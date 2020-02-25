The moment Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin formally decided to forgo his senior season to declare for the 2020 NFL draft, a huge void was created in the Sun Devil offense.

Although Benjamin experienced a significant statistical drop-off from his program record-setting 1,642-yard season in 2018, he still rushed for 1,083 yards in 2019. It marked ASU’s third straight season with a 1,000-yard rusher and Benjamin even set a career-high in receiving yards and receptions, with 42 catches for 347 yards. With all of that gone, it will be up to a group of young, inexperienced running backs to provide the Sun Devils some firepower from the backfield. Through the early days of Spring practice, it appears redshirt sophomore A.J. Carter along with true freshmen Daniyel Ngata and DeaMonte Trayanum will be the top guys seeing the field this Fall.

Daniyel Ngata said that competition hasn't affected running backs; friendships

“We all try to help each other,” Ngata said. “If one person makes a mistake, we try to get them straight, just so the team moves well, so we don’t move slow, because we’re always trying to move fast.

“Our whole goal is to try to win as many games as possible…we try to help each other a lot. We get along real good, we’re good friends.” Trayanum expressed a similar sentiment, saying they all collaborate and make sure any questions are answered so they can all be on the same page. Presumptively, this also includes redshirt freshman running back Demetrious Flowers, who has been out due to personal reasons but should also get his opportunity for reps once he returns. Overall, it’s hard to expect any one of these guys will step up and become a primary rusher, which might just actually be perfect for new offensive coordinator Zak Hill.



AJ Carter happy to have more opportunities in a system that will spread the load among three running backs



“Last year with (former offensive coordinator Rob) Likens, it was just a one-man running back,” Carter said. “Coach Hill, when he was at Boise State, rotated at least three running backs, so you know, fresh legs. Everybody can help the offense move the chains.” Even though Boise State had a clear number one rusher who went for 1,000 yards and averaged just short of 14 carries per game, they did have some balance with a second guy rushing for 425 yards, and averaging over seven carries per game, then a third who got 265 yards and averaged more than four carries per contest.

This does serve as a nice comparison to ASU’s one-man show in Benjamin, as Carter describes, which didn’t see him or any of his positional teammates even average two carries per game. At times, it wasn’t hard to see why this was the case, with Carter dropping passes and fumbling balls on several occasions when he was put in games. However, the 6’0’’, 218-pound running back from Louisiana looks forward to a fresh start in 2020. “I’m not worrying about last year, what happened with me. It’s a clean slate for everyone,” Carter said. “We have a new offense, new offensive coordinator, a couple of the same coaches—new coaches as well, too. It’s just a new slate for everybody. “We’re trying not to fumble the ball at all this season. We’re trying to move the chains, be productive and do our part in this offense.” There’s no questioning the potential in all three guys that have seen the field this Spring. Carter was once recruited by this season’s national champion, his hometown LSU Tigers, while both Ngata (53rd) and Trayanum (285th) ranked in ESPN’s top 300 recruits for 2020 regardless of position. Of course, it will take a mastered understanding of the offense, which is new for both the freshmen and Carter alike, to maximize this potential on the field. By all accounts, the young running backs have been doing their part thus far. “We’re still getting this new offense all in our heads,” Ngata said. “We’ve been all doing good, trying to move at a fast pace, trying to move through coach Hill’s offense. Everything else is going really good.”

DeaMonte Trayanum appreciates the coaching staff easing the freshmen into the scheme