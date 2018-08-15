Roy Hemsley stood in the Verde Dickey Dome and flashed a wide smile -- for the first time in a while, he’s excited about football season.



It’s not because he has a starting spot. He doesn’t. Instead, he’s grown enthusiastic to prepare for a season where little is expected of his team. Hemsley, a redshirt junior left guard, transferred to ASU from USC in March, leaving behind the “College Football Playoff-or-bust” mentality that engulfs Los Angeles.

“No one expects much out of us,” Hemsley said of the Sun Devils. “We all, as an offense and defense, have a chip on our shoulder so it’ll be interesting to prove to the world what we’re capable of. We have a good chance to be good.”

During fall camp, a member of ASU’s 1987 Rose Bowl team came and spoke to the team. He mentioned how that Sun Devil team overcame little expectations to take the Devils to the Granddaddy of Them All for the first time.

That struck a chord with Hemsley, reminding him that those poor projections are just a platform to surprise people.

“I thought that was pretty miraculous myself,” Hemsley said of ASU’s Rose Bowl-winning team. “It’s happened over the course of the last five years -- Colorado, the year they went to the Pac-12 Championship, wasn’t expected out of them and they put it together.”

At Pac-12 Media Day, quarterback Manny Wilkins and wide receiver N’Keal Harry both seemed unphased while answering questions about ASU’s last-place finish in the Pac-12 South media poll. They hardly acknowledged it. Hemsley, on the other hand, plans to use it as motivation.

“I feel like there’s not a lot expected out of us so we could catch a lot of teams sleeping,” he said. “I’ve seen the level of expectation being at USC and I definitely feel as if we could make some noise.”

Hemsley, who has two years of eligibility has been taking second-team reps at left guard throughout camp, sitting behind redshirt junior Alex Losoya, who had a phenomenal spring while Hemsley was still on the Trojan squad. Yet, ASU offensive line coach Dave Christensen notified Hemsley that he’s expected to play this season.

It sets the scene for a situation where six to seven offensive linemen may see the field in a given game. Hemsley has been on teams that use most of their depth charts and others that rely on 13 or 14 guys, a situation that really ticks off the guys on the sideline, he said.

“Rotating, I think, creates depth,” Hemsley explained, “creates experience across the line, if there’s ever an injury it’s not like we’re subbing someone in who is new to the game. And it’ll just help a lot with continuity -- just being able to play with the ones and twos, it does a lot for everyone’s confidence on the offensive line.”

The Sun Devil coaches have harped upon competition this spring. On the offensive line, the news that a plethora of guys will see time doesn’t diminish that in the slightest. The depth chart standings can change in a hurry, and Hemsley is fully cognizant of that face.

“Regardless, you have to be hungry,” Hemsley said. “If you’re a first-team guy, your spot can easily be taken and if you’re a second-team guy, you have to strive for the best that you can do to get those first-team reps.”

Right now, Hemsley is the hunter, seeking out more first-team reps as the season draws closer. He’s looked formidable in preseason practice, rarely allowing a sack during the offensive line versus defensive line one-on-one battles. And at 6-foot-6, 335-pounds, size is not an issue.

For someone who has been practicing with his new team for just under two weeks, Hemsley is an incredibly team-oriented guy. When asked his goals for the upcoming season were, he swerved around giving any specific numbers about personal starts or sacks allowed and instead said, “I definitely want to get to the Pac-12 Championship.”

That mindset has been aided with the relationship he’s already grown to have with some of his teammates on the offensive line -- making the success of it personal to him.

“There’s a lot of continuity as far as the offense. I’m excited to see what we can put together come this fall,” Hemsley said “There’s a really veteran group in the first two (groups) and it seems like we have a lot of redshirt juniors, true juniors, and redshirt seniors.

“Those are winning recipes in college football.”

