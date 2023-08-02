The wide receiver position looks to be one of the Sun Devils’ deeper position groups for 2023, and its position coach Ra’Shaad Samples, will be demanding excellence from them.





“It’s a process,” Samples said of the position’s development. “We’ve taken steps forward, but we still have a long way to go."





Through three days of practice, Samples says the “need to continue to push through adversity; continue to learn to be physical… We gotta learn to be mentally tough. That’s the challenge right now for our role. You got guys who are talented, but can they fight through adversity? Can they be mentally tough when it gets hard?”





Samples says that football is the ultimate team sport and wants his guys to be more than just receivers. “The standard won’t change," he noted. "The standard won’t lower. We gotta be physical. You gotta finish blocks. You gotta set the edge on the perimeter so we can circle the field. One of the things I talk about it being physical as a unit. So you see guys at times being physical, but as the play goes on, the reps go on, the drive goes on, guys get tired, and guys start to feel sorry for themselves.





"It’s a team sport, and you have to be the ultimate teammate. The ultimate teammate starts with blocking.”





Being physical is something that Kenny Dillingham has echoed since he got to Arizona State, and he mentioned earlier this week that he was showing a tape of Utah to show off what a tough team looks like.





“Any time you can show guys a picture and allow guys to see it on film and tape is one of the best ways to learn,” Samples said of the team watching Utah tape. “The standard is the standard.”





One of the receivers who’s been watched this week has been Andre Johnson. Johnson is entering his senior season with the program and is looking for consistency in his game.





“Andre has been great,” Samples said of Johnson. “His deal is he has to be consistent, but thus far, he’s been great. Everything you said, he looks faster, he looks leaner… He’s been taking to coaching; he’s working on different techniques, and he’s picking it up. He’s staying a little bit longer. He’s showing that it matters to him. I think you’re seeing the result on the field.”





As practices have gone on, Johnson said the receiver room is, “getting on the same page really well.” Johnson said Dillingham told him and the room that the plan will be to start opening the offense up this week.





“I feel like we’ve got the whole playbook down as far as this stage goes,” Johnson added.





Where Samples mentioned being physical throughout the game, Johnson agreed. “Football is a really quick game. If you get stuck in the mud," Johnson explained, "you’re gonna lose out on a lot of plays later on down the road.”





Samples believes that it will be on the team to have short-term memory and “they can’t worry about our emotions… There’s a standard; there’s a job we have to do every single day that we come out here, and our emotions are not involved nor needed for that job.”





And as always, Samples said it starts with physicality.





"There are leadership expectations that will go with the room, too," Samples said. "Guys like Elijhah Badger have been stepping up but you have to hold the whole room accountable. It starts with what they do. It starts with the habits they have, and it’ll become infectious to the rest of the room.”





There is a wide rotation taking place throughout the offense, and when it comes to the receivers specifically, Samples feels that they are growing as a unit.





“We’re learning to trust each other, and I think the guys that are consistent to earn the trust of their teammates have been. And the guys that are not have to earn their trust, it’s not given. Trust is not taken lightly; you gotta earn it.”