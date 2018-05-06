PHOENIX – After Arizona State walked-off on Friday night to win a series opener against Washington, coach Tracy Smith proposed an optimistic plan: If the Sun Devils – who had been playing better in recent weeks – could run the table and win their final 11 games of the season, then maybe they could challenge for a postseason bid, either by storming back to win the Pac-12 or earning an unlikely at-large bid.

“Why not us?” he asked.

He has been reminded why the last two days. Unsurprisingly, ineffective pitching and inconsistent defense cost the Sun Devils a weekend series loss to Washington. The two issues, which were center-stage in ASU’s 7-6 defeat to the Huskies at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Sunday afternoon, have become the defining story of a disappointing 2018 campaign for the Sun Devils.

Instead of winning-out to keep wishful NCAA Tournament hopes alive, ASU will need victories in its final nine games just to avoid a second straight losing season.

Like the team’s Saturday night defeat, and frankly most of its losses this year, mistakes on the mound and in the field during Sunday’s series finale cost ASU its fifth defeat in its last seven. A pair of dropped balls in the outfield aided the Huskies early, who built a 4-0 lead by the third inning. ASU starter Eli Lingos pitched a season-low four innings and allowed five runs (three earned) before reliever Dellan Raish gave up a two-run homer in the top of the ninth that helped put UW’s lead out of reach.

“We know what our weakness is, and has been all year,” Smith said postgame. “We have not played well defensively – I think that caught up to us today; in my opinion, their first four runs, we misplay two fly balls in the outfield – and the pitching piece of it, that has to get better.”

That message has been communicated by Smith before, yet if not for late life from the Sun Devils’ offense, UW would have won the weekend rubber match going away.

Huskies starter Jordan Jones dominated through the first six innings by changing speeds and challenging ASU’s hitters with a sharp cutter and well-placed changeup.

“He changed speeds and is a great example of somebody that knows how to pitch,” UW coach Lindsay Meggs said. “That's the kind of guy that can give them fits because ASU is such a fastball-dominant hitting team."

But in the seventh, Jones surrendered one run on two singles – including an RBI base hit from ASU freshman Spencer Torkelson -- and a walk. Meggs decided to turn to his bullpen, bringing in freshman Stevie Emanuel to face ASU junior Gage Canning with two runners on. Finally facing a new pitcher, Canning cranked a three-run homer to right that cut the Huskies’ lead to 5-4.

"I probably should have left him (Jones) in the game,” Meggs said. “That's my mistake. That's a bad matchup for Stevie, but we thought that Jordan was out of gas.”

Meggs’ seventh-inning miscalculation very well could have cost UW the game, had it not been for some familiar Sun Devils’ slipups earlier in the afternoon.

In the top of the second, the Huskies scored two runs after ASU right fielder Hunter Jump dropped a fly ball on a diving effort. Though it was ruled as a base hit, Smith classified Jump’s drop as a fielding mistake. In the next inning, Taylor Lane made the same outfield gaffe, letting a routine fly ball pop out of his glove in shallow left. He was assessed an error and two unearned runs crossed the plate later in the frame.

“We got hurt by our corner outfield play today,” Smith said. “It’s unfortunate that we gave them so many [runs] early. … For Eli [Lingos] to be effective, we have to make plays behind him. Today we didn’t do that.”

After Lingos – who was tagged with the loss, bringing his season record to 6-5 – departed, ASU relievers Brady Corrigan, Boyd Vander Kooi (who struck out three over two drama-free innings in his first pitching appearance since March 24) and Dellan Raish combined for four scoreless innings while the Sun Devils offense got within one.

But in the top of the ninth, Raish – ASU’s best reliever this season – made a mistake to UW designated hitter Joe Wainhouse, who supplied two important insurance runs with a two-run shot to left, his second homer against the Sun Devils in as many days.

ASU could only muster two runs in the bottom of the ninth – a Trevor Hauver RBI single and Lyle Lin sac fly – before sophomore Carter Aldrete stuck out to end the game. The Sun Devils’ rally proved too little, too late to survive another serving of defensive blunders and meager pitching production.

“I’m disappointed,” Smith said. “We are asking a lot of our offense to play around miscues defensively and it caught up to us today.”

Truthfully, it has been catching up with ASU all season too.

OTHER NOTES

*VANDER KOOI LOOKS SHARP IN RETURN TO THE MOUND: It had been 44 days since freshman Boyd Vander Kooi had pitched for the Sun Devils. The right-hander had impressed through his first four career starts but had been shelved for six weeks with an injury to his throwing elbow.

In two innings of relief work on Sunday, he looked like his dominant self. Vander Kooi allowed just one hit and struck out three the two scoreless frames. Throwing without pain, his fastball touched as high as 93 miles-per-hour on the radar gun, while his trio of punch outs all came on off-speed pitches. His return could have hardly gone better.

“I thought it was pretty good,” said Vander Kooi, who was told by pitching coach Mike Cather before the game to throw as hard as he could. “I felt great today.”

Smith wouldn’t give a timetable on when Vander Kooi might go back to starting baseball games. He wants to be cautious with his promising freshman and said the rest of this season might be treated like a rehab assignment, with Vander Kooi building durability with each outing.

“We are looking big picture here and making sure we take care of him and get him ready to be a big part of what we’re doing next year,” Smith said.

The Sun Devils’ skipper did admit it was bitter-sweet to watch Vander Kooi dominate in his 28-pitch appearance on Sunday. He was reminded of what ASU’s weakened rotation has been missing for most of the year.

“It’s sweet because you know what you’re looking at is probably a bona fide Friday starter in the Pac-12,” Smith said. “The bitter part is you sit there and [think], ‘Boy, you sure could use that.’”

*ALIKA WILLIAMS IMPRESSES IN HIS FIRST START AT SHORTSTOP: For the first time all season, someone other than freshman Drew Swift started at shortstop for the Sun Devils. It was his middle infield partner, fellow freshman Alika Williams, that shifted over to short in Sunday’s game.

Smith made the lineup change to maximize offense. To give starting catcher Lyle Lin a break behind the plate, freshman Luke Leisenring (and his .238 batting average) was in the lineup, leading Smith to take Swift (who is hitting .227) out of the batting order.

Williams played well in his “new” position – Williams is a shortstop by trade but has played second base almost exclusively this season – and was a lone bright spot in the Sun Devils’ defense. In the second inning, he saved a run by making a heads-up decision to throw out the lead runner on a fielder’s choice grounder. At the plate, he collected two hits and scored a run.

“It felt like home,” he said of moving back to the position he played throughout high school.

Williams’ swung a hot bat against Washington, picking up five total hits in the series. He overcame a Friday-night benching too after Smith removed him in the middle of the game for missing a hit-and-run sign that led to Hunter Jump getting thrown out on the base paths.

“I messed up. I missed a hit-and-run and I deserved to be taken out the game,” he said. “Really the only thing you can do is stay with the team, stay positive and keep going.”

Williams is now hitting .289 on the year, third-best among ASU’s freshmen.