young guys -- and that’s why you might get a level of inconsistency.”





This could explain why the Sun Devils looked like two different teams against the Washington schools last week. However, when the ‘Jekyll’ ASU team shows up, they can be scary good. On Saturday, the Sun Devils essentially led from start to finish, and handily beat one of the nation’s hottest teams.





“It’s another indication of where the season can go if we focus on doing the right things on the floor,” Hurley said. “The way we performed against Washington is an indication that this group has tremendous potential.”





Hurley hopes the good version of the Sun Devils shows up this week, as the team embarks on a critical road trip to the Rocky Mountain region, which has been unkind to ASU in recent years.





With the travel between Boulder and Salt Lake City, and the adjustment to the higher altitude, it’s never been a fun trip for the Sun Devils, who have a combined 2-10 record in road games against Colorado and Utah since the two schools joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

The road trip begins with a Wednesday night matchup against Colorado (14-9, 5-6), who enters the contest on a three-game winning streak. During that stretch, the Buffs have played arguably its best basketball of the season, especially on the defensive end, where they’ve held opponents to only 63 points per game on 39 percent shooting.





Despite a bevy of hits to its depth chart—the Buffs lost starting center Dallas Walton to a season-ending knee injury in October and have been without key reserves Deleon Brown (academically ineligible) and Namon Wright (foot injury) since early January—Colorado has managed to stay competitive in the wide-open Pac-12 race.





A big reason for the Buffs’ recent success is the play of McKinley Wright IV, who is one of the top point guards in the Pac-12. Even an ailing left shoulder has not slowed down the shifty lead guard, who is enjoying a solid sophomore season.





Wright injured his (non-shooting) shoulder in late December, and re-aggravated the injury in mid-January, forcing him to miss a game at Utah. The injury is severe enough to require surgery, but Wright has decided to postpone the procedure until after the season and has opted to play through the pain in the meantime.





On the season, Wright has set the tone for Colorado leading the team in scoring (13.0 points per game), assists (5.0) and steals (1.1). In recent weeks, he’s also shot the ball extremely well: 53 percent from the field, including 42 percent from three-point range, in the last six games.





Starting alongside Wright in the Buffs’ backcourt is junior Shane Gatling and sophomore D’Shawn Schwartz.





Gatling, a junior college transfer, started the season off slowly but has come alive in recent weeks. In the last seven contests, he’s averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-2 guard exploded for a career-high 28 points at UCLA last week.





Schwartz, a former top-75 recruit, is slowly starting to fulfill the potential he flashed as a prep standout at Sand Creek High in Colorado Springs. At 6-foot-7, he gives the Buffs a versatile wing player with good size and athleticism.





In the frontcourt, Colorado has gotten solid play from starting forwards Tyler Bey and Lucas Siewert.





Similar to ASU forward Zylan Cheatham, Bey is an undersized four-man with freak athleticism and an endless motor. He is also one of the best rebounders and defensive players in the Pac-12 and has often been compared to former CU standout Andre Roberson. Bey ranks in the conference’s top-10 in field goal percentage (.533), rebounds (8.9) and blocks (1.3).





Siewert, a junior, is enjoying a breakout season for Colorado. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds this year, and is one of the best spot-up shooters in the Pac-12 -- he shoots 41 percent from beyond the arc.





As mentioned earlier, the Buffs’ depth has taken a significant hit throughout the season. Even so, Colorado still gets solid bench production, most notably from freshmen Evan Battey and Daylen Kountz. Reserve players Alexander Strating, a sophomore, and Eli Parquet, a freshman, round out the Buffs’ rotation.





Probable Starters:

G – Remy Martin (13.1 PPG, 5.1 APG)  G – McKinley Wright IV (13 PPG, 5 APG)

G – Luguentz Dort (16.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG)  G – Shane Gatling (10.3 PPG, 1.9 RPG)

G – Rob Edwards (10.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG)  F – D’Shawn Schwartz (8.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG)

F – Zylan Cheatham (11.5 PPG, 11 RPG)  F – Tyler Bey (12 PPG, 8.9 RPG)

F – Romello White (9.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG)  F – Lucas Siewert (11.3 PPG, 5.1 RPG)





Why ASU Can Win: The Sun Devils have already experienced success against this team. In the first meeting of the season on Jan. 5, ASU stomped Colorado by 22 points in one of its best all-around performances in 2018-19.





Aside from the Washington State debacle, ASU has defended at an elite level in recent weeks. In the last seven games, the Sun Devils have limited opponents to 39 percent shooting from the field and out-rebounded Pac-12 foes by nearly 7 boards per game.





Also, for the first time in recent weeks, ASU will be at full-strength against the Buffs. Freshman forward Taeshon Cherry has been cleared (concussion) for Wednesday’s game and is expected to play, which should provide a nice boost to the Sun Devils’ second unit.





Why Colorado Can Win: The Buffaloes, who are playing its best basketball of the season, should benefit from the home-court advantage. Colorado has played well at the CU Events Center this season, winning eight of its 10 home games.





Colorado is also one of the better rebounding and defensive teams in the Pac-12. They average 37 boards per game, which ranks third in the conference, and have quietly held made their mark on defense. According to KenPom, the Buffs’ adjusted defensive efficiency ranks fifth in the conference, and 62nd nationally. The defense has been particularly effective during the current three-game win streak, when they have held opponents to 39 percent shooting, including 24 percent from beyond the arc.





On the offensive end, Colorado isn’t overly explosive but they have a well-balanced scoring attack with seven players averaging at least 7 points per game. In McKinley Wright, they have a player who isn’t afraid to take (and make) the big shots.





Key Stat: Since Colorado and Utah joined the Pac-12 Conference in 2011, ASU has a combined road record of 2-10 against the two schools.





X-Factor: Can the return of Taeshon Cherry give ASU’s bench a boost? Prior to suffering a concussion at UCLA, the freshman forward was playing his best basketball as a collegiate. In a two-game homestand against the Oregon schools, Cherry averaged 13.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, while shooting 9-of-15 from three-point range. With Cherry out of the lineup, there has been a noticeable drop-off in ASU’s bench production.





Prediction: ASU 74, Colorado 70





Game Info:

When: 8:30 pm MST

Where: CU Events Center – Boulder, Colo.

TV/Radio: FS1 / 620 AM