Luguentz Dort has to be careful when he’s on the road. Being the travel roommate of Rob Edwards, a noted ‘clean freak,’ can be difficult.





Every trip to the bathroom is followed by a mandatory air fresher. He’s constantly washing his hands. If there’s any clothes on the floor, Dort makes sure he picks them up right away before Edwards’ notices. And when the Sun Devils eat on the road, Edwards has the waiter bring his drink in a to-go cup.





“He doesn’t want the cups that everyone else uses,” sophomore forward Romello White said. “He doesn’t drink after nobody. He’s a germaphobe for sure. We’re used to it now.”





Since arriving on Arizona State’s campus from Cleveland State over a year and a half ago, there’s a lot the Sun Devils have come to learn, and love, about Edwards.





Touted for his scoring, Edwards arrived in the desert from Cleveland State poised to be the successor to the three-point entourage that was Tra Holder, Shannon Evans, and Kodi Justice. That he became.





After ASU’s 80-62 victory over Stanford (14-12, 7-7 Pac-12) He leads all Sun Devils with 40 made 3-pointers behind nearly a 40 percent clip.





Oh, and he missed seven games bedridden with a bulging disc. He laid on his bed for weeks, shooting a basketball on the ceiling while the ASU (18-8, 9-5 Pac-12) games played on his TV -- bedridden as a new team formed without him.





Zylan Cheatham was playing point forward. Remy Martin was taking a flurry of shots. Luguentz Dort was coming into his own as a lethal scorer. When he returned to the court against Nevada, he wasn’t starting.





With a diminished beginning to his ASU career, Edwards had to work around what the Devils had become in his absence. It led to zero points on 0-of-11 shooting in his first pair of games after the injury.





Then, like the case with most good shooters, his shots started to fall. Edwards recorded double-digit point figures in seven of his next eight games as the Devils began conference play.





“You look back on his season and you wonder how much all the time he lost and what he was dealing with has slowed his progression,” ASU head coach Bobby Hurley said. “But he looks to be in a great space right now.”





Added White: “I feel like he just had to get his confidence back.”





But, before Wednesday, the Edwards’ point totals flip-flopped from single-digit to double-digit figures, including his ASU-high of 28 against Utah, each of the last nine games. In short: he was living and dying from beyond the arc.





Fast-forward to Wednesday against Stanford and hitting contested triples just seemed to be a small part of Edwards overall game. He hit a pair of ASU’s nine 3-pointers but turned into the distributing guard that no one has seen from him.





Edwards’ explanation: “Just trying to get confidence for March and tournament time. Just trying to pick it up and help everybody else to get ready, win games, that’s what we’ve got to do.”





Though only recording four assists behind 16 points, Edwards emulated his head coach at times, dictating the game, by the way, he saw the court. All of the sudden, a crafty scorer looked like a designated facilitator.





A few examples:





In the first half, Edwards caught the ball in the corner, drove to the hoop like he was about to try a contested layup but instead slung it across the baseline for a wide-open Taeshon Cherry. A few minutes later, he had the ball at the elbow, saw that Dort was cutting from the corner and threw a beautiful bounce pass to the freshman for an easy layup.





Later, he drove under the hoop, this time, without looking, he dropped the ball right under the basket for Cheatham. In spurts, we’ve seen what Edwards is capable of as an all-around player. Wednesday seemed to be the first time that he flashed it for the entirety of a game.





“He still has so much more,” Martin said of Edwards. “We just have so many guys on the team that are so good that sometimes you have to sacrifice.”





Edwards sacrificed a year ago, sitting out because of transfer rules as the Sun Devils climbed into national relevance and, eventually, the NCAA Tournament. Around the team, though, his practices seemed to live in lore.





He was making people bleed in because of how ferocious of a defender he was, dominating in stretches against a team that was, at one point, No. 3 in the country. His teammates, garnering a sneak peek, became the first to hype up Edwards.





Their first compliment seemed to always be his fluid jumper, backed by a model form that never seems to fluctuate. But, even there, Edwards has grown. Against Stanford, he wasn’t camping out on the 3-point line as he’s done in the past. He was getting to the elbow and firing away if space was there.





“He has great vision,” White said. “He can come off the pick-and-roll and if you stay there too long, he’s just going to pass it or he can go to the shot.”





“He showed great patience on offense,” ASU head coach Bobby Hurley said. “Very efficient 6-for-8, had a number of good passes as well, played good defense. He’s rounding into form.”





Indeed he is. And ASU needs every bit of it, sitting on the tournament bubble with four games remaining in the regular season. And like nearly every Sun Devil fan, Edwards has his eyes set towards the future.





After wrapping up a post-game interview following his big night, Edwards came sprinting down the hallway that leads to the ASU locker room. He made sure everyone heard what he was yelling.





“March Madness time,” Edwards screamed. “It’s getting spooky.”