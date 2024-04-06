ASU's first spring scrimmage was a "back and forth" affair, according to Kenny Dillingham, which featured multiple takeaways by the defense and four touchdowns scored by the offense. Here are all the details about today's practice:
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!