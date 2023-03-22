This spring, the Arizona State football program is defined by a new head coach, a new staff, and a new haul of transfer portal players.





Yet it should come as no surprise that senior wide receiver Giovanni Sanders, who is exercising his final year of eligibility, looks every bit the same dependable player that finished second on the team for receiving yards last season.





Sanders, a former walk-on player, broke out in 2022 after locking down a starting role in fall camp. Appearing in every game, Sanders produced 40 catches for 500 yards and one touchdown. He gained a reputation for becoming a go-to target when the Sun Devils needed a first down, as 28 of his receptions moved the chains. Along with his keen eye for route subtlety, Sanders’ change of direction skills and burst in short spaces allowed him to win matchups consistently against tight coverage.





With a full season of starting experience under his belt, Sanders is poised to play a larger role in the new offense Kenny Dillingham and staff are installing this spring. Dillingham’s scheme, which launched Oregon into the top five scoring offenses among FBS teams last season, will have multiple layers to master in order to arrive at the ceiling of its explosive potential. It emphasizes the vertical passing game and taking advantage of one-on-one matchups. In theory, that should lead to several opportunities for Sanders to do damage in the slot.





Matching the words to the patterns is what the 6-0 185-pound route technician is focused on after one week of practice.





“I say the verbiage is the biggest difference,” Sanders explained in an interview Tuesday. “Almost everything is different words, so I think that’s the hardest thing to get on page with and just being able to be in a different spot but get to the same spot that you need to get to.”





Sanders is joined by several new faces in the room. Idaho State transfer Xavier Guillory has already made a fast impression. The junior wide receiver was impressive with his dominance going against the team’s defensive backs during the one-on-one periods.





“Yeah, X, he’s been balling lately,” Sanders said. “He got a lot of top-end speed. Every time he runs a route, that’s what I think about, ‘dang, he can move fast.’ On top of that, he’s strong; he can move people off his spot with his releases. But I think he’s a really good receiver. I’ve liked what I’ve seen from him so far.”





Melquan Stovall, who played at Colorado State and Nevada, is expected to challenge for reps at the slot. Throughout practice, Stovall has produced several highlight moments, including strong contested grabs on jump balls and one-handed snags at top speed. Sanders said he believes the competition is a good thing and will push him to expand his route running craft.





“I think ‘Quan’s been doing really good too. He’s really shifty side to side. He got a lot of quickness. I think his routes are really good. I like watching him when he goes so I can take some things from his routes and add to my book, too.”





Tuesday was the first day Arizona State practiced in full pads. Kenny Dillingham wasted no time getting down to business, at one point screaming at his players to ramp up the physicality. It was a stark change of pace from the previous era under former head coach Herm Edwards, who took a cautious approach to contact and tackling at practice over safety concerns. As a result of Dillingham’s intensity, the practice quickly got chippy and sparked several moments of heated competition.





However, Sanders said those moments would only help the team fashion itself into who they want Arizona State to be.





“I think we definitely need that,” Sanders said. “Not only does it help the energy, but I think it will help us in the game be more physical, have that chip on your shoulder. I think that’s one of the things we missed last year. It’s nice that our coach lets that go but also knows when it’s too much and stops it.”





***





For junior offensive lineman Isaia Glass, Dillingham has followed through so far on the message he promised players during his introductory press conference less than four months ago. On Saturday, Dillingham brought a basketball hoop onto one of the fields in the spirit of March Madness and hosted shooting competitions. Before long, the players were back to the grindstone in positional drills with high energy.





“He always says we’re going to have the most fun and work harder than everyone,” Glass said. “I really do feel like we’re doing that every day.”





Glass competed for the starting left tackle spot last fall and appeared in all 12 games for the Sun Devils. He finds himself in a similar situation, with several transfer players expected to play major roles this season as well. Lief Fautanu, who transferred from UNLV, suited up with the first group at center. Max Iheanachor, a JUCO transfer from East Los Angeles College, was at right guard.





Cohesiveness is integral in the trenches, and Glass said the group is progressing well in that aspect. One of the most prevalent examples is when the team practices inside run scenarios. The offensive line has generated an overwhelming amount of success, quenching the defense’s attempts to penetrate the gaps and allowing the running back to gash downfield for long gains.





“I think it’s our chemistry off the field,” Glass said. “I feel like we are all bonding, and that carries onto the field. I feel like we care a lot about each other, and that’s going to take us as far as possible.





“Everyone on our O-line is here for a reason. Everybody here wants to play Power Five football and be the best possible. When you have a bunch of guys with the same mindset, everything just kind of falls into place.”





While the pace of practice under Dillingam continues to be an unceasing sprint, Glass says that more time watching film and learning the nuances of his position has helped him see the game better. In the one-on-one period, Glass has held his own defending the long strikes of defensive end Gharin Stansbury and the flexible bend of EDGE rusher Clayton Smith.





“I’m doing a lot more stuff in the film room, whether that’s going over plays or going over film,” Glass said. “I come in here at night with some of the other guys. When we’re not in spring ball, I have been doing a lot of footwork exercises. I’m understanding some of the more advanced things, and the game is starting to slow down.”