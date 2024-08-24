Saturday's Practice Report
Advertisement
With one week before the season opener, Saturday's practice was a session that was very pleasing for Kenny Dillingham, who not only appreciated the energy and performance but also how this session showcased the team culture he was trying to build. Here are our takeaways
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!