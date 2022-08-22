Robertson, Soelle relish in team leadership responsibilities

Some Arizona State position groups have spoken highly of the depth in their rooms. Both sides of the line of scrimmage, the defensive secondary, and the running backs, to name just a few. These positions have a deep and talented roster that allows head coach Herm Edwards to create a contingency plan in case of injury, one that is tried and true.





Yet, this depth isn’t the case in each and every position group, and there’s no better example of this than at linebacker. While this unit doesn’t go two and three-deep like some other positions on the field, the starters are arguably one of the strengths of the 2022 Sun Devils. Linebackers coach Chris Claiborne and team captains Merlin Robertson and Kyle Soelle the breadth of talent in their room, their leadership roles, and overall excitement about the approaching season.





“There’s not a lot of experience (outside Robertson and Soelle),” Claiborne admitted, “but I think in practice, and overall those guys are starting to realize it’s about trust. Those are the things we first talked about, establishing trust in practice. I think those guys are doing that, a lot of them, to get that opportunity to play in a game.”





The presumed third starter alongside the aforementioned two seniors is junior Connor Soelle, Kyle’s younger brother, who actually began his ASU career at safety. His position coach has been quite impressed with the growth the younger Soelle has exhibited in the preseason.





“His maturity has been really good,” Claiborne described. “We ask him to do things like not chase the ball and to stay on the backside, which is hard for some guys. I tell him sometimes making your play is being where you’re supposed to be. I’m excited for them (both brothers starting); that’s pretty cool. I’ve never had that situation; I’m looking forward to how that plays out and how big bro is going to react when (Connor) does mess up.”





Linebackers are often seen as team captains more than any position on defense. This is a fortunate aspect for the Sun Devils, given two of their oldest and most experienced players occupy two of the three starting roles. Claiborne said that Kye Soelle and Merlin Robertson’s communication skills are one trait that makes them effective in their play and is a facet that he himself tries to set a good example of.





“Communication is everything; we talk about that as coaches as well,” Claiborne explained. “I always try to communicate with coach Fletcher (defensive backs coach Arron Fletcher) and make sure we’re on the same page and what we can do to help, where we might be lacking. Football is a team game, so as long as we’re all on the same page, we’ll be okay.





“The two oldest guys have been great leaders, and I think that showed with them being named captains. Leadership for us isn’t always about being vocal, but just how you carry yourself. I’m excited for them, not only as football guys but just as men. I have a really good room, and I’m excited to have those guys.”





Robertson and the older Soelle echoed the sentiments of their coach and offered further insight into a defense that is entering the 2022 season with a chip on its shoulder. Both players had the opportunity to pursue a professional career following the 2021 campaign, and both opted to return to Tempe.





“We’re trying to be professionals at the next level,” Kyle Soelle admitted. “I don’t think either of us expected to be here this long, but those are the cards we were dealt, so I think we can start being professionals here,”





Robertson, who has two kids, was quick to add that the decision wasn’t easy, with his family’s input coming first. “It was really just me sitting with my family and thinking about the possibilities,” Robertson recalled. “I wasn’t really satisfied with what I did last year, so I figured why not.”





Therefore, this year while working to improve their NFL draft stock, both will also hone their leadership skills which naturally can only help to produce a more attractive overall picture for observing professional scouts.





“Hopefully, we’ve made it easier for them (transfers and freshmen),” Robertson said, “We take them under our wing and just try to do our best as leaders to make it easier for them.”





“We have a lot of game experience, and we’ve been here a while,” Kyle Soelle added. “The stuff that we learned that maybe we didn’t get taught, we try to teach them. Just giving them the forecast of things that are gonna happen, I think it helps them be a step ahead.”





With a perceived ‘cupcake’ on the schedule in NAU next Thursday, it can be easy for players to get caught looking ahead to bigger challenges like Oklahoma State the following week. The coaching staff can continuously preach the dangers of such a mindset. Ultimately captains like Robertson and Soelle have to carry out the task of making sure that the team’s collective mental state is conducive for success regardless of the opponent’s caliber.





“I think that falls on the shoulders of Merlin and I,” Soelle commented. “We were talking about getting into the film room without the coaches. We’re on the field, and we can kind of see things before they happen. It’s a big responsibility we have to kind of carry the load and make sure everyone’s in there.”





Head coach Herm Edwards has enjoyed witnessing the maturity exhibited by his two elder statesmen at linebacker and feels that they are ready for the guidance role they will need to exhibit with their teammates.





“He’s grown up; he wants to have a good year,” Edwards said of Robertson. “He understands that he’s a captain, but also just where he’s at in his life. He wants to continue to play football, and he knows it. He made a business decision to come back. The players respect him because they know him and know he came here and started as a freshman.





“Between him and Soelle, you got two really good leaders on defense. It’s fun to watch them grow up; that’s what’s fun for me.”





The self-destructing aspects of ASU in 2021, namely an excessive number of penalties, are well known to individuals on the team as well as observers. Remedying that adverse element is front and center on the minds of this linebacker duo, and they know that successfully implementing a new and better attitude in this department will be integral to the success of this year’s team.





“It started right after last season, addressing discipline with offside, false starts, and those kinds of pre-snap penalties,” Soelle said. “Being accountable with that and kind of staying accountable. That’s on the players to lead that.





“We’re not just together in the building; I think outside the building, a lot of guys are together. We continue to do things like that and hold each other accountable, and that’s the most important thing. When you’re together, and you get to bond like brothers, it makes the whole team closer.”





