ATLANTA – LV Bunkley-Shelton is ranked as the #14 WR in the state of California and the #22 WR in the nation in the Rivals 2020 Prospect Rankings. The 6’0 176 pound WR torched opposing secondaries all last Fall finishing with 81 receptions 1012 yards and 3 TDs. The Serra Cavalier also performed well in the secondary picking off three passes and finishing with four pass deflections during his Junior campaign.

Bunkley-Shelton is a very versatile player who has great feet and is a player cut on a dime with his route running. I caught up with the four-star WR during the Rivals Five-Star Challenge Media Day to discuss his recruiting process with the Sun Devils.



Cameron: How is the recruitment process going right now with ASU? Bunkley-Shelton: The recruiting process is going really well. I’m loving it, every second of it. ASU is showing the most love. Coach Fisher is hitting me up every single day. I love coach Herm. Coach Hagan, Coach White, Coach AP, they’re all my dogs. I mess with them. Cameron: What do the ASU coaches think you can bring to the table in terms of your skill set? Bunkley-Shelton: That I can play either inside or outside WR and Coach White said I can play some safety. Cameron: What do you like about Antonio Pierce’s personality and has his discussions with you been about? Bunkley-Shelton: It’s all real. Everything that he says to me is real. We just talk real talk. Cameron: ASU has a strong NFL presence on their coaching staff. Does that make an impact on your decision? Bunkley-Shelton: Yes it does because I want to go to the NFL. They have those connections, they know people who know people. Hopefully, that can get me in.