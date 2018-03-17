There was a tinge of bemusement in Demario Richard’s voice on Wednesday. It had nothing to do with the Pro Day workout he had just completed or the anticipation of where he might land in next month’s NFL Draft.



No, Richard was talking about the past and a narrative he didn’t understand or accept as fact: How, for so long, did people thought the relationship between Kalen Ballage and himself was contentious?

With his trademark candidness, Richard spoke in earnest.

“Everybody thought we were beefing,” he said, rejecting the notion that the senior teammates held any long-term resentment toward one another during their careers. “[They thought] I didn’t like Kalen and Kalen didn’t like me.

“It was never like that.”

There’s no doubt that Ballage and Richard shared a complicated co-existence in Tempe. Rare is it for two NFL-hopeful running back to share a backfield for so long in college, forcing the duo to split carries and sacrifice stats.

Not even during their Pro Day could either claim a singular spotlight. Scouts from all 32 NFL teams lined the sidelines in the Verde Dickey Dome on Wednesday to watch Ballage, then Richard, then Ballage, then Richard (and so on) perform combine drills. It was the last time either will have a chance to impress evaluators en masse before April’s Draft.

But – even after spending four years vying for playing time – they both insisted their bond remained unbroken.

On Wednesday, Ballage and Richard didn’t try to one-up each other. Instead, they supported one another again, a common occurrence as the couple has prepared for Draft day.

“That’s my boy,” Ballage exclaimed when asked about sharing his final act as a Sun Devil with Richard. “It’s helped me out a lot. If someone else is going through, that your so close to at the same time as you are, you can lean on each other and talk. It’s been a good experience.”

The occasional (and inevitable) spat during college never led to any long-term divide.

“It was just people being competitive; obviously you are going to have your arguments here and there,” Richard said. “But there was never beef, nothing like that.”

Instead, their companionship has manifested as an important crutch since their final game as teammates.

Following ASU’s Sun Bowl defeat last December, Ballage, and Richard immediately turned their respective focuses toward preparing for the Draft. Part of that process was a trip to the NFL Combine earlier this month.

In Indianapolis, Ballage used his long athletic build to run a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, pump out 15 reps on the bench press and record a 33.5-inch vertical jump. Richard registered a 4.7 in the 40, 12 reps on the bench and a 29.5 vertical with his bulkier frame.

Neither admired their results.

“I don’t think it went very well just because I’m very hard on myself,” Ballage said. “A lot of other people thought I did well, but I thought I did okay.”

“I felt way better [today] with the 40 and shuttle,” Richard said after making improvements on both during Pro Day. “I felt the same about the drills because that’s just football stuff. Just out playing catch with the boys, that’s how I look at it.”

The highlight of their combine experience was a combined moment far from the field. The Los Angeles Rams sat down Ballage and Richard side by side for a joint-interview. Together they conversed with a Rams contingent that included the team’s running back Skip Peete. Together, they stood out.

“They were like, ‘We heard this and that (about issues between Richard and Ballage),’ Nah, it wasn’t like that,” Richard recalled. “We talked about it and everybody loved us.”

Said Ballage: “It was funny as hell. The running back coach is really cool so he had the opportunity to sit us down next to each other and get a vibe for how we are as people.”

It was a moment four years in the making, a display of sincerity that might help land each of them in the League next fall.

So too will their impressive Pro Day performances, which included catching passes from former ASU quarterback and teammate, Mike Bercovici (the former Chargers and Cardinals QB took part in the Pro Day in hopes of landing a spot in a mini-camp this summer).

“They are both equally dynamic in their own ways. They’re both very different running backs but competed very hard,” Bercovici said. “That’s not easy to do, with a whole bunch of live reps and then do running back workout stuff. I think they both have a great chance.”

Bercovici said Richard reminds him of the running backs he played with while in San Diego (a group that included Melvin Gordon) because of his ability to pass protect and make plays in the both on the ground and through the air.

“That’s something he’s been doing since he was a freshman,” Bercovici said. “That’s what got him on the field early and I always felt comfortable with him back there as a quarterback with him protecting.”

Ballage meanwhile, said he has been in contact with Bercovici during the build-up to the Draft, relying on the quarterback’s NFL experience to ready himself for the next level.

But it is Richard who Ballage has been leaning on for four years, and vice versa. Their competitiveness in college forced the other to keep improving, keep developing, keep pushing. The final step has them working together to accomplish their childhood dreams.

“We support each other no matter what,” Ballage said. “We are very competitive and I think that’s given us that drive to get where we are right now.”