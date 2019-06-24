ATLANTA – Justin Flowe is the highest rated defensive player in the Rivals 100 2020 Prospect Rankings, coming in as the #2 ranked prospect in the entire nation. The 6’3 225 linebacker from Upland, California dominated last Fall finishing the year with 145 total tackles, 88 of those were solo tackles, and 17 tackles for loss.

Flowe’s ability to distinct plays, shoot the gaps with velocity, and punish opposing running backs makes him one of the most sought-after players in the nation. I sat down with the five-star linebacker today at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge Media Day to discuss his recruitment process with the Sun Devils.

Cameron: How is the recruitment process going right now with ASU?

Flowe: It’s going pretty good. I talk to Coach Herm (Edwards) all the time and he’s a really good guy. I just love talking to him and Coach AP, I’ve known him for forever, since 8th grade. When I talk to Coach Pierce I have a lot of trust in him. He’s a really serious guy and everything 100 with him.

Cameron: When you see ASU recruiting the state of California the way they do, especially Southern California where you play, does that show you how much this staff cares about their recruits?

Flowe: I can see that they really care about us because of the way they do recruit us. They recruit us like we are young men and I really like the way they do it.

Cameron: There is a strong NFL presence on the ASU coaching staff. How much as that aspect impressed you about the school?

Flowe: I think it’s a really big thing to have. They’ve all been to the NFL and they know what it’s about. They can teach you about the things you need to do and they can really help develop you to becoming an NFL player.

Cameron: What are some the things you like about ASU aside from football, such as the academics, the campus, the city, etc.?

Flowe: I just like Arizona State in general. I like the school and everything. I like the campus, everything’s all good.

Cameron: During your visits what did you think of Tempe?

Flowe: I really liked it, everything was nice. Tempe and Arizona are really close to home.

Cameron: Perfect segue Justin because for Southern California recruits, like yourself, Tempe can be “away from home but close enough too.” Is that another aspect that makes ASU appealing?

Flowe: I’m not too worried about being too close to home but it does help.

Cameron: What is your timetable to make a decision?

Flowe: Probably on Early Signing Day in December. Maybe even during February, just depends on how I’m feeling.

For more on Flowe's recruitment and additional comments from Cody Cameron regarding this five-star ASU prospect Join us on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and join your fellow Sun Devil fans!



