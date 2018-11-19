Did the pressure of having a chance to win the Pac-12 get to the ASU offense in their road contest at Oregon? Their offensive coordinator believes so. Here are some select quotes from Rob Likens’ weekly press conference.

What does he recall from his Territorial Cup game last year (his first one at ASU)

“Well I’ve only been here one year, so last year was my first one and we won which was a lot of fun. I really kind of got introduced to the rivalry when I got the job at Louisiana Tech with Sonny Dykes who was the offensive coordinator there at an earlier time with coach (Mike) Stoops, and I got their side of it, and his wives' sides of it, and the families, and all that stuff…How angry the fans get on each side during the game.

“I think my wife got into a little skirmish up in the stands with a fan or two which was kind of funny to hear about. But it was exciting last year, it was an awful lot of fun, it was like a bowl game atmosphere to me, looking around and seeing everybody there and everybody hanging on every single play. So, I’m looking forward to that again.”

Arizona’s defense looked poor last Saturday, but when you look their entire body of work what challenges might they present?

“They’re a really, really good home team. That’s what I’ve kind of noticed working in this conference for several years now is that this is a big home-and-away conference. It seems like the home team has a really good advantage for some reason and they are a noticeably a different team on film when you watch their home games. So, when I instructed our kids and our staff ‘I don’t even want to watch any of their away game film, because I mean, that’s not who you’re playing. You’re playing the team that absolutely stuffed Oregon, and just shut them down, embarrassed them.’ And so, when you look at that game film, you’re like, ‘This is one of the best teams we’ve played all year on defense.’ Because they fly around, they play with an attitude, they’re going to push the limits on you. And so it’s going to be a huge challenge.”

On what the offense needs to do to close out games

“That’s a question you ask yourself all of the time as a coach, ‘How do you change that?’ One way you change it is sooner or later you got to do it, and we did against Michigan State so you would hope that would have some carry over, and then how we hung on at USC and the last two games before that were down to the wire and we seemed like we were able to do it. So, I don’t know that’s a great question as a coach, ‘How do you change that? How do you win those close games?’ And I don’t know, I’ve been doing this for 29 years and I don’t have an answer for you. You just got to eventually do it, and build upon it. That’s what you go to do.”

On the referees' not reviewing the two-point conversion result

“From the booth, from where I was at, you couldn’t tell it was close. It looked like he was clearly out of bounds from the booth. So, I didn’t even think about it, I was done, I was on to the next thing. I didn’t even really know about it until I got on the bus, I had my food in my hand and was on the bus to go to the airport and somebody on the bus, I think it might have even been one of y’all (media) who showed me a picture on your phone, and I was like ‘Woah, that is close.’ I didn’t realize it was that close because it didn’t look like that from the booth. And then it was too late.

“Quite honestly, I’m a person that believes you deserve opportunities and, not taking anything away from the passion and heart of our kids, the mistakes we made on offense, I just didn’t feel deserving at the end of the game. If we would have played mistake-free football all the way down to the end and didn’t really do anything wrong it probably would have been worse for me. But I looked around and was like, ‘Hey, we dropped this many balls, we had this many false starts, we had this holding penalty, we had bad ball security, we did all this. You know what, we probably don’t deserve to win that football game.’ That’s the way I looked at it.”

On defenses not being able to stop running back Eno Benjamin

“I think we’ve done a really good job. I wish I could show you a spreadsheet of the formations and run plays that we have run, and I’d hate to draw all that crap up if I’m on their other side…I’m one of their GA’s (graduate assistant) I’m not liking this week because I’ve got to draw all that stuff up.

“We have our basic run plays, but we run him out of so many different formations and formations that we keep you off balance with motions. And then we try to get people in situations where ‘OK if you’re going to do this then we’re going to have some one-on-one opportunities out on the perimeter with our receivers and obviously N’Keal Harry.’ So, I think we’ve done a good job of that. And then on top of that, Eno, it just always seems like he makes the first guy miss and so that’s really special because you can’t block them all. If they go Cover-0, you can’t block everybody in the box somebody is going to be unblocked and he just does a great job of making the first guy miss and then making the play look like a better call than what it really was.”

