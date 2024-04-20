Dillingham tabbed today's practice, which included an extended scrimmage, as the best of spring, a session where the defense did have the upper hand. Here are the players and the plays that highlighted Saturady's practice:





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!