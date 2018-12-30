And he will finally join his teammates at ASU in January of 2019.

The phrase “patience is key” came up time and time again in my conversation with Demetrious Flowers. And who can blame the former Bellflower (Calif.) Bosco running back?

It’s been a long winding journey shared by ASU and the running back, one that began back in the fall of 2016.

“First time ASU contacted me was in the middle of my junior year when Todd Graham was still there,” Flowers recalled. “(running backs) Coach Simon was the first (ASU) coach I talked to. I remember how much energy he had when he first talked to me and how much he wanted me to come to Arizona State. I thought it was great.

“When I visited, I remember the campus being huge and the support from the fan base was phenomenal. I really liked the Business College there too.”

On a run-oriented Bosco High School offense, one that featured three running backs who each had over a 100 carries, Flowers as a junior tallied 954 yards on 126 carries for a 7.6 yard average and scored 20 touchdowns.

That performance netted him scholarship offers from Wisconsin, UCLA, and Iowa State among others.

His senior year in 2017 was cut short after three games due to a right shoulder injury. In that abbreviated campaign. Flowers collected 164 yards on 34 carries and one touchdown. The running back aggressively attacked his comeback as he did a running lane on the field.

“I had a great doctor and a great surgeon,” Flowers said. “It was obviously devastating to have that injury during my senior year. But I dealt with it, knocked out my rehab as soon as possible. And I’ve just been working all the time trying to get better. I wasn’t going to sit around and let my body get fat (laughs).”

The running admitted that it was comforting knowing that his offer from ASU and his subsequent pledge were going still going be honored despite the setback he was dealt.

“Knowing that I had a college to go after my rehab was huge,” Flowers remarked. “That way all I needed to do is rehab, work out and just get ready for college.”

Signing in December of last year, Flowers did expect to join the team in the following summer and in time for the 2018 season. Yet, due to his shoulder injury and some academic matters that still needed to be resolved ahead of his arrival in Tempe, the running back had discussions with the Sun Devil staff that resulted in a delayed enrollment (aka greyshirt).

“Coach Simon said that because of that (injury, academics) he thought it would be better for me if I sat out and came in January (of 2019),” Flowers said. “It just meant taking some classes so I would be eligible and working out, and just getting ready for college.

“It was hard watching guys I knew playing as college freshmen. You get anxious and you want to get out there and play too. I was on group chats with (ASU) players on the team, and I also know Darien Butler, Jermayne (Lole), Merlin (Robertson), AJ Carter. So, I was talking to them the whole time. But the biggest thing I learned from this process is that patience is key.”

Flowers considers himself as a physical running back who is a downhill between the tackles ball carrier, and the type of player who can get those precious yards in tight running lanes.