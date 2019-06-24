Rivals Five-Star Challenge Media Day: LV Bunkley-Shelton
ATLANTA – LV Bunkley-Shelton is ranked as the #14 WR in the state of California and the #22 WR in the nation in the Rivals 2020 Prospect Rankings. The 6’0 176 pound WR torched opposing secondaries all last Fall finishing with 81 receptions 1012 yards and 3 TDs. The Serra Cavalier also performed well in the secondary picking off three passes and finishing with four pass deflections during his Junior campaign.
Bunkley-Shelton is a very versatile player who has great feet and is a player cut on a dime with his route running. I caught up with the four-star WR during the Rivals Five-Star Challenge Media Day to discuss his recruiting process with the Sun Devils.
Cameron: How is the recruitment process going right now with ASU?
Bunkley-Shelton: The recruiting process is going really well. I’m loving it, every second of it. ASU is showing the most love. Coach Fisher is hitting me up every single day. I love coach Herm. Coach Hagan, Coach White, Coach AP, they’re all my dogs. I mess with them.
Cameron: What do the ASU coaches think you can bring to the table in terms of your skill set?
Bunkley-Shelton: That I can play either inside or outside WR and Coach White said I can play some safety.
Cameron: What do you like about Antonio Pierce’s personality and has his discussions with you been about?
Bunkley-Shelton: It’s all real. Everything that he says to me is real. We just talk real talk.
Cameron: ASU has a strong NFL presence on their coaching staff. Does that make an impact on your decision?
Bunkley-Shelton: Yes it does because I want to go to the NFL. They have those connections, they know people who know people. Hopefully, that can get me in.
Cameron: What do you like about ASU’s offense and their passing game in particular?
Bunkley-Shelton: I would just like to see them throw a little bit more. I want to see how Jayden (Daniels) looks. I really think he’s going to do good.
Cameron: When you see their wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, get drafted in the first round a couple of months, how does that affect your recruitment with ASU?
Bunkley-Shelton: It excites me. N’Keal Harry is an animal, he’s a straight dog.
Cameron: For Southern California recruits, like yourself, Tempe is “away from home but close enough too.” Is that another aspect that makes ASU appealing?
Bunkley-Shelton: Not really, I don’t really care about the traveling part. My parents would love to come to watch me in person, but they could care less if they watched me on TV too.
Cameron: ASU commit Chad Johnson Jr. is one of the most outspoken recruits who are trying to recruit players to Tempe, has he been trying to recruit you?
Bunkley-Shelton: Yeah definitely. I visited another school and I posted pictures on my Snap chat. He commented and said that the colors didn’t even look right on me. He’s recruiting me hard. One time I was at my girl’s house and she had an Arizona hat on. I put it on and said “Bear Down” and he asked if I was trying to fight. He’s pretty funny, mine and his relationship is pretty close.
Cameron: When it comes decision time, what are some of the factors that will play into your decision?
Bunkley-Shelton: Plain and simple, if you have my back I’ll have your back. No fake friends, no fake coaches, no fake anything.
