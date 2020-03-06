For a moment, loud boos rained down on Remy Martin. True, it wasn’t the whole arena. But, at best, it was a collective groan sparked by the Sun Devils’ best weapon -- and the likely Pac-12 Player of the Year runner-up.







ASU’s 6-foot point guard had thrown up another long 3-pointer that missed the mark. ASU was down 1 with four minutes to play so, yes, there was frustration.





The odd part is Desert Financial Arena has become accustomed to watching Martin knock down those deep 3s. In his three years at ASU (19-11, 10-7 Pac-12), his high-percentage shots have become attempts most wouldn’t dare take -- like his off-balance jumper that, should he ever have a logo, would most definitely make up the silhouette.





“He usually makes them,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said of Martin taking long-range shots. “With a guy like that, a great player, they’re going to score points. You just have to make sure they shoot bad percentages … He is arguably the best player in the league and we did a really good job containing him.”





Heck, a minute into the game, the fans hollered when the junior connected on what was at least a 30-footer. The only problem was, he kept taking those 3-pointers with his foot near the logo -- oftentimes early in the shot clock.





After his initial triple, Martin missed his next nine. He finished the game 1 of 10 from deep and 2-for-14 from the field. He recorded just six points, his second-lowest total of the season (He didn’t score a point in ASU’s 40-point loss to Saint Mary’s).





“He’s kind of put us on his back most of the year. If he’s feeling a good shot attempt, we have to trust that judgment,” Hurley said of Martin. “We’ll review the film and see if there were other possibilities in some of the shots he didn’t make.”





It’s no secret that as Martin goes, ASU follows. On Thursday, he didn’t have his best night and the Sun Devils couldn’t overcome it.





ASU fell to Washington 90-83 in both team’s penultimate regular-season contest. For the Huskies, it was their first Pac-12 road win and second time scoring 90 this season -- a nice momentum boost heading into the Pac-12 Tournament.





For the Sun Devils, Thursday’s loss has the potential to be crippling. Prior to this weekend, ASU was by no means a lock for the NCAA Tournament. A defeat at the hands of the conference’s worst team will only muddy its March outlook. More pressing, the Sun Devils now don’t control their own destiny to secure a Top-4 bye for Vegas next week.





But back to Martin, or more so what his night meant. Martin is one of the classiest and most respectful college players in the country (Proof of that: He spoke to the media after his down night, sitting alone at a podium while he answered questions for five minutes). He also will take the blame for every struggle and every loss the Sun Devils sustain.





“I think we could have gotten better shots, especially my shots. ” Martin said. “They’ve been going in a good amount of times this year, it just wasn’t falling. And I just need to find something else if it’s not falling to try and affect the game.”





Thursday’s defeat was not all due to an off-night from ASU’s heart and soul. It didn’t help. But while Martin’s heaves are the lasting image from the loss to UW, ball movement wasn’t exactly running aplenty otherwise.





As a whole, ASU’s offense went astray from all the things that revived its season. The Sun Devils achieved a seven-game win streak on the backs of hot-potato-like ball movement and a pesky defense that sparked a blitzing transition offense.





None of that was evident in the second half.





“When we stopped getting stops (on defense), it was hard because everyone was stagnant and still and we couldn’t get any open shots,” guard Alonzo Verge said. “We would take the first shot we’re capable of making but it’s not probably the best shot for us.”





And then …





“We were able to take those bad shots in transition where we scored,” Hopkins said, “and that was a heck of a thing.”





For Hopkins and Washington (14-16, 4-13 Pac-12), it was beautiful. The Huskies stayed firm in their 2-3 zone and capitalized on the Sun Devils’ mistakes. In the second half alone, Washington had 15 fast break points and shot 17 free throws to just a trio from the Sun Devils.





But, once more, back to Martin. Want to know how revered he is in Tempe? On Thursday, the student section gave away white chef hats to celebrate the player they refer to as “Chef Remy.” As the boos reverberated late in the game, he ran back on defense and looked up and 500 kids in white chef hats.





Like any great player, his actions and performance fall under an unrelenting microscope. He understands that. Those in the ASU locker room also recognize his importance in their success. He’s won a lot of games for the Devils this year. On Thursday, he didn’t -- and no one could pick him up.





“It just wasn’t my night,” Martin said. “I don’t think I have too many nights like this but when I do, it kind of stings just because I put so much work into it.”





Added Hurley: “Remy had this game, but we would never be in this position to have the season we’ve had without Remy.”