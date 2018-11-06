Remy Martin was a spark plug of an Arizona State team that ran through its non-conference schedule. He hushed the Allen Fieldhouse crowd after dropping 21 on Kansas. He picked apart Syracuse’s 2-3 zone in the NCAA Tournament.



Run through Martin’s freshman-season accolades and it sounds like you are honoring him for an award. In year one, playing alongside three senior proven guards in Tra Holder, Shannon Evans, and Kodi Justice, Martin excelled.

Thrust into big spots with big implications, the then-freshman stepped up. His confidence seemed like it only grew with time, like that kid on the playground who has been on the court for an hour, running through everyone else in ‘king of the court.’

Nevertheless, the accomplishments from last season do very little for Martin. When it is brought up, his demeanor does not shift an inch. He was asked if he learned anything last season that can be applied to this season.

The tournament experience? The Pac-12 letdown? How to effectively run Bobby Hurley’s offense? Surely, something that was learned last season, right?

“No, not really honestly,” he said after a brief pause. “I just play my game. At the end of the day, it’s just basketball.”

You would think he was a 13-year NBA vet being asked if the preparation for season 14 feels different from season 13. However, that is the aura Martin gives off.

The Sun Devil sophomore will surely start at point guard for the Sun Devils just a year after averaging almost 10 points and three assists a game in just under 24 minutes of game action, which ranks second among all ASU returners (Romello White.)

Talking on the side of the Weatherup Center court after a pre-season practice, his hair-flopping, tenacious on-the-court personality was non-existent. He was calm, offering up a mature, at times philosophical, perspective on the new-look Sun Devils and his leadership role.

He welcomed ASU’s highly touted recruits -- Luguentz Dort, Taeshon Cherry, Elias Valtonen and Uros Plavsic -- to Tempe with open arms, trying to engrain ASU’s plans to be great into their head like Holder, Justice, and Evans did for him.

Yet, Martin’s leadership is not this newfound thing that ASU’s trio of senior guards passed along to him. He arrived on campus with the same traits and mentality as the three players he stood alongside on those pregame ‘Guard U’ shirts.

“He came in with a leader’s mentality and when you have that, especially a young guy, other guys who are leaders gel together,” Justice said this summer. “He had a winning mentality so it helped us even more.”

Martin explained what that winning mentality means. He rattled off a list of attributes so quick it seemed like he had given a presentation to the team that morning on the same topic.

“We have to bring that energy every day, we have to work as hard as we can, no days off, we have to stay mentally sharp, take care of our body, things that winning comes with,” Martin said. “And that’s just what I try and tell these freshmen is that, ‘Make sure you come in ready and prepared.’”

After ASU’s early fall practices, Martin knows he is at the point with his new teammates where he can criticize or yell at them without the fear that they will be unassuming to the fact that he is doing it only because he cares.

He has seen that go wrong before.

He remembered a past experience of having to sit down with a teammate after a comment was taken the wrong way, assuring him that he meant what he said another way before the two quickly reconciled.

“For us to come together and say, ‘You know, you’re right,’ and agree with each other has made me who I am,” Martin said. “Adversity makes a man.”

Martin has a goal for every team he is on: “I try to make sure we’re a family.”

Part of that revolves around being raised in a Filipino household, an environment, he told the team website, that is ‘So family-oriented, they care for you, they show you love and they are so supportive.”

In Tempe, that’s what Martin tries to provide.

After practices, Martin and his teammates eat together. They work to grasp a better understanding of one another through non-basketball activities, in part, because of the way Martin views the correlation between teams that truly come together and winning.

“The closest team, the people that have the most chemistry, the people that could get on somebody without taking offense and hearing the words that are behind it have a better chance of winning,” he said.

He envisioned a scenario where ASU was not hitting its shots one night. With no worry about how the other person would react, anyone on the court in maroon and gold could go to anyone else and say, “Look man, don’t worry about it.”

Justice and Martin had similar conversations last season. The former Sun Devil guard, who signed with the Russian professional team, Parma Basket, in the summer, recalled Martin’s demeanor at Kansas.

Justice looked around as the Allen Fieldhouse crowd spiked up its volume, ASU had one big and its four guards on the floor against the No. 4 team in the country. Martin played as if he was in a local pickup game on Sunday morning.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s ready for this,’” Justice said of Martin’ performance in the Kansas game. “Big moments don’t mean anything. He is not fazed by screaming crowds. He’s really talented and nothing phases him. I think it really comes from how he’s training, how he was brought up, things like that.”

Martin wasn’t ready to credit his Filipino roots as the sole reason for his unique, positive mindset that becomes infectious after even brief conversations. What he would admit is that his personality has been shaped by his experiences.

In life and on the court. Like the family they create, the two blend together for Martin.

“A lot of things in life translate to basketball,” he said. “Like at the end of the day, you never want to give up and in life you want to succeed and you want to win. What do you have to do to win in life? What do you have to do to win on the court? If you think about it, it’s kind of hand in hand.”