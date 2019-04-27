In all the events leading up to draft Renell Wren continued to shine. A strong showing in the Senior Bowl led to an invite to the NFL combine where he was rated the top defensive tackle, as well as earning a spot on the NFL.com All-Combine team. The former ASU defensive tackle was rewarded for his efforts today being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round and as the 125th overall pick in the NFL draft.

NEWS: With the 125th pick in the 2019 @NFL Draft, the Cincinnati #Bengals select DT Renell Wren ( @ASUFootball ) #NewDEY On the Clock pres. by @Oikos : pic.twitter.com/kAJ6kkqYP9

Following the combine though NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter said in his evaluation of Wren that “West Coast scouts fell in love during the season showed off his exceptional size/speed combination” and that standing at 6-5 318-pounds that Wren “proved more agile than I had expected coming into the event.”

Wren, a St. Louis, Mo. native and outgoing ASU senior culminated his Sun Devil career with 81 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, six passes defended and three sacks. He started all 13 games in 2018, and Was the 8th-highest graded defensive interior player in the Pac-12 on running plays this season with an 81.1 score.

At press time Wren was the second ASU player to be selected in the NFL draft following wide receiver N’Keal Harry that was picked by the New England Patriots with the 32nd pick of the first round.