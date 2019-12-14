While being relatively quiet in the first nine games of the season, ASU women’s basketball guard Reili Richardson was on fire on Saturday in the Sun Devils’ 84-47 victory over New Mexico.





The senior dropped a career-high 21 points, the most points she has had in a game since her sophomore season against Florida State on Dec. 10, 2017. She shot 8-14 from the field in the game and had a career-high five points.





“…Hopefully, there is no looking back for Reili Richardson because she’s one of our best shooters,” ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne said. “And I feel like if we can keep Reili catching and shoot like she does which is exactly what we need her to do this year…Hopefully, we get Robbi (Ryan) and Reili going and it just loosens up a little bit of everything.”





Despite having two career-highs, the biggest storyline for Richardson was her passing. While only having four assists in the contest, her third assist of the game moved her to No. 2 in ASU history in assists, passing Elisha Davis. She now sits 50 assists behind current Phoenix Mercury guard Briann January for No. 1 in ASU history.





Richardson thanked her teammates for the achievement.





“…With my assists, my teammates are making the shots I pass them,” Richardson stated.





Turner Thorne gave Richardson credit where credit is deserved and said she could see her breaking January’s record.





The Sun Devils scored the most second-most points they have scored all season with every player but one scoring in the game.





Freshman Sara Bejedi had a career-high 16 points, 13 of which were in the second half. She shot 3-5 from downtown, 5-6 from the foul line and added two steals.





Ja’Tavia Tapley had another great performance as well for the Sun Devils with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Jayde Van Hyfte had added eight points and six rebounds.





Turner Thorne was ecstatic with her team’s offensive performance in the game as the 84-point day was the most points the Sun Devils have scored since the first game of the season against Air Force.





“Finally, finally,” Turner Thorne stated emphatically. “I’m very proud of our team. I thought we really put it together today, especially second half on both ends of the floor. I thought we had a fantastic defensive effort but then we kind of combined that with better offense…especially in the second half.”





In the first quarter, the ASU defense swarmed the New Mexico offensive attack, forcing six Lobos’ turnovers and holding UNM to just 4-13 shooting (30.8 percent). On the offensive side, ASU started strong despite having ball movement issues early, shooting 9-22 (40.9) percent from the field and made 3-9 three-pointers. The Sun Devils led 22-9 at the end of one.





In the second quarter, ASU went cold offensively shooting 4-17 from the field and scoring just 10 points in the quarter. Meanwhile, New Mexico caught fire shooting 7-14 (50 percent) to cut the ASU lead to nine (32-23) at halftime.





The third quarter was all ASU as the Sun Devils dominated the Lobos. ASU tied its season-high in points in a quarter with 27. The Sun Devils shot 10-19 (52.6 percent) and 4-10 (40 percent) from three-point range. ASU held New Mexico to 4-13 shooting, the same percentage that allowed for the big first-quarter lead. The Sun Devils led 59-33 heading to the fourth.





The fourth quarter was more of the same from ASU. The Sun Devils dropped 25 more points while holding the Lobos, now 7-4, to just 14 and finished with an 84-47 victory.





The defensive performance was outstanding from ASU in the game. The Sun Devils held New Mexico to over 32 points less than the Lobos were averaging to coming into the game. ASU did not allow the Lobos to make a single three-pointer (0-18). New Mexico came into the game making 8.2 threes per game.





Zero Lobos players scored in double-digits with forward Jordan Hosey leading UNM with nine points. ASU forced 18 New Mexico turnovers, 12 of which came off of steals.





“…We were pretty prepared for them,” Turner Thorne said. “We locked them down really well…I was really proud of our defensive effort…Kind of like us a little bit they’re not great in the half-court and we made them play more of a half-court game and that was the difference.”





The Sun Devils were their usual selves on the glass, grabbing 57 boards to the Lobos’ 25.





ASU, now 8-2, heads out on the road to face New Mexico State on Tuesday at 2 p.m. MST.