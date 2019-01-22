Once the dust settled following December’s early signing period, schools are now in search for the missing puzzle pieces to complete their recruiting class ahead of February’s signing day. As ASU seeks out offensive linemen transfers, they very recently came across Tyler (Tex.) Junior College’s Jimmy Price who has already listed the Sun Devils in his Top-2.

“My dad talked to their (ASU’s) offensive line coach yesterday,” Price said. “He told my dad that he checked me out and said ‘damn, this kid can play!’ So, coach Christensen offered me and we're supposed to meet next week to talk about a visit. He told my dad that he liked my footwork and how my hips move. He said that he likes that I’m more athletic than a stock horse. He said that he wanted the more athletic linemen than the bulky guys and he thinks he can get me to the next level.

“They (ASU) are in the Pac-12 and that’s one of the better conferences. I haven’t been out to the West Coast so I think it will be cool to expand my horizons and grow out of my comfort zone. I don’t know too much about their offense and school yet, but I will research them more tonight and tomorrow. They weren’t on my radar before, but now they are and it’s a good opportunity having so many (linemen) who are seniors and graduating. So, I will have a spot to compete for.”

Price is being recruited mainly as a tackle but could play in the interior as well. He reported weight room marks of 365lbs. benching and squatting five reps of 365 lbs. His 40-time is 5.0 seconds.

“I feel that I have a good pass set,” Price commented, “I do need to work on base drive block. I can play the interior pretty well and I have good down blocks for power. I pride myself on technique when I build strength in the weight room, I know I will improve my game.”