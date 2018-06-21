That was the case in the Aztecs’ week eight game against Gilbert High School last year when Pearsall set the Arizona 6A single-game receiving record with a 342-yard exhibition. A lot of his production came after the catch in a performance that encapsulated the two-star prospect’s potential -- one of the signature moments that helped him earn a scholarship offer from the Sun Devils.

“He’s one of those kids that always wants the ball,” Corona quarterback Ryan Helt said. “He’s always telling you on the sideline, ‘Hey, this kid can’t guard me.’”

As he did with many short catches last year, Pearsall, a class of 2019 receiver at Corona del Sol who committed to Arizona State on Monday, exploded upfield and past the defense, gobbling up yards after the catch en route the end zone -- a common trend of his in 2017.

“I had a pretty good game. I came out with some pretty good numbers," Pearsall said, modestly. "I was just trying to get the win. I wasn't worried about numbers.”

Watching film leading up to the game, Pearsall saw an opportunity to exploit Gilbert’s secondary, which he said ran a lot of man coverage.

"Other teams double me, but I knew if (Gilbert) didn't double-team me and it was just one-on-one with the corner, I knew I could beat him,” he said.

Helt could tell early on that his top receiver was putting together a special night.

“They were playing seven yards off of a kid that can run a four-second 40 (yard dash),” Helt told DevilsDigest.com this week. “It was easy to pick on them … I kept feeding it to him. He turned a six-yard hitch into another touchdown (in the second quarter). So it was like, might as well feed him the ball.”

Added Corona coach Jonathan Becktold: “He had 14 catches and I know they weren’t all deep ones.”

Though Corona lost 48-34 -- a defeat Pearsall called “heartbreaking” -- he collected five touchdowns and the state record.

At the time, his only Division I offer was from Northern Arizona, where his dad, Rick Pearsall, played as a wideout in the ‘90s. His recruitment has picked up since.

This offseason, Pearsall received offers from Air Force, UC Davis, South Dakota State, Idaho, New Mexico State and Hawaii. Finally, after posting impressive scores in the 40-yard dash (4.49 seconds) and vertical jump test (reportedly 40 inches) at one of ASU’s offseason camps, the Sun Devils became his first power five offer. It took him less than a week to commit.

“We knew he was going to be a Division I kid last summer when NAU offered him,” Becktold said. “We just talked about how he had to get faster and get bigger if he wanted to go to the bigger Division I schools, which he did.”

Pearsall made tremendous strides during his junior year in 2017. On the field, he registered 74 catches, 1,153 yards (15.6 yards per catch) and 13 touchdowns according to MaxPreps. Off it, he bulked up by 20 pounds (from 175 to 195, according to Becktold) and was ranked by azcentral as the state’s third-best class of 2019 receiver behind only Iowa State commit D’Shayne James (Perry High School) and ASU target Kyheem Waleed (Casteel High School), both three-star prospects.

“Sophomore year, I remember watching him and he was kind of turning into that main target but he was still young,” Helt said. “Coming into the junior year, he had more of a mindset of, ‘I can make people miss and take these to the house.’ He developed that swagger.”

Helt first realized the Pearsall’s improvement in Corona’s second game last year against La Joya Community High School, when he turned a hitch route from the Aztec’s own five-yard line into a 95-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

“He’s really an explosive kid,” added Becktold. “That’s probably why ASU likes him.”

The explosiveness starts with Pearsall’s footwork, a trait Kobee Marion, a senior wide receiver and defensive back on Corona last year, noticed during one-on-one battles with Pearsall in coverage during practice.

“He’s one of those receivers that has nice quick feet off the line,” Marion said. “If you give him a one-on-one, you know he’s winning.”

Helt said Pearsall is talented at hauling in deep throws down the field too.

“Ricky is such an athlete where it’s pretty much you’ve just got to put it in his area and he’ll make a play on it,” Helt said. “It makes it easy from a quarterback’s standpoint.”

2018 could be another big season for Pearsall, who has been a bit of a sleeper recruit the last two years with the struggling Aztecs. Becktold said he expects Corona, which went 2-8 last year, to be improved. The team will face a tough schedule too, giving Pearsall an opportunity to raise his profile again before he steps foot on ASU’s campus in a year’s time.

Asked what his expectations are for Pearsall next season, Becktold was quick to respond with a confident chuckle: “To score points.”