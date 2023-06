The hire of Bryan Carrington to Kenny Dillingham's first-year staff in Tempe was done with the goal of effectively recruiting the state of Texas. That goal wasn't only achieved by ASU's cornerbacks' coach through the transfer portal earlier in the year but has continued through his 2024 class recruiting efforts. Case in point, Dickinson (Tex.) defensive back Rodney Bimage who officially visited Arizona State a couple of weeks ago, committed to the Sun Devils today.

“When we first got there and met with the players, we connected right away," Bimage said in a previous interview, "and we had a bond. They took us around and showed us the place, and it was amazing. I loved the city, the campus, and the dorms. The academics are good. They told me that if you don’t do well in your classes, that’s on you. The school takes care of its players, stays hard on them, and makes sure they get their work done. The coaches want all their players to get their degrees so that when they are done with football, they have something to fall back on.





“(Current ASU safety) Xavien Alford was our host, and he told us that he likes ASU because it’s a team that gives you a lot of opportunities. Some other colleges will just tell you stuff, so you go there. But he said that the coaches here are real, and they’re not just lying and saying stuff. That’s all the stuff that I talked with (ASU cornerbacks coach) Coach Carrington. I have a great relationship with him. He doesn’t talk to you just about football but about life too and how that can carry you after football.”





Bimage said that the ASU staff had highlighted his speed, technique, and use of hands as some of the traits they appreciate when it comes to his cornerback skills. The cornerback said that the Sun Devils’ scheme fits his aggressive style of play style and effective use of technique.