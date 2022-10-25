The Dominos regarding ASU’s football team started to tumble violently in the summer of 2021. Due to an NCAA investigation into recruiting violation allegations surrounding impermissible visits, as well as paying for the travel, lodging, and meal expenses for prospects during the recruiting dead period, Arizona State placed a total of three assistant coaches on leave (who were later dismissed) just days into their preseason camp. Arizona State later parted ways with their offensive coordinator in the last week of January this year for the same reason. And this is not to mention several other members of ASU’s recruiting staff that may, on paper, have left on their own terms, but these were exits that were certainly tied into the dark cloud that hovered over Tempe ever since the Sun Devils grabbed the college football news headlines for all the wrong reasons.





Many fans have asked why Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards did not share any of the accountability, as he was allowed to not only coach the entire 2021 season but if not for an embarrassing 30-21 loss at home to Eastern Michigan that led to his departure last month, could have been at the helm for the rest of this current campaign as well.





And the calls for the dismissal of Ray Anderson, ASU’s Vice President for University Athletics, are voices that have only been amplified throughout Arizona State's 2022 season, which could go down as one of the worst campaigns in school history.





Anderson has been orchestrating behind the scenes the arrival of Edwards a year or so before Edwards’ official hiring in December of 2017. To say that Anderson, a former agent who had Herm Edwards as one of his clients when he coached in the NFL, vouched heavily for the former ASU head coach would be a gross understatement. The nepotism optics were impossible to ignore.





The promise of the pro model that Edwards and several members of his ASU staff who were either former players or coaches in the NFL was the crux of Anderson’s selling point that he had used not only with University President Dr. Michael Crow but also with the prominent program’s boosters in his efforts to bring Edwards on board.





The fact that no Sun Devil squad won more than eight games during a full season with Edwards as head coach reeked of mediocrity, let alone an enormous unfulfillment of the promise that Anderson envisioned for the football team. The ongoing NCAA investigation, which happened under Edwards and, for that matter, also under Anderson’s watch, epitomizes the insult-to-injury factor when it comes to the overall disappointment over the futility of the program.





It’s more than fair to assume that it was Crow rather than Anderson who facilitated the departure of Edwards that became official on September 18th, the day after that loss to Eastern Michigan. And yet even though the public sentiment to have Crow dismiss of Anderson as well was deafening, there was still no indication that Anderson would not, at the very least, still be employed by the school when the 2022 football season culminated in late November.





So, what has changed in the last several days that could now haste the departure of Anderson from Arizona State?





ASU, which has been searching for a new head coach for over a month now, undoubtedly wants to secure its new hire no later than mid-November. Granted, if you’re hiring a coach who is currently employed by another team, the official announcement may not come out until after Thanksgiving weekend, but that’s not to say that this personnel move cannot be etched in stone even a week or two before the end of the regular season. It would be hard to imagine the Sun Devils still actively seeking a new head coach when the calendar flips to December.





With that premise in mind, any new head coach coming on board would obviously want to know which athletic director he’ll be reporting to. And that eventual hire by Arizona State would naturally have to feel comfortable with a boss who he knows is going to be in Tempe for the long term and not someone like Anderson, who was never expected to remain at Arizona State when the 2023 football season kicked off, and as Anderson has minimal involvement at best with the search process.





That accelerated timeline, so to speak, does compel the school to make a move with their athletics director sooner rather than later. Therefore, it’s understandable why Crow would not see any reason to delay the inevitable, which is why Devils Digest has been hearing from several individuals today with familiarity of the situation that Anderson and ASU parting ways is something that could happen in short order.





The other plausible theory here is that perhaps the NCAA investigation has kicked into a higher gear, so to speak, forcing Crow’s hand in making a decision concerning Anderson right here, right now. An individual with knowledge of the situation told Devils Digest that there was one high-ranking ASU athletic department official that has been interviewed recently by the NCAA regarding the allegations of recruiting violations. While we are not implying that Anderson was interviewed as well, it stands to reason that seemingly new evidence from this investigation phase is now forcing personnel decisions to happen rapidly, as they did when assistant coaches were previously dismissed.





Crow did talk to ESPN’s Pete Thamel earlier today and said that “Ray is our VP for University Athletics. We are in the thick of making things work here, and Ray is moving things forward.”