Does he feel that he has to employ trick plays and think out of the box more so in a rivalry game?

“I think it’s kind of where you’re at as a football team and how you’ve been going up to this point. I think if you’re us, we’ve got a pretty good thing going and you try not to change too much. If you’re struggling, you’re 2-9 or something like that, yeah you try and get some things rolling early with a trick play, a double move, or you do things like that to try to maybe get your kids an early score and get them in the ‘belief mode. ‘

“They’re playing for a bowl game, we’re already in a bowl. I think the belief part is on both sides and I think it’s going to come down to execution, and if it comes down to execution, and who doesn’t turn the ball over, and who does better on special teams then really you should be preparing like you always prepare and try not to get yourself out of sorts.”

On whether the offense plays better in night game over day games

“It’s weird because I feel more energy in night games from our players and I feel more of a bounce. I see the kids in pregame warmups and the music… and the day games everybody just seems like they’re feeling they’re way around, but it does seem like we have played better in the day game. Now you might have to ask the players that, what they’re mindset is but I feel the energy more in night games around here, especially in this (Sun Devil) stadium, so I don’t know why that is.”

On the offensive line taking a step back in the Oregon game



“Their nose guard is a big guy, and he has a great get off. And if you don’t double team him, you’ll get some penetration into the backfield. And it will cause some problems when you’re trying to pull some guards. Early on we had some problems with that.

“Somebody asked me that after the game, ‘did you guys try too hard because this was such a big game?’ and at the time I didn’t. But going back and looking at the film, I think we tried to outsmart ourselves a little bit in some areas at all the positions out on the field. We tried to do a little bit too much that was outside the structure and framework of the play, and I think that hurt us at times, just trying to do too much. Just do the play and we would have been better off.

“We had so many uncharacteristic things that happened to us throughout the course of the game, and as the play-caller it was kind of hard to get in a rhythm because you’d have a good play and then all of a sudden, they’d review a play and then ‘oh no he didn’t catch it.’ Or we’d get a nice (play) going and then it’s first-and-20 on a holding penalty, and then it’s third-and-15 or third-and-19 and we haven’t been doing that in the last three games. Our recipe had been let’s have some good first-and-10 plays, let’s at least get it to second-and-6, second-and-4 and work off of those, and then we were having some breakdowns on first down and some long second downs which really put us in some problematic situations. But I agree with you, we were uncharacteristic up front in this game.”

On the offense’s lack of execution in settling for field goals in the red zone against Oregon and not scoring touchdowns

“The throw to Brandon Aiyuk hurt me the most. I felt like, ‘Man that was a good deal, we should win that battle.’ And we just didn’t come up with the play. But that was the one that hurt me a good deal, we should have scored a touchdown on. But I don’t know what it was, that was the tale of the game, we kicked too many field goals. You can’t kick that many field goals in a game when you’re trying to get a chance to win the conference championship you can’t do that, you’ve got to score in the red zone.

“I didn’t think we made the best decisions. You can always second-guess your calls, when I go back that’s the first thing I do as a coach, is look (at the film) and go ‘OK could I have called a better play. I look at it and I go, ‘Yeah I probably could have called something better,’ something easier you would say. But still we had the numbers on some things and we just didn’t execute well down there. I don’t know why we just didn’t do it.”

On the offense going just 3 of 17 on third downs

“One of the problems was, we too many 7-plus (yards) third downs. We had more than we normally have third-and-longs. So that was one of the problems. But the thing that I noticed that stuck out like a sore thumb was I think we were 0-for on the third-and-four-to-six category which we had in the past made an effort to let’s get better there and we didn’t. I thought we had a touchdown on the one (pass) batted down to N’Keal on a rub route, I thought he was going to walk in the end zone on that one but it got batted down. So, I don’t have an exact answer for you on each and every one, but it definitely wasn’t good enough. That’s why I said at the end of the day I did not feel we executed enough on offense on our side of the ball on me to be deserving to maybe get that call (two-point conversion) in the end zone, just didn’t.”