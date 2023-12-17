The need to boost the linebacker depth in Tempe was quite evident following the 2023 season, and on Saturday, ASU took a major step in fulfilling that goal by adding San Diego State's Team MVP this past season, Zyrus Fiaseu.

“After the coaches visited me last Tuesday,” Fiaseu said, “I had a feeling that I would commit on my visit. So my visit just really confirmed it. Coach Ward saw me in the morning, and Coach Dillingham and Coach Cooper saw him in the evening. They came in and just connected with me and the family, talked about football and other stuff, and just made my family feel like I’ll be in great hands.”





Last season, the linebacker co-paced the Aztecs in tackles with 66 stops, recording 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, five pass breakups, five quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.





“The coaches said that they just need me to come in and just play my game,” Fiaseu commented. “I describe my game as a running back without the ball. I move well. I have pretty good feet. And I’m not afraid to put my nose into everything.”





“I didn’t know what to expect seeing coming over here. I really didn’t even look anything up because I wanted to see everything for myself. And it was a lot better than what I expected. It’s literally amazing. The apartments out here are amazing, the campus is beautiful, and the facilities are beautiful. You can’t go wrong if you come here.”





Oregon State was the only other school that pursued the linebacker who entered the portal just over a week ago. Fiaseu is scheduled to arrive at Arizona State in January and will have two years of eligibility.





Fiaseu is the second linebacker ASU added from the portal, following the addition of Arkansas linebacker transfer Jordan Crook. Sophomore Tate Romney in the only returning starter from last season. Senior Caleb McCullough, junior Krew Jackson, and redshirt freshman K'Vion Thunderbird round out the depth chart, and Martell Huges is an incoming freshman scheduled to also arrive in the spring.