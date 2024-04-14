Under the watchful eye of new wide receivers coach Hines Ward, Jordyn Tyson put on an absolute show in a Saturday evening scrimmage, one that was also highlighted by impressive defensive performances. Here's our extensive report:





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!