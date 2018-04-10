It’s been a good spring for Tyson Rising and Alex Losoya.

As veteran members of an undermanned spring-practice Arizona State offensive line, Rising (a redshirt senior left tackle) and Losoya (a redshirt junior left guard) entered ASU’s offseason campaign as first-teamers by default, perennial backups being bumped up to temporarily replace Cohl Cabral – who moved from left tackle to center – and Sam Jones – who left ASU a year early to enter the NFL draft – on the left side of the Sun Devils’ line.

Their trial atop the depth chart was set to expire this week, the last time ASU will hold practice before the arrivals of talented graduate transfers Casey Tucker (a left tackle from Stanford) and Roy Hemsley (a left guard from USC), a pair of highly-touted linemen expected to take over Rising’s and Losoya’s starter positions by the beginning of next season.

Instead of a meek surrender to the second-unit though, Rising’s and Losoya’s forceful play this spring has forced a change of narrative. In the last four weeks, they’ve both become legitimate challengers for first-string roles in the fall, according to offensive line coach Dave Christensen.

“They’ve done a nice job and they’ll certainly compete,” Christensen said on Tuesday when asked about Rising’s and Losoya’s chances to be starters in 2018.

“I think they’ve exceeded my expectations,” he added.

The upperclassmen also spoke after ASU’s Tuesday practice, lacing their words with the confidence and composure of starting-quality players too.

“I just do me. Work, focus on my technique, what I’m good at. Just keep working,” Losoya said, wearing a serious look of self-evaluation while recounting his spring accomplishments.

Rising, meanwhile, spoke with a proud smile when discussing his adjustment to a first-team role this spring: “I felt prepared for it. Coach Christensen did a good job. Especially with the system being so simple it’s real easy to feel good about it.”

Prior to the 2016 season, Rising and Losoya both arrived in Tempe as junior college transfers. Prior to this spring, however, their first-team chances had been limited, both by injury and circumstance: Losoya has played in only eight total games as a Sun Devil. Rising has seen the field just once.

It was only natural to assume Tucker, a two-year starter at Stanford and potential NFL-caliber prospect, and Hemsley, a former 4-star and national top-25 position prospect, would have the inside track to win starting jobs in 2018.

Though the grad-transfers are still likely to feature on the first team by the start of the season, Rising and Losoya have certainly closed the gap. They’ve operated with a sense of urgency not always present in the early months of the offseason.

Their best attribute has been a startling physicality in the trenches.

“We emphasize that. We want to be a physical group up front,” Christensen said. “We don’t want to be passive. They’ve done a nice job of trying to play physical each and every day.”

At practice, Christensen has been repeatedly heard pleading for an audible “pop!” when his offensive linemen make contact with a defender.

Rising’s and Losoya’s violent blocks have consistently produced the desired sound, just one sample of their unforgiving attitudes this spring.

“I think we’ve done some really nice things in the run game, as far as moving people and making adjustments on the run,” Christensen said. “Really pleased with where those guys are at.”

Losoya’s improvements have been born out of sharper technique. He’s refined his footwork and learned how to better use his hands. His 6-foot-3, 294-pound body is similar to that of Jones, who was invited to the NFL Combine last month. He’s tried to mold his style after his former teammate too.

“My first year here, he was one of the first guys I met, recruiting. I played left guard so I’d watch his style,” Losoya said of Jones. “We both play super physical. We’re good at blocking downfield, kicking out, pulling, all that stuff. Very similar.”

Rising’s developments, on the other hand, have been the result of a mindset change. As a first-teamer this spring, he’s forced himself to play with fiercer aggression on the edge.

“Putting my foot on the gas and going instead of thinking so much,” he said of his new mentality.

ASU’s offense has also simplified this spring under new offensive coordinator Rob Likens. Christensen has seen it translate to better execution from his group up front.

“I think there is less stuff for them to memorize,” he said. “We’ve simplified things so we can play faster and not have to make as many calls, probably, up front and more reaction based on what the defense is doing.